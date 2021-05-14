Disappearing/Reappearing Queer Loki On Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover

Time for Loki the Trickster God! As we have come to realise in recent years, there is nothing quite like a conspiracy to seize the mind, and convince one of nefarious derring-do. But sometimes Occam's Razor is always at play. Bleeding Cool first highlighted Luciano Vecchio's 35th Anniversary of the 25th Anniversary Marvel cover, introducing a new queer character to the Marvel canon, Somnus,

While featuring many of the publisher's queer characters around the edges. It was noted, however, on an Instagram story video from Vecchio showing the cover being created, that Loki was present on the cover border when being designed.

However, on the cover itself, Loki was suddenly absent. What gave?

The cry went out – had Marvel Comics removed Loki? Despite being a gender-fluid character, both in classic Norse mythology and in current Marvel continuity, was there a problem with including Loki on an LGBTQ+ cover? Could this be a conflict with the character's TV series dropping in June on Disney +? Could Disney have demanded his removal?

No, no, no and… no. The Loki TV series is dropping on the same day that Marvel's Voices: Pride is published. Bleeding Cool has learned from sources that it was intended Loki would be on that cover, but Marvel Comics wanted to keep it a surprise and reveal the change in adverts running in their comics on the same Wednesday that TV series drops on Disney+. A series that, Bleeding Cool has deduced, will be featuring the character as Lady Loki, as well as the male-presenting form played by Tom Hiddleston.

But as a result of the leak and the resultant fuss, Marvel Comics has now made the final artwork available in full, with Loki, to try and head criticism off at the pass. And no longer reveal it on the day that it might have had the most impact. Well, he is a Trickster God…