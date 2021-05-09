Marvel Rushes To Publish Lady Loki, Mistress Of Mischief

With the Loki TV show about to drop on Disney+, Marvel Comics has been returning a number of Loki graphic novels to print, and throw in some new ones as well. They really don't want to be caught short as they were with WandaVision.But might their choices reveal some plot points?

Marvel Comics have told retailers that they are rush-publishing a new Loki collection from Joe Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel, Loki: Mistress Of Mischief – even though the Diamond listing has Vita Ayala and Rod Reis listed.

It's too new for Amazon, but the Diamond listing describes it thus;

Loki reborn! When the Asgardian cycle of life begins again after Ragnarok, Thor's brother Loki comes back as…Thor's sister! Loki returns with a sense of purpose, seeking a fresh start to write her story anew. Loki first became the mistress of mischief in these epic tales from J. Michael Straczynski and Olivier Coipel's legendary run, in this NEW collected edition LOKI: MISTRESS OF MISCHIEF TPB with an on-sale date of 7/14/21!

This would seem to involve the Lady Loki comic books that preceded 2009's Siege events, following the death of the gods (again) during 2004's Ragnarok story arc, Loki found they were now inside of a body intended for Lady Sif. And not the more recent version from 2014's Loki: Agent of Asgard which reflected the character's classic Norse gender fluidity, as Loki showed themselves capable of shifting between various forms, though only referred to as Lady Loki, not Loki.

Might this suggest a little gender fluidity may be coming to the Loki TV series on Disney +? When Sophia Di Martino was cast as Tom Hiddleston's costar for Loki, many believed that she would be portraying Lady Loki, but also that she may be playing Enchantress. Could this firm up the former theory?