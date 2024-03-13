Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Dan Watters, doctor who, Kelsey Ramsay

The Fifteenth Doctor Revisits Past In New Doctor Who Comic For June

Dan Watters and newly announced artist Kelsey Ramsay are the creative team of the new Doctor Who comic book series launching in June.

Article Summary Join the Doctor's latest comics adventure on Free Comic Book Day, May 4, 2024.

Meet the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday in June with writers Watters and Ramsay.

Catch the Doctor revisiting past incarnations in exciting new "Doctor Who" tales.

Explore the Doctor's fears at Earth's end ahead of the BBC series with Ncuti Gatwa.

Titan Comics are launching their new Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor for Free Comic Book Day on the 4th of May, 2024, just ahead of the new BBC Doctor Who series starring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. And now we have a few more details about the comic book regular series that will follow later in the year, kicking off on the 26th of June, by Dan Watters and newly announced artist Kelsey Ramsay. With pages from the Free Comic Book Day edition that will precede it…

It looks like the Doctor has some catching up with his past to do. With moments from the lives of the Fourth Third, Tenth and Eleventh Doctors…

Kelsey Ramsay previously drew the Scott Snyder-produced IDW series Dark Spaces: Good Deeds as well as Dr Love Wave Experiments. Dan Waters, part of the White Noise Studio, is known for Sandman Presents series House Of Whispers, and Lucifer, as well as Assassins Creed, The Shadow, Arkham City, Sword Of Azrael, Detective Comics, Cowboy Bebop, Loki, and his own series Home Sick Pilots, Coffin Bound, Limbo and Deep Roots.

DOCTOR WHO: THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1

Writer: Dan Watters

Artist: Kelsey Ramsay

Colorist: Valentina Bianconi

FC, SC, 32p, $3.99

On Sale: June 26, 2024

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a new comic book adventure! Follows from DOCTOR WHO: THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR FCBD EDITION! The Fifteenth Doctor and RUBY SUNDAY have followed a mysterious signal to a shopping mall in the last days of Earth. It's sure to be a trap, but to find the source, The Doctor must face his greatest fears…

FCBD 2024 DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR

TITAN COMICS

DEC230040

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) TBD

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a new comic book adventure!

With his courageous companion, Ruby, the Doctor is back in the TARDIS for a whole new era of time-traveling tales. But fearsome foes await… Landing ahead of the Fifteenth Doctor's debut comic series! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

