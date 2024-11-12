Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Doctor Doom Declares He Is Emperor Of The World, Renames It Latveria

That sounds like an Onion headline but it is not. Marvel Comics promised that in February, One World Under Doom by Ryan North and R.B. Silva "will be the core comic series of a new era of the Marvel Universe that sees Doctor Doom reign supreme", kicking off Marvel's first major comics event of 2025.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by R.B. SILVA Colors by DAVID CURIEL

Covers by BEN HARVEY, ROSE BESCH, NICK BRADSHAW, JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER, MIKE MIGNOLA, ROD REIS, R.B. SILVA, WILL SLINEY

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was… the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? On Sale 2/12

"One World Under Doom is a story I've been working on since 2023," North shared. "This huge head start is such a gift when telling a story like this: I can make sure it all hangs together properly, and for other artists working on tie-ins with their books, I can share completed scripts instead of just an idea of what happens. Because of that I'm very excited for where this story has gone, and can go. It's been really exciting to hear what other teams have planned with their books to take advantage of this new status quo—we're all pulling in the same direction… Doom, to me, is the ultimate villain, because even when he loses he wins. He's not some guy you can punch a bunch until he stops doing crimes: he's a man who has thought deeply about how to achieve precisely what he wants, and how to ensure others are manipulated into supporting him. One World Under Doom opens after Doom has taken over the world overnight, and there is a mystery in how he did it, how he got everyone to acquiesce to his rule – but there's also a bigger and more terrifying question: now that he's taken over the world, what is he going to do with it? And what will the Fantastic Four and the Avengers do to stop him?" "Doom is one of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe, so getting to work on this arc is a real pleasure," Silva said. "I'm loving that we're bringing magic into the mix, and all the possibilities to make him as awesome as he's always been. I'm trying to give fans something a little different from what we've seen before, and I think the magic element can really make a difference. I hope fans enjoy it as much as I do." "Also, this story has the tyrannosaurus rex version of Doctor Doom in it too, so you know there's this baseline level of rad we're trying to hit," North added.

Marvel tells us that "One World Under Doom is an overarching status quo shift coming to Marvel Comics, the likes of which haven't been seen since 2008's Dark Reign. It's a shocking and upending turn of events that will impact Marvel's entire line of comics and see the launch of tie-in series and one-shots, collectively forming an era worthy of comic books' greatest supervillain! Since Blood Hunt concluded with Doctor Doom seizing the power of Sorcerer Supreme for himself, the Marvel Universe has waited with bated breath for the iconic supervillain's next move. This February, the wait is over as Doctor Doom takes control of the entire world in a status quo-shattering event, One World Under Doom! Teased throughout the year, One World Under Doomwas formally announced last month at New York Comic Con. Fans learned that the event will be anchored by a core One World Under Doom series launching in February. This nine-issue event series will written by Ryan North, whose acclaimed current run of Fantastic Four will be heavily impacted by One World Under Doom, and drawn by one of the industry's hottest artists, R.B. Silva, known for his defining work on the X-Men in titles like Powers of X and Rise of the Powers of X. While Doom's bold reach for power brings change to the entire Marvel Universe, One World Under Doom takes readers behind the mask as they bear witness to the triumphs and trials of Doom's rule, as well as the foolish attempts to topple it."

Today, check out variant covers for One World Under Doom #1, including pieces by John Tyler Christopher, Nick Bradshaw, Rod Reis, Will Sliney, Rose Besch, and a preview of the series.

