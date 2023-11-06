Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Brings Back Multiplayer

Those looking top have fun with their friends in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will be happy to know multiplayer is returning.

The game will feature three main online features: Online Battles, Quickfire Contests and the Online Shop.

Players can compete in Ranked Matches, Friend Matches and Multiplayer Tournaments, and earn valuable game rewards.

The Online Shop, which updates its stock every day, offers scrolls, accessories, and a variety of items for monster wranglers.

Square Enix announced today that they will be adding multiplayer back into their latest title, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. When the game launches on December 1, it will launch with several new and returning online features from previous entries. The biggest one is the return of multiplayer Online Battles, as well as 30-player Quickfire Contests and the Online Shop. We have more details from the devs below as we slowly make out way to launch next month.

The Return Of Multiplayer

Much-loved Online Battles will return to the Dragon Quest Monsters series, bolstered further by new gameplay features, such as Quickfire Contests. As Psaro progresses through the game's story, Fizzy will become available in Rosehill Tower and share the online options currently available to experience, as well as the chance to purchase DLC content. There's something here for new and returning players to enjoy while honing each monsters' skills in challenging battles with other monster wranglers. The game's three main online features include Online Battles, Quickfire Contests, and the Online Shop. Players who perform well in Online Battles and Quickfire Contests can earn rewards that include new monsters and rare items. In the Online Shop, fans will be able to spend gold coins earned in the main game to obtain items like scrolls, which teach a new Talent to one of the monsters within the team roster. Whether players are looking to test their skills or simply do a little shopping, there are plenty of ways to improve as a monster wrangler through the game's online offerings.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – Online Battles

Several different battle categories to choose from, including:

Ranked Matches: This mode pits wranglers against other players from around the globe as each competes to take top spot in the rankings. By rising through the ranks, fans can earn rare accessories and other items to strengthen monsters within their party.

Friend Matches: Players will play for fun against other wranglers from within their registered friends in a player's Nintendo account.

Multiplayer Tournaments: Up to eight players will clash in a knockout format against friends and rivals until only one reaches the top.

Quickfire Contests

Once a player registers their party's data, they will be ready to compete in Quickfire Contests. These massive competitions use the data of 30 players to conduct battles automatically in the blink of an eye. Participants can only earn rewards from a Quickfire Contest once per day, but they include items that can raise your monsters' stats, as well as identical monsters (B Rank and below only) from any teams defeated over the course of the competition. After a contest, players can view the details of each battle, as well as use opponents' party data to conduct Sparring Matches for practice. Utilize this information to improve one's party composition and tweak battle tactics. Quickfire Contests are a fast and easy way to strengthen your party, recruit new monsters, and earn useful items.

The Online Shop

The Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Online Shop updates its stock every day (real-world days, rather than in-game days), but the items available can also change as each player progresses through the story. With special scrolls that can teach a new Talent to a monster, many powerful accessories, and a selection of delectable meats available, the Online Shop has something of value for monster wranglers of all levels. Be sure to check back regularly and try not to let all that in-game gold burn a hole in Psaro's pocket.

