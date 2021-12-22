Donny Cates & Martin Coccolo Crosses Over Hulk & Thor In April 2022

Donny Cates writes Hulk for Marvel Comics. He also writes Thor for Marvel Comics. And in April he will be writing them together. While drawn by Martin Coccolo. best known for Grimm Fairly Tales, Green Lantern, and Magic: The Gathering, and making his Marvel Comics debut with… whatever this is.

With Banner Of Thor thundering into April 2022 and Hulk Of War smashing into April 2022. Say there's no way this could crossover into Crossover is there? Here's the Marvel Comics solicitations for March for the Hulk and Thor books ahead of the crossover, if you can find any clues. Or just wait until tomorrow… "HULK AND THOR PREPARE THEMSELVES FOR ONE OF THEIR GREATEST BATTLES… Stay tuned tomorrow for more information on Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo's 2022 plans for Marvel's biggest hitters."

HULK #5

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Pepe Larraz

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

"SMASHSTRONAUT" part 5 of 6!

• As President Thunderbolt Ross rains down gamma-irradiated hell, Bruce Banner's Starship Hulk experiment faces its toughest field test yet – this time, it might crack under the pressure.

• Bruce Banner thinks his control over the Hulk is now absolute…but what if he's wrong? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #23

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 2 VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 5 of 5!

It's the final chapter in Thor's brutal war against the God of Hammers, and after a horrific and tragic loss, Thor is more determined than ever to finish the fight, once and for all. But can he triumph without Mjolnir at his side? Either way, by issue's end, Thor's life will be irrevocably changed! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99