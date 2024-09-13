Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, shannon hale

Dream On, a New MG Graphic Novel by Shannon Hale and Marcela Cespedes

Around this time next year Shannon Hale, has a new graphic novel out, Dream On, with Marcela Cespedes and Lark Pien.

Article Summary Shannon Hale releases new MG graphic novel "Dream On" with Marcela Cespedes and Lark Pien.

Scheduled for release on August 25, 2025, published by Roaring Brook Press.

"Dream On" follows troubled young girl Cassie, dreaming big from a magazine sweepstakes win.

Illustrations by Marcela Cespedes and Lark Pien, exploring themes of empathy, kindness, and dreams.

Shannon Hale has become one of the best-selling comic book writers in the world. Not from writing Squirrel Girl for Marvel or Titans, Wonder Woman, and Amethyst for DC Comics, but her Real Friends, Best Friends, and Friends Forever series has taken her comic book sales into the stratosphere with seven-figure print runs.

Around this time next year, Shannon Hale has a new graphic novel out, Dream On, with Disney Vampirina's Marcela Cespedes and Lark Pien of Boxers and Saints. The novel is about a troubled young girl given the chance of many lifetimes. Published by Roaring Brook Press on August 25th, 2025, Bleeding Cool has a preview.

Dream On Paperback – August 26, 2025 by Shannon Hale, Marcela Cespedes

Mega-bestselling graphic novel author Shannon Hale (Real Friends, Best Friends, and Friends Forever) is back with a new middle-grade graphic novel about hope, friendship, and heartfelt wishes, perfect for fans of Invisible Emmie and Click. Something is missing from Cassie's life. Her parents don't have much money, she has to share her bedroom (and bed!) with her sisters, and her family never seem to have time for her. To make matters worse, her best friend Vali is always busy with a new friend. When Cassie gets a letter from a magazine sweepstakes with the words "YOU'RE THE WINNER" stamped on the front, she thinks it's the answer to all her problems. She could buy a mansion and get her own bedroom. Or maybe a car so her family doesn't have to take two trips to go places. Or maybe she can make Vali her best friend forever by taking her on a fabulous vacation. The possibilities are endless, like an all-you-can-eat buffet! But will prizes really solve Cassie's problems? And what will she lose if she doesn't win anything at all? With bright and charming illustrations by Marcela Cespedes and Lark Pien, Dream On is a joyful story filled with imagination, big dreams, and wonder. This book is perfect for readers who want to enjoy a gentle and accessible friendship story, as well as anyone looking for SEL themes about empathy, kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. This story also features children experiencing high sensitivity, big emotions, and feelings of sadness, making it a helpful tool to spark conversations and connections with young readers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!