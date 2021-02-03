Driver.Eight: You Are Not Ready On Kickstarter

Jerry Jones writes about his currently-Kickstartered comic book Driver.Eight.

Remember when you used to look forward to new comics day? I mean, really, really look forward? As a kid, I would save up my allowance money and go every Wednesday to the local grocery store. There, I would pour over its comics section for at least thirty-minutes, picking up my regular buys and seeing if there was anything new that caught me up. With purchases in hand, as well as a Coca-Cola and candy bar, I would head home to pour over every inch of the comic and letter pages, spending the rest of the afternoon reading my newly-acquired treasures.

I'm not sure when that feeling left, but I think it was in the early '00s when they dropped the letter column from comics and started to focus more on making the stories fit nice, neat patterns that were easily shoved in a trade-paperback down the road. And then, with the explosion of Marvel and DC-based movies, comics became nothing more than advertisements for the latest blockbuster.

Which is the long way of saying that my comic, Driver.Eight harkens back to a time when comics were fun, engaging, and weren't able to be read in two minutes.

Driver.Eight is a Vertigo-style comic set in the near-future during humanity's last days. The main character, Paul McGann, is a Driver Agent, an online debugger for a virtual world who goes into the simulation and deals with glitches as they appear and tries to keep the facade going for its inhabitants. But with events in the real world starting to spiral out of control, the lines between what is real and what is virtual blur beyond distinction. Paul left his entire life behind for this, wishing for a new life, but he was not ready for that wish to come true.

I have two main goals with Driver.Eight: to entertain the reader and to always give them something they're not expecting. I want readers to get the full value for their hard-earned money, especially during these current times, and I created a comic that you can read multiple times and hopefully find something new each time. I've written stories and comics for most of my life and even picked up a couple of awards along the way for my writing; I cut my teeth self-publishing with Jeremy Haun back in the '90s (yup, I'm old), so I'm not fresh off the block when it comes to comics and writing.

This also isn't my first Kickstarter. Driver.Eight #1 was fully funded and fulfilled last year, and our company, Limitless Comics, has successfully filled over half a dozen Kickstarters and Indiegogo comic campaigns. While this is for Issue#2, each pledge comes with a digital copy of Issue #1, and there are discounted physical issue #1 bundles and add-ons, as well. We also have T-shirts, bumper stickers, posters, and a wide range of tiers for all budgets.

I know we're all hurting from Covid, so I've lowered the pricing from the previous campaign to fit tighter budgets. AND, we're also part of Kickstarter's new add-on program, so now you can mix-and-match to make your own reward tier! And there will be the surprise goodies thrown in with each order for which Limitless Comics is known if you mention that you saw this article on Bleeding Cool when you pledge for an extra surprise goody thrown in your pledge! AND if we hit the first stretch goal this weekend, everyone who mentions Bleeding Cool will get a SECOND signed poster, and ONLY those who mention Bleeding Cool will get it.

Driver.Eight #2 is 100% completed, so you never have to wait for months on end to get your book after a campaign is completed with Limitless Comics. #2 is 30 pages, and #1 is 24 pages, so you won't be hurting for content. If you like science fiction, the apocalypse, robots, meteors, cats, Shirley Manson, AI assistants, and Hostess snacks, give Driver.Eight a try. My team and I have worked very hard on the book to make sure this book is nothing like you expect and nothing you're ready for.