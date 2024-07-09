Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, Task Force VII

Does Absolute Power Show Us The Zur-En-Arrh Of Adam West? (Spoilers)

Could this Amazo, from tomorrow's Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 be the Zur-En-Arrh of the Adam West Batman '66 version of the character?

One of the many fun aspects of the current Absolute Power crossover is working out which of the Multiverse Batman back up personalities are in which of the Amazos created by Zur-En-Arrh are which. We thought that the Gotham By Gaslight might be the Wonder Woman Amazo known as Paradise Lost.

But this Amazo, from tomorrow's Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 is a little harder to pin down. He certainly has an archness to him. Could this be the Zur-En-Arrh of the Adam West Batman '66 version of the character?

Although he may have a bit of a glitch… say, isn't that a bit like how Adam West Batman worked out that all the villains had teamed up to fight him in the first Batman movie? While Sarge Steel, on behalf of Amanda Waller, also looks to deal with tricky romantic problems of the superheroes, just as is happening over in Green Lantern tomorrow…

He tried with the entire US Army and his own Wonder Woman Legion Of Doom without joy. Now it looks as if Sarge Steel is just going to use Steve Trevor to take down Wonder Woman. Remember, this is in all their futures…

… as seen on Free Comic Book Day. This moment will be getting closer and closer and closer…

ABSOLUTE POWER TASK FORCE VII #1 (OF 7)

(W) Leah Williams (A) Caitlin Yarsky (CA) Pete Woods

SUPER NO MORE! With the assault on Metropolis's heroes complete, Amanda Waller's latest living weapon, the Last Son, sets his sights on the other most powerful supers in the DCU…the Marvel Family! Will their combined powers be enough to survive this terrifying threat? In this biweekly series we'll see the ABSOLUTE POWER event through the eyes of evil–as told from the point of view of the TRINITY OF EVIL! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

