Do You Know Where Or What Your Joker Is? Batman Spoilers, Today Today sees the publication of two Joker comic books from DC Comics, Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4 and The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6.

In The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, The Joker is presumed to be cosplaying as himself, and engaged in the Hollywood Boulevard tradition or dressing up and posing with tourists for cold hard cash, areas broken down with the enforcement of drug dealer's corners. While over in Batman/The Joker: The Deadly Duo, the Joker is going through a superheroic transformation.

SuperJoker? All he needs is a Jim Lee high collar… but this is Marc Silvestri, and he doesn't do those. Whichever comic book he is in, the Joker knows how to strike a pose…

"Additional shots are ten dollars". Don't worry, I'm sure the Joker will provide them for free. And as The Deadly Duo introduce someone with the potential to take them both down…

So does The Man Who Stopped Laughing, maybe explaining why we have had a plurality of Jokers over there.

Edward and Ralph, the Joker brothers… I wonder which of them will get pregnant first?

BATMAN & THE JOKER THE DEADLY DUO #5 (OF 7) CVR A MARC SILVESTRI (MR)

(W/A/CA) Marc Silvestri

When the Deadly Duo's investigation brings them into the catacombs under Gotham, Batman and The Joker's adventure becomes a trip into hell. If you thought this series had already shown you its horrors, get ready for a descent into the heart of darkness as Batman and The Joker's true enemy is revealed.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/07/2023

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #6 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

The Joker's enjoying the sunny, warm weather of Los Angeles so much that he's decided to stay…and get involved in local politics! Kate Spencer's fists might have something to say about that, though!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/07/2023