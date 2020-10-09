Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman to Follow King In Black With Venom #200

Donny Cates has been talking about the effects that The King In Black will have on Eddie Brock and the Marvel Universe as a whole, at the NYCC/MCM/Metaverse panel. Including leading up to Venom #200 and the big changes this will all be enacting. And he's really honest about that.

"The events of King In Black change Eddie Brock in a profound way. I know that we here at Marvel, we say that all the time. We say you know this is a game-changing thing like this character will never be the same, the universe will never be the same, I like to think that I've never said it and it not come true but this is a fundamental change to Eddie Brock, his place in the larger universe and his place as a Marvel character going forward.

"The issue right after King In Black is Venom #200, a special anniversary, we got legacy numbering on there. The issue follows The King In Black #6 is earth-shattering and insane and it's oversized and it's filled with things that I've been imagining in my head since I was a little kid and right after that, Ryan and I are doing Venom's 200th issue which is such – you know what's weird? I'm at my parents house right now in my hometown and I'm actually filming this from my childhood bedroom. And where I'm sitting right now, was a wall right here and growing up this entire wall was filled with Venom issues in bags and boards… and on that wall was a Mark Bagley Lethal Protector poster, my bunk bed was back here filled with comics and it's so weird for me to be doing this in this room and saying this but I am so incredibly honoured. I know that Ryan is as well and Devin is as well to be the guys to bring you the 200th issue of it and um it's going to be a really really really special issue and it's going to be the beginning of something new. A beginning is something that you've never seen before from Eddie. That you've never seen before in the dynamic between him and his family and his symbiote."

"It's really it's a really special issue that will set the stage for the next hopefully the next 200 to 2,000 to 2 million issues of that amazing character going forward.