Draculina, Vampirella & Red Sonja in Dynamite February 2022 Solicits

Dynamite Entertainment launches a new Draculina series written by Priest and spinning out of the Vampirella cross-title continuity he has been establishing. While Vampirella and Red Sonja also get Valentine's Day Specials in Dynamite's February 2022 solicitations.

DRACULINA #1 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Collette Turner

One child, two destinies: who is the daughter of Lilith of Drakulon? Is she a streetwise runaway human preteen, or is she Vampirella's deadly siren nightstalker evil twin? Two souls linked by a reality-jumping demon struggle for control of their own destiny as Draculina, Lilith's first and most beloved daughter, is brought into Vampirella's reality and linked to an alternate version of herself by a cursed candle which warps reality when lit, swapping Draculina with her other possible "self"-a tough homeless preteen struggling to make it on her own while being constantly drawn into Draculina's schemes. Establishing a secret identity for herself as "River East", high-profile socialite daughter of the missing and presumed dead Lilith Ogden Eastaughffe, Draculina presses forth with a secret, evil agenda of bloody retribution against everyone who's ever done her wrong, with only Katie-her alt-self-standing between her and her deadly goals. Draculina is a wild, fast-paced ride through the literal reverse sensitivities of our altruistic Vampirella, brought to you by Vampi scribe Christopher Priest and Vengeance of Vampi artist Michael Sta. Maria! Buckle up for one dark, wild ride!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA VALENTINES SP CVR A SOZOMAIKA

DYNAMITE

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Lee Ferguson (CA) Sozomaika

BURNING LOVE! Red Sonja's temporarily developed fire powers… which is handy, since she's in a land where warlords possess deadly ice powers. Sonja finds herself amidst a lovers quarrel, in which someone exchanged their heart and soul (quite literally) for overwhelming power. Can Sonja defeat a greedy cherub ogre and restore peace to the freezing lands? By CHUCK BROWN (Aquamen, Bitter Root) and LEE FERGUSON (Daredevil)!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRELLA VALENTINES SP ONE SHOT CVR A SOZOMAIKA

DYNAMITE

(W) Dearbhla Kelly (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Sozomaika

Love's hard enough for a human. But a vampire? A SUPER-POWERED vampire? Woof. Join Vampi as she traverses her way through love, hate, and the constant combination of both! Brought to you by a cauldron of clever creators!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HELL SONJA #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

On a planet long ago ravaged by flood, the Hell Sonja team seeks out a ghost pirate ship that drives witnesses mad on sight. The only way to stop the ship is to dive to the drowned city below, reprogram a long-dead interdimensional portal, and plunge the cursed ship directly through to Hell! So, y'know, just another Wednesday. By CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool, Gwenpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (Sonjaversal)!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PANTHA #2 CVR A MATTEONI

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Igor Lima (CA) Giuseppe Matteoni

Sekhmet, the Egyptian goddess of war, has been captured by the mysterious and deadly Ta-Nakht. Time is of the essence, as the god Nick Heart and Samira–Pantha's human alter ego, try to combat this sinister menace before even more of Nick's kind disappear. They may have found a powerful ally in Set, the Egyptian god of chaos, but he has ideas of his own about using Pantha's wrath in the development of a powerful weapon. Will Nick and Samira be able to stop Ta-Nakht before the dark being fulfills its ultimate purpose and wipes out an entire pantheon of deities? Or will Set create a weapon maybe even he can't control?

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having completed the blood rite intended to rid her new husband of the Dracula virus, Vampirella returns to America, only to discover the shadow of the vampire lord continues to loom as Dracula asserts himself in assimilating his human host. Complicating matters even more is Vampirella's new mother-in-law, who engineers a confrontation between Vampi's new husband and the soulmate he left behind to marry her, thus triggering the strangest love triangle in Vampirella's history!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA MISTRESS DARK CLASSIC YEARS OMNIBUS HC

DYNAMITE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Photo

"The Elvira Mistress of the Dark Classic Years Omnibus is the first volume reprinting the highly sought-after tales originally published by Claypool Comics. With this deluxe volume, fans can turn back the clock to 1993. Bill Clinton was president, Jurassic Park ruled the box office, and just like today, Elvira was her legendary horror host self.

In these beloved adventures Elvira must contend with teen werewolves, killer clowns, aliens, a high school reunion, pro wrestling, and more! Plus, special Halloween, Christmas, and Easter stories.

The book covers 26 issues, rounding out to a massive 600-page tome and Dynamite is sneaking in extra bonuses amounting to .666 of an issue. That's right gals and ghouls, 26.666 comics in one massive book! Spooky!

A bountiful bevy of talented creators contributed to these adventures. Known for his love of the macabre and the flirty, Paul Dini of Batman fame lent his hand. While this first volume also compiles all of the plentiful pages written by Kurt Busiek (Avengers, Astro City). Claypool head honcho Richard Howell (Vision & the Scarlet Witch) and Frank Strom also contributed writing. While on the art side, Tom Simonton is beloved by Elvira fans for his early contributions to the series, as well as John Heebink. X-Men fans will thrill to the lines of Dave Cockrum on stories, and Dynamite's Vampirella fans will love to see Louis LaChance. Other stars inside include Dan Spiegle, Fred Hembeck, and Neil Vokes.

Collecting ELVIRA MISTRESS OF THE DARK (1993) #1-27."

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 49.99

ELVIRA MISTRESS DARK CLASSIC YEARS OMNIBUS SGN ED HC

DYNAMITE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Photo

"The Elvira Mistress of the Dark Classic Years Omnibus is the first volume reprinting the highly sought-after tales originally published by Claypool Comics. With this deluxe volume, fans can turn back the clock to 1993. Bill Clinton was president, Jurassic Park ruled the box office, and just like today, Elvira was her legendary horror host self.

In these beloved adventures Elvira must contend with teen werewolves, killer clowns, aliens, a high school reunion, pro wrestling, and more! Plus, special Halloween, Christmas, and Easter stories.

The book covers 26 issues, rounding out to a massive 600-page tome and Dynamite is sneaking in extra bonuses amounting to .666 of an issue. That's right gals and ghouls, 26.666 comics in one massive book! Spooky!

A bountiful bevy of talented creators contributed to these adventures. Known for his love of the macabre and the flirty, Paul Dini of Batman fame lent his hand. While this first volume also compiles all of the plentiful pages written by Kurt Busiek (Avengers, Astro City). Claypool head honcho Richard Howell (Vision & the Scarlet Witch) and Frank Strom also contributed writing. While on the art side, Tom Simonton is beloved by Elvira fans for his early contributions to the series, as well as John Heebink. X-Men fans will thrill to the lines of Dave Cockrum on stories, and Dynamite's Vampirella fans will love to see Louis LaChance. Other stars inside include Dan Spiegle, Fred Hembeck, and Neil Vokes.

Collecting ELVIRA MISTRESS OF THE DARK (1993) #1-27."

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 199.99

BOYS #3 DYNAMITE GOLD FOIL ED (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

"A special printing of Dynamite #3 – featuring the first appearance of Starlight! This issue has never before been printed by Dynamite and is available for the first time, making this important issue, as part of a limited offering. Don't miss out!

Written by Garth Ennis; Art and cover by Darick Robertson. Things heat up as Wee Hughie gets his first taste of action with the Boys when Butcher throws him into the deep end. Meanwhile, meet the planet's mightiest heroes, The Seven, and the young superheroine who would join them."

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BARBARELLA #7 CVR A COHEN

DYNAMITE

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Carla Cohen

In hot pursuit of The Lady, Barbarella trashes yet another ship with nothing to show for it. Actually, things are worse than that-Taln is missing, Barbs finds herself caged… and on display in a zoo. Please don't feed the animals! The danger lies not in who caged her, but what lies beyond the walls of this alien menagerie. Let's just say they are very, very big.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVIL ERNIE #3 CVR A SUYDAM

DYNAMITE

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Arthur Suydam

The rebirth of the bad boy of comics continues in this high voltage rock n' roll fantasy by writer Scott Lobdell and artist Ariel Medel! This issue opens with a tale from the past… how far back are we going? Well, we're getting medieval on Ernie's ass, that's for sure. How does our tale from the past affect our Ernie in the here and now? You'll find out in this issue! Lobell and Medel are joined this month by Phillip Tan (Uncanny X-Men), who joins the zombie king himself – Arthur Suydam — to deliver the hottest horror covers around! Evil Ernie first appeared in December 1991! Celebrate 30 years of CHAOS!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #9 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Sonja, Zaria, and Edward make the final run for the coast to return the Princess back to her homeland, but can they escape an army of killers, a stampede of monsters, and a bounty hunter bent on delivering Sonja's head for a promise of wealth?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA TP VOL 01

DYNAMITE

DEC210655

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Written by the award-winning fan favorites AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI, Red Sonja finds herself on a spectacular journey filled with pirates, mermaids, princesses, and political intrigue as the threat of two kingdoms hangs in the balance. All this, plus the spectacular art of MORITAT and a cover by AMANDA CONNER and PAUL MOUNTS makes THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA a series not to be missed! With so many challenges, Sonja will need to be INVINCIBLE to overcome these odds! Collecting INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

JAMES BOND HIMEROS #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Francesco Francavilla

It's all led to this as Bond and Richmond face their last challenge. The most exciting James Bond adventure hurtles towards an explosive conclusion and we all know, not everyone walks away with their life… Featuring two amazing covers: Francesco Francavilla and the legendary Butch Guice! Did you know: After finishing the first draft of Casino Royale, Fleming rewarded himself with a Royal Quiet Deluxe Portable gold-plated typewriter, which he used to write the rest of his books and short stories.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JENNIFER BLOOD #5 CVR A PARRILLO (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The bullet-ridden, body count-shattering conclusion! Sheriff Giulietta Romeo knows the real identity of Jennifer Blood–but Jennifer has turned the mob bosses of Bountiful against her, so the real question is, can she live long enough to prove it? With a final showdown imminent that neither Jennifer nor Giulietta may survive, we can make you only one guarantee about this issue: There will be Blood! By FRED VAN LENTE (Wolverine) and VINCENZO FEDERICI (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NYX #4 CVR A BESCH

DYNAMITE

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Rose Besch

After meeting Vampirella last issue, Nyx runs into Pendragon! But this isn't the lovable old drunken stage magician Vampirella used to hang out with. No, it's his great-granddaughter, Victoria Pendragon, hunter of monsters and demons…and Nyx happens to fit that description. Especially now that the daughter of Chaos has the supremely powerful occult book, the Crimson Chronicles, which she plans to use to burn away one half of her dual nature. But it's not the human side she wants to keep. Nyx has decided to go full demon…and woe to the world if she succeeds.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA (2021) #6 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MOTHER, PART SIX. THE DAUGHTER OF FIRE emerges! Every generation, a spirit embodies itself within a vestal, bestowing divine powers to the host. Red Sonja must quickly choose whether to save or destroy the host, and her decision will create a an entirely new path forward… The ongoing adventures continue, from MIRKA ANDOLFO (Sweet Paprika) and GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Sacred Six)!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #7 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Shannon Watters, David Avallone, Bob Q (A) Vincenzo Carratu, Bob Q (CA) Jae Lee

The greatest tales, the best creators, brought to you in beautiful black, white and red! BOB Q (Captain America) creates an impossible task for the She-Devil…defeat the undefeatable giant! SHANNON WATTERS (Lumberjanes) presents a tale of a "hero" who delights and enchants people… which causes Red Sonja to experience a sensation she's unfamiliar with: Jealousy! DAVID AVALLONE (Elvira) presents a spine-tingling Sonja story that will tease and taunt the senses!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

PURGATORI #5 CVR A FUSO

DYNAMITE

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Antonio Fuso

Purgatori has to bet it all. The Coven of young body-stealing witches are all in on the last hand in this game – and they're set to take everything. If they win, every soul Purgi's got, every power she's accumulated – including her own – are theirs for the taking. Is there any way for Purgatori to come out on top? It's time to see what everyone's holding. It's time for someone to lose. And lose big!

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA PURGATORI TP

DYNAMITE

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Derrick Chew

The unholy alliance you prayed would never happen! For countless generations, the fight between good and evil has been fought, as much behind the scenes as in plain view. Unbeknownst to the world at large, one force has stood as a safeguard against the potential triumph of evil and the unleashing of the apocalypse: The 36. Now, someone is after them, a creature of evil known as Purgatori, and the only thing standing in her way is Vampirella. So with all of existence hanging in the balance, what could possibly bring these two enemies to join forces? Hint: Whatever it is, it must be really bad. Collecting VAMPIRELLA VS. PURGATORI #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 19.99

VAMPIVERSE #6 CVR A MUSABEKOV

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Madibek Musabekov

In this issue, the evil Vampirella, Bloodwing, and her captive Book at last reach the fabled Library, the final stop before she can carry out her nefarious plan of destroying the Artist and rewriting all of the Vampirellas' realities. But there are still major roadblocks: Book is missing the crucial pages that will lead them directly to the Artist, and an army of Vampirellas from realities far and wide hellbent on stopping her have just arrived at the Library. Will the daughters of Drakulon be able to defeat their psychotic sister and save the threads of the Fabric, or will Bloodwing vanquish them all and reshape their stories in her own glorious, twisted image?

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Queen of the Jungle has Returned! Featuring an all-star creative team and the most amazing roster of cover artists this side of the jungle! The thrilling adventure combines the classic elements of the legendary character along with a modern sensibility that will make it the perfect debut for fans new and old! And look at those covers: Linsner! Parillo! Besch! Suydam! Cosplay! When we opened our adventure, it was clear that Sheena had not arrived at the offices of Cardwell Industries willingly, and that her trip inside the dome was done out of concern for her animal friends. But who was behind her capture and how does their role play into the carnage going on inside the dome? Find out in this issue! Jurassic Park meets Predator meets The Hunger Games. Sheena is Queen of all.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA LUCIO PARRILLO GOLD COIN

DYNAMITE

(A) Lucio Parrillo

The legendary guardian of the jungle, SHEENA, finds adventure and mysteries that take her beyond anyone's wildest imaginings!

First introduced during the Golden Age of Comic Books, she was the first female comic book character with her own title; with her 1938 premiere preceding Wonder Woman #1. Now Sheena has a set of collector's gold coins for the first time in history!

Produced using a revolutionary, highest-quality colorization technique on an authentic U.S. John F. Kennedy Half-Dollar, each plated in genuine 24-karat gold, these commemorative coins each come with a full-color Certificate of Authenticity and a protective acrylic coin capsule.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 29.99

SHEENA ROSE BESCH GOLD COIN

DYNAMITE

(A) Rose Besch

The legendary guardian of the jungle, SHEENA, finds adventure and mysteries that take her beyond anyone's wildest imaginings!

First introduced during the Golden Age of Comic Books, she was the first female comic book character with her own title; with her 1938 premiere preceding Wonder Woman #1. Now Sheena has a set of collector's gold coins for the first time in history!

Produced using a revolutionary, highest-quality colorization technique on an authentic U.S. John F. Kennedy Half-Dollar, each plated in genuine 24-karat gold, these commemorative coins each come with a full-color Certificate of Authenticity and a protective acrylic coin capsule.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 29.99

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE CAMPBELL NIGHT STALKER PROOF STATUE (

DYNAMITE

(A) J. Scott Campbell

There's something thrilling emerging from the jungle! For years, Dynamite has been the "home" of Sheena, publishing her greatest adventures to date, and now, the "Queen of the Jungle" makes a new home on collectors' shelves. Inspired by the legendary artwork of superstar artist, J. Scott Campbell, Sheena comes to life in 3-D with her very first limited-edition statue developed by Dynamite Entertainment and sculpted by Steve Kiwus. This 1/6 Scale statue, standing approximately 10" tall and featuring a beautifully detailed jungle environment, is Campbell's unique interpretation of Sheena and a one-of-a-kind piece. It makes a striking addition to Dynamite's collection of other, amazing J. Scott Campbell statues. The "NIGHT STALKER" variant design features Sheena's alternate look for hunting at night and is extremely limited to just 49 units worldwide!

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 325

