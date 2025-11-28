"My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection" Announced

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dos Ivánes, My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection (So I Bought a Dump to Find Them All), Polden Publishing

"My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection" Released

New simulation title My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection (So I Bought a Dump to Find Them All) has been released for PC via Steam

There's a new simulation game out on the market with an interesting premise and a super extensive title called My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection (So I Bought a Dump to Find Them All). Developed by indie game studio Dos Ivánes and set to be published by Polden Publishing, the name kidn of says it all as your wife has thrown out a ton of garbage (including your card collection), and its up to you to get them all back, clean them up, and restore what you once had. You can read more about it here and check out the trailer, as the game has been released for Steam.

My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection (So I Bought a Dump to Find Them All)

Your wife has thrown out your entire trading card collection – nothing left to do but buy a dump to get them back! My Wife Threw Out My Card Collection (So I Bought a Dump to Find Them All) makes every pile of trash a new chance to find rare cards. Dig, sort, collect your favorite cards, pull trapped birds from the garbage, and make them cozy nests in this silly sanitation sim. Explore endless piles of junk, dig up lost cards, and expand your collection. Everything that was once lost can now be found again. There are no trading card battles here, just cleaning and collecting! For those who love simulators, collecting, irony, and relaxing gameplay. And maybe for those who still remember their lost card collection.

Dig, Sort, Collect: Every pile of trash is a chance to find a rare card.

