Disney Story Artist Kennedy Tarrell's Earth… Every Other Wednesday

Earth… Every Other Wednesday by Amy Brown and Kennedy Tarrell is an upcoming middle-grade graphic novel about a girl from Planet Meow.

Earth… Every Other Wednesday by Amy Brown and Kennedy Tarrell is an upcoming middle-grade graphic novel about a girl from Planet Meow who travels to Earth to spend time with her human family, only to find that she's actually staying for a Meowian day—which is equal to one year on Earth. Jessica Smith at Aladdin Books has acquired world English rights to Earth… Every Other Wednesday, and publication is slated for fall 2025.

Kennedy Tarrell is a Los Angeles-based story artist, illustrator, writer, and comic-maker and stated, "Excited to finally announce! Working with Amy and the Aladdin/Simon and Schuster team has been a joy thus far- can't wait to share more!" Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Tarrell is currently working as a Story Artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios, working on the upcoming Wish. and has also done work for Netflix on The Cuphead Show, Back to the Outback, Steps, Sony Pictures Animation, Cartoon Network, Titmouse, DreamWorks TV, and Warner Bros on both feature and TV projects such as Harley Quinn and The Legend Of Vox Machina. Kennedy Tarrell's debut graphic novel, Evil-Ish, is coming in the winter of 2024 from Rachel Diebel at Feiwel and Friends. In Evil-ish, nonbinary teen Hawthorne finally gets the chance to fulfil their dream of joining the local league of evil… only to play second fiddle to bubbly, bright, decidedly un-evil seeming Maple. But after an accident ends in death, Hawthorne begins to realize that villainy is not all it's cracked up to be, and Maple might be a little too interested in crime for their taste. Earth… Every Other Wednesday will follow this.

Amy Brown's agent Elizabeth Rudnick at Gillian MacKenzie Agency, and Kennedy Tarrell's agent Moe Ferrara at BookEnds Literary, negotiated the Earth… Every Other Wednesday deal.

Aladdin Books is an imprint of US book publisher Simon And Schuster Publishing that states they "publish for a diverse community of readers with books that are enduring and culturally relevant. From picture books to chapter books to middle-grade, both fiction and nonfiction, we create books that provide readers with mirrors in which to see themselves and windows into understanding others."

