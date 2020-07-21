Shiny New Batsuit Debuts in #Batman #95 – But Who Made It? (Spoilers)

This is the new Batman batsuit as designed by Phil Jimenez and seen on variant covers for the upcoming Batman #100. But it turns out it is getting a debut in Batman #95 out today. Not that anyone is actually wearing it yet.

Some comparison has been made regarding Robert Pattison being cast as the Batman and DC Comics giving us a Twilight-style glittering Batman in celebration., But you won't have to wait until October, it makes its debut in today's Batman #95. As The Joker War kicks off, The Joker knows the importance of the audience and giving them what the want – the same old urine in a different shaped Batbottle.

Is that true? Do you just want the same old thing with a new layer revealed? Here's hoping because Bleeding Cool is happy to pull back those layers. But then we get Batman going toe-to-toe with Punchline, and she finds a little something in the Batcave that Batman didn't even know about.

And Lucius didn't either.

Could this have been Alfred's final message to Bruce Wayne, a hope for a Batman ahead, one yet to come?

BATMAN #95 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

MAR200500

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It was always going to come to this. The Clown Prince of Crime and the Dark Knight Detective go head-to-head for the last time. The Joker has never wanted to win before, he's never wanted his battle with Batman to end, but now his motivation has shifted. He has decided that one way or another, this will be the final chapter to their story. "Joker War" begins here!In Shops: Jul 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99

