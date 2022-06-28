Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers

During the Death Of The Family storyline in DC Comics' Batman several years ago, writer Scott Snyder was persuaded not to chop off both of Alfred's hands. A few years later, he got his half his wish.

And so Alfred Pennyworth was solo-handed for some time. Though appearances in other comics at the time seemed to have him hiding that hand. Because at some point it was bound to be reversed.

And despite… not exactly a clean wound, and his hand being on ice for weeks – and the stump healing – they were able to reattach it through Gotham medical tech.

Or at least they were able to reattach something. I did feel at the time that this was akin to the X-Men terraforming Mrs, a change that should have world-reaching consequences in DC Comics medicine, but it seemed not. Well, until today, as Gotham Girl takes her revenge.

And using Bat-continuity has an excuse.

She does have a point, right? But just the sort of person for Talia al Ghul to recruit for the Daughters Of The Dragon…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1061 CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Nadia Shammas, Sina Grace (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, David Lapham (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

Mommy's home! With Talia al Ghul back in town, anything can happen…and the mother of Robin is here to lay down the law. Meanwhile, the Riddler's scheme to turn Batman's sacred city into a twisted riddle of life and death has at last been revealed…and Edward's going to use whatever and whoever he can to turn Batman's life upside down. Then, in the finale of Gotham Girl, Interrupted, Claire Clover unravels the mystery behind the Gotham Girl website…so why doesn't she believe what she finds in the process? It's betrayal, healing, and punches galore! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/28/2022