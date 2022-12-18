Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 Review: A Pleasure

Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 is a visually arresting first issue that recalls the work of P. Craig Russell and Phillipe Druillet.

Plot-wise, the issue seems like it's a long dream sequence, so if you're looking for this to tie into whatever's going on in 616, you're likely out of luck. Regardless, the draw is Tradd Moore has a Doctor Strange story in his heart, and bless Marvel; they commissioned it, presumably without asking Moore to put in Spider-Man to boost sales.

Tradd Moore does or touches everything except colors, which Heather Moore does. Admittedly, the credits of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 list Clayton Cowles first and a "with Tradd Moore" credit. Perhaps Tradd Moore drew the letters that are baked into the art PCR-style?

Regarding Tradd Moore's art: It rules. The detail reminds me of a less obsessive or cleaner Druillet but with more curves. (Yuko Shimizu, perhaps?) Heather Moore's colors on early pages are a little muted for my tastes but still add to the effect.

Every so often, a project like Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise sneaks out of Marvel or DC (think Catwoman: Lonely City if you want to go across the street), and it's a reminder that there can be excellent works with the mark of the creators commissioned by these companies.

While art isn't a competition, it's easy to call Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 a highlight for Marvel this year.

From the mind of Tradd Moore! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (Silver Surfer: Black) comes a Strange story like you've never seen!

Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #1 Review by James Hepplewhite 8 / 10