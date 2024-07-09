Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Hal Jordan

Facts Care About Your Feelings In Green Lantern #13 (Spoilers)

In Green Lantern #11, thanks to Hal Jordan's absence due to crossover, Carol Ferris went to get married in Las Vegas to one Nathan Broome.

So, back in Green Lantern #11 a couple of months ago, in bad boyfriend Hal Jordan's absence due to all manner of crossover, Carol Ferris went to get married in Las Vegas to one Nathan Broome. Naturally Hal Jordan turned up in the nick of time, made his objections to the match, whisked Carol away and then got involved in the Absolute Power event crossover as well. But what of Nathan Broome? Well, he still has the honeymoon suite in Las Vegas, so let us check in…

Because, yes, in this week's Green Lantern #13, he is feeling really rather bad about it all. As one might, He hasn't managed to get over being jilted at the super altar in the interim issue. But as Kyle Rayner reminds us, in the Green Lantern universe feelings don't just stop there…

…because in Green Lantern, facts care about your feelings. And for Nathan Broome…

…where will those emotions lead? Green Lantern #13 by Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim, Fernando Pasarin and Matthew Clark is published tomorrow by DC Comics. Wednesday's child is, after all, full of woe.

GREEN LANTERN #13

(W) Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matthew Clark (CA) Ariel Colon

HAL JORDAN IS THE LATEST CASUALTY OF AMANDA WALLER! De-powered and back on Earth, Hal needs to find a way to get to the new power battery and recharge–but Thaaros has other plans, and now Hal is being hunted by the most dangerous aliens on the planet! PLUS: The secret origin of LORD PREMIERE THAAROS, ruler of the United Planets, is at last revealed! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

And plenty more Absolute Power to come…

GREEN LANTERN #14

(W) Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim (A) Fernando Pasarin, Darick Robertson (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal Jordan must don the weapons of DC's greatest villains to escape Amanda Waller's clutches and reconnect with the heroes who are set to strike back at this new Absolute Power! Meanwhile, Carol sets out on a mission to help others, learning what it means to be a hero along the way. PLUS: Witness the rise of the SHADOW LANTERNS in an all-new backup story by MARC GUGGENHEIM and DARICK ROBERTSON! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024 GREEN LANTERN #15

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert, Montos (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal has a problem… He needs to charge his ring but the entrance to the Power Battery is a continent away. Plus, the skies over Earth are patrolled by Amanda Waller's modified Amazos, which leaves Hal with one choice…to ride into the Danger Zone! Don't worry, he totally got permission to use the Batplane for this mission *wink*. Plus, John Stewart's tale from GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL spills out into the battlefield of a new struggle brewing on the horizon… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

