Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)

In this week's Batman #96 we get a look to the future of Gotham and in the official preview below, it looks a lot spiffier than usual. Golden, gleaming spires, flying cars, a bright blue sky, and everyone seemingly leaving a peaceful, wonderful, crime-free life. Just what Bruce Wayne always wanted.

And a Bat Signal takes from the skies (which don't have enough dark depressing clouds to project upon any more) and becomes an app – but no longer one to signal Batman.

Now in the dazzling shiny suit that Punchline found in his Batcave in Batman #95, designed by Alfred for a brighter, better day – this day.

With an Alfred back from the dead on hand to help his master, as he ever did.

Does all this sound too good to be true? Bleeding Cool has seen a peek ahead and what is to follow, as a future Bruce Wayne discusses his other plans and that this is the only time he has been called out in a month.

Time to call him on his daydreaming nonsense. It's for his own good, after all.

Sorry, Batman. The future, the reality, you in the Shiny Batsuit, it's all a dream inspired by recent events… Bagtman #96 is published tomorrow.

