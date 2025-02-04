Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dren, Smokey Bear

Dren Productions Gets The License To Publish Smokey Bear Comics

Dren Productions gets the license to publish Smokey Bear comic books in partnership with the US Forest Service

Article Summary Dren Productions teams up with US Forest Service for Smokey Bear comics.

All-ages comic series to launch under Dren Kids in July 2025.

Stories will combine fire safety with engaging adventures.

Educational materials to be distributed with schools and libraries.

Comic book publisher Dren Productions has secured a license, in partnership with the US Forest Service, to produce all-ages comic books featuring Smokey Bear, which is apparently an American icon and symbol of wildfire prevention. So he must have had a busy few months. Den states that "for more than eight decades, Smokey Bear has been the nation's symbol of wildfire prevention, educating generations with his timeless message: "Only YOU can prevent wildfires."" Which probably underestimates the role of the fire services a little bit. "We are honoured to bring Smokey Bear to a new line of comics," said James Mascia, Co-Publisher of Dren Productions. "This is a unique opportunity to merge meaningful storytelling with Smokey's mission of fire safety. Our goal is to create stories that captivate young readers while fostering a deeper appreciation for nature and the importance of protecting it." Previous Smokey Bear comics were published by Dell, Western and Gold Key, but not for many decades.

The new comic book series will launch under the Dren Kids label. Dren Productions plans to launch the series with a special inaugural issue slated for release on Kickstarter during National Parks Month in July 2025. In addition to print editions, the series will be available digitally and Dren Productions will also collaborate with schools, libraries, and environmental organizations to distribute educational materials inspired by Smokey Bear's mission.

The comic will see Smokey team up with a diverse cast of human and animal characters to tackle wildfire challenges in the great outdoors, promising "All-Ages Adventures: Fun, family-friendly stories that highlight Smokey Bear's iconic wisdom, charm, and dedication to wildfire prevention" with "Educational Themes: Creative narratives woven with valuable lessons about responsibility and fire safety" and "Talented Creators: A roster of renowned and emerging writers and artists who will bring Smokey Bear's world to life with vibrant visuals and compelling storytelling." Since 1944, Smokey Bear has been the longest running public service advertising campaign in US history, on a mission to prevent unwanted, human-caused wildfires. Smokey Bear has become part of American culture, The Smokey Bear licensing program is managed by the USDA Forest Service, and includes more than 130 licensees producing officially licensed products widely distributed.

