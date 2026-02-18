Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged:

D'Orc #2 Gets Over 70,000 Orders, #1 Gets Third Printing

As we just mentioned in another article, two weeks ago, the new Image Comics title D'Orc by Brett Bean blew out of comic book stores and was selling for $40 on the day of release, It has dominated the Top 10 Hottest Comics lists two weeks in a row and now the standard cover has sold for $130, ashcan preview has sold for $500, the 1:25 for $400, the sketch cover for $160, and the 1:50 has sold for $500. And it seems that the second printing of over 25,000 copies was not enough.

Orders for D'Orc #2 have now exceeded 70,000 orders and triggered a sell-out at the distributor level of the D'orc #1 second printing, weeks ahead of its release. Image Comics has fast-tracked a third printing of issue #1 and is keeping close watch on the reorder activity already piling up against issue #2.

"I always knew D'orc was important to me but it's amazing that he means something to others too," said Bean. "There are many D'orc days ahead now because of you!"

"In D'orc #2, D'orc is avoiding every wizard and warrior because some DOOMSDAY prophecy says he will destroy the world. Can he change their minds? Probably not. D'orc, his magic shield, and Ghost-chicken-with-its-head-cutoff are too busy facing a bigger challenge… KIDS!?! They're time thieves. Oh, and there's a Time Lord. That guy sucks. Armed with nothing but a wisecracking enchanted shield and a crippling need for friendship, a lonely orphan stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war. Light vs. Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone. And caught dead-center? D'orc. Half dwarf, half orc, and wholly inconvenient to a doomsday prophecy, D'orc's fated to end the world. Soon, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures will know his name. Unfortunately, so will his enemies."

D'Orc #1 second printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 4th of March. D'Orc #1 third printing will be available on Wednesday, the 18th of March. D'orc #2 will be available on Wednesday, 11th of March:

