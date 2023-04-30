Doctor Strange #1 Review: New York Stories If McKay can keep Ferry drawing neat looking demons and dragons, Doctor Strange #1 will be something to keep an eye on.

Doctor Strange #1 faces stiff competition from the get-go. It must sit next to Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise by Marvel's artist of the moment Tradd Moore. Doctor Strange #1 ties directly into the 616, so it has more toys to play with.

Writer Jed McKay gives artist Pascal Ferry plenty of cool things to draw in Doctor Strange #1: The Central Park Dragon, "assorted supernatural weirdoes," and generous amounts of Kirby crackle. There's a wistfulness to Ferry's pencils that's difficult to put my finger on. Maybe it's Matt Hollingsworth's colors? Not sure. There are a couple of Doctor Strange panels that look like Ferry's influenced by Javier Rodriguez or Marcos Martin, which is fun to see.

Regardless, Doctor Strange #1's antagonist is the alien warlord Aggamon, who apparently occupies a portion of the Gobi desert. The Stranges have an encounter with him that ends poorly.

The problem is, unless it's exceptional, arch magic isn't my taste. There are cool things in Doctor Strange #1 that could've been an entire issue on their own that's less than a page. For example, Dr. Strange helping Spider-Man recover his soul from a demon playing Three-card Monte. That's only a panel. Daredevil running from an ambulatory trash monster, got a chuckle, though.

If McKay can keep Ferry drawing neat-looking demons and dragons, the ongoing series will be something to keep an eye on.

Stephen Strange is back! Reunited with Clea and Wong, it's back to business as usual for the Sorcerer Supreme. Have your children fallen into a deep nightmarish slumber? Are demonic refugees invading your home? Is your husband possessed by a satanic entity? Then call Doctor Strange! Join Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, BLACK CAT) and Pasqual Ferry (NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES, SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW, THOR) as they begin a new chapter in the life of the Master of the Mystic Arts!