Double Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #3, Reptil #4

Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #3 and Reptil #4 are out from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. I didn't really have anything in particular to make fun of either one for, so I figured I'd just combine them in a double preview to make it up to readers missing my wit. Check out a preview, first of Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #3, in which Spider-Man teams up with Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur…
SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210682
(W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land
• The dimensional-warp tour keeps rolling as SPIDER-MAN comes face-to-face with a certain big red dinosaur!
• If dinosaurs weren't enough, an unlikely HULK rears his frightening head!
• PLUS: Black Cat and Doctor Strange!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210682 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210682 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210682 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210682 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210682 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210682 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5), by (W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
…and then a preview of Reptil #4, the conclusion of the mini-series that will shake the Reptil universe to its foundations leaving nothing the same again with the revelation of shocking secrets!!! You know, standard stuff.
REPTIL #4 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210720
JUL210721 – REPTIL #4 (OF 4) WOLF VAR – $3.99
(W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina
REPTIL'S LAST STAND!
• Three cousins in a race against time as Megalith closes in and springs the final stage of his plans…
• Two mysterious amulets that hold a world-shattering secret between them….
• One hero standing between complete catastrophe and peace – and only one chance to get it right.
• Don't miss out on this momentous finale!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210720 REPTIL #4 (OF 4), by (W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210721 REPTIL #4 (OF 4) WOLF VAR, by (W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Maria Wolf, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210720 REPTIL #4 (OF 4), by (W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210720 REPTIL #4 (OF 4), by (W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210720 REPTIL #4 (OF 4), by (W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210720 REPTIL #4 (OF 4), by (W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #3 and Reptil #4 will be in stores on Wednesday.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.