Doctor Doom's Son Kisses Killmonger in One World Under Doom Solicits

Doctor Doom has taken over the Marvel Universe as its benign (mostly) dictator, but as Sorcerer Supreme he has not been taking care of his duties, and Dormammu has come to take advantage of it. After all, Dormammu's son is already at the Doom Academy. But talking of sons, it seems that Kristoff Von Doom, son of Doctor Doom, is getting a revelation of his own in Marvel's August 2025 solicits for One World Under Doom titles. Kissing the alternate reality version of Killmonger, masquerading as Ghost, on a secret mission to take down Doom in August's Superior Avengers. This really won't end well, will it?

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by RB SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

On Sale 8/6

Doom's reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

RED HULK #7

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JETHRO MORALES

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 8/6

LAB RAT!

Machine Man and Deathlok evade police as they hunt for Thunderbolt Ross, A.K.A. RED HULK! But they don't fully understand the dangers that await them at Project Alpha! Here, at this secret lab located deep in the mountains, General Ryker reveals his plans for the Red Hulk, who is now both a prisoner and an experimental weapon. BEWARE THE NEW WAR WOLF!!!

RUNAWAYS #3 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

On Sale 8/20

DOC JUSTICE, KAROLINA DEAN… AND THE WILL OF DOOM!

Doctor Doom will not be disobeyed! Doombot struggles with a major decision when there is an attack on the Runaways in even greater force! Will an (un)happy reunion save them? And what happens when it's the last straw for Nico Minoru?!

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #5 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. Silva

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale 8/6

KILLMONGER STRIKES!

Is this a sign of budding romance? Or MURDER? The pieces are falling into place, and the team is ready for their true mission to begin. But who is playing who?

Art from One World Under Doom #5…

