Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Doctor Corina Ellis, from the ashes, krakoa, uncanny x-men #700, X-Men #35

Doctor Corina Ellis, The New X-Men Big Bad Is A "Glorified Podcaster"

Doctor Corina Ellis, The New X-Men Big Bad Is A "Glorified Podcaster" allegedly, in today's X-Men #35 or Uncanny X-Men #700

Article Summary Dr. Corina Ellis emerges as the new antagonist in X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700.

Initially dismissed as a "Glorified Podcaster," Ellis now threatens the mutant school.

Her backstory reveals a billion-dollar support from corporate/government entities.

Westchester property values are in jeopardy as she takes aim at the X-Mansion.

We met Dr Corina Ellis for the first time in the X-Men Free Comic Book Day issue, looking ahead to the From The Ashes Era, following on from the Krakoan Age. Which is where we are now. Ellis, working with a telepath called Phillip, had taken on the Westchester X-Mansion and was destroying it, turning it into a prison or a torture chamber. With inmates including Siryn, and Inmate X, looking more and more like Professor Xavier now. In today's X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700 we get a glimpse at where she may have come from. With corporate/government types in Georgia, Atlanta commissioning her with a billion-dollar budget. While also dismissing her as a "Glorified Podcaster".

I mean I knew there was money in True Crime podcasts but not that much. So she is a presenter of some kind? A broadcaster? And she has the mutant school in her sites? Must be all their copies of Chromosone Queer graphic novels in their extensive library…

So, yes, expect those property prices in Westchester to plummet… and expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today. And get a better look at Dr Corina Ellis in these preview pages,

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay,

(A) Joshua Cassara, Phil Noto, Lucas Werneck, Leinil Francis Yu, Walt Simonson, Mark Brooks, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Jerome Opena, Luciano Vecchio, Stefano Caselli, Sara Pichelli, Romulo Fajardo Jr, David Curiel, Laura Martin, Sonia Oback, Marcio Menyz, Matt Hollingsworth, Matt Wilson, Salvador Larocca, Guru-eFX, Javier Garron and Morry Hollowell (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!