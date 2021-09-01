The Origin Of Doctor Strange On Auction At ComicConnect

Doctor Strange is one of the most interesting characters in all of comics, let alone Marvel. He has one of the coolest origins, the coolest power set, and one of the best looks as well. That facial hair alone is enough to love the guy. On auction right now over at ComicConnect is a CGC copy of Doctor Strange #169, which is a re-telling of the good doctor's origin. It is not his first appearance, but for some, almost as desirable, as it features an iconic cover by Dan Adkins. Currently sitting at $550, I wonder if this one will crack $1000. It is a gorgeous 9.0 copy. Check it out below.

Doctor Strange Is Timeless, As Is This Issue

"Dan Adkins cvr/art; 1st Dr. Strange in his own title, origin retold. From his humble beginnings in the back pages of Strange Tales, which didn't even register a cover appearance, to his current status as one of the main protagonists of the MCU, Doctor Strange has led one heck of a bumpy ride through the storied history of Marvel comics. This is the good doctor's premiere as the star of his own title, which recounts his epic origin tale, the tragic car accident that destroys his hands, the alcoholic self-loathing, the encounter with the Ancient One, and his eventual transformation into Doctor Strange. Picking up the numbering of where Strange Tales left off, this is an important key of the late Silver Age, which has been growing in value of late."

This is a book that any true Doctor Strange fan should own, especially one this nice. Go here to get more info on it, and while you are there, place a bid. Then, take a spin around and take a look at the other books taking bids right now.