Dream Frontier, a New YA Graphic Novel by Tony Weaver Jr & Irene Yeom

The Dream Frontier is a new shounen-inspired YA graphic novel series written by Tony Weaver Jr. and drawn by Irene Yeom. The story follows Sygnus, a Black teen who uses a mysterious virtual reality competition game to help understand himself and his place in the world.

Tony Weaver Jr is the CEO of Weird Enough Productions, where he developed The UnCommons, a webcomic with over 800,000 readers. In 2018, Tony made history as the first comic writer to ever be selected for the Forbes "30 Under 30." He was named a History Shaker by Coca Cola, a Global Barrier Breaker by Marriott International, and a Champion for Change by CNN. He had also written the upcoming graphic novel Weirdo, published by First Second.

Irene Yeom is a New York based Korean-American illustrator who has worked as a colourist for Eowulf and the Descendant Dilemma from First Second, I Love Yoo from Webtoon, and BOMB from Roaring Brook Press as well as a Production Artist for AWA.

Mark Siegel and Kiara Valdez at First Second have bought world rights to The Dream Frontier and the graphic novel will be published in 2026. Tony Weaver Jr's agents Jennifer Gates and Erica Bauman at Aevitas Creative Management, and Irene Yeom's agent Maeve MacLysaght at Copps Literary Services negotiated the sale.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

