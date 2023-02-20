Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #4 Preview: The Meaning of Death Doctor Strange isn't disturbed by the concept of death in comics in this preview of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #4, but at this point, is anyone?

Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #4

by Tradd Moore, cover by Tradd Moore

Doctor Strange enters the cursed castle of Moriah Mensa to challenge a superlunary power and complete an impossible task. As the sun sets, a voice echoes, "There are no good places to die."

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960609788300411

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609788300421 – DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE 4 CASSADAY PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609788300431 – DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE 4 CHASE CONLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

