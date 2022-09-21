Dragon Ball Z Fans Won't Want To Miss This Shonen Jump Auction

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball Z and other classic anime and manga, particularly those released in the late 80s and early 90s, you will want to key into the Shonen Jump auction that is live today at Heritage. Shonen Jump is a Japanese anthology of shonen manga that is released weekly. First published in 1968, this best-selling manga magazine has featured iconic titles such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, Slam Dunk, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Hunter x Hunter, and more. Check out this 25th Anniversary sericel now on auction.

Celebrating 25 years of publication, the manga magazine Shonen Jump released a contest with this amazing sericel as a price. Showcasing an all-star cart of characters, this outstanding limited edition sericel features Ai from Video Girl Ai, Ryo Saeba from City Hunter, Seiya from Saint Seiya, Arale Norimaki from Dr. Slump, Taison Maeda from Rokudenashi Blues, Kinnikuman from Kinnikuman, Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star, Gohan (in Piccolo training clothes) from Dragon Ball Z, Dark Schneider from Bastard!!, Kankichi Ryotsu from Kochikame, Dai from Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken, Yusuke Urameshi from YuYu Hakusho, and Tsubasa Oozora from Captain Tsubasa. The sericel measures 16.5" x 11.75", presented on a printed background. The lot includes the envelope in which the cel came. This rare sericel is a true treat for anime and manga fans, presenting a stellar group of the most distinguished characters of some of the most popular series in the magazine.

Heritage Notes that the envelope shows edge wear and toning rips on the left and right edge and marks it in "Good" condition while qualifying the sericel in "Fine" condition. You can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on this Shonen Jump special auction. Best of luck, all!

