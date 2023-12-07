Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, jock

Dstlry Extends $1 Price For Devil's Cut One More Day Because Of Jock

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on David Steinberger and Chip Mosher launching Dstlry's beta v0.1 digital comics reader, White Dog.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on former Comixology founder David Steinberger and former Comixology PR head Chip Mosher launching their beta v0.1 digital comics reader at dstlry.co, under the name White Dog with the digital debut of The Devil's Cut, for one dollar for just one day.

But Jock, one of the founders, got it mixed up, tweeting "I missed the bit where this was ONE DOLLAR until Dec 12th. 88 pages by amazing creators like @Ssnyder1835 @beckycloonan @JamesTheFourth @McKelvie @tulalotay @Mirkand @brianazzarello @f_francavilla and so many more. Details below! @DSTLRY_Media #WHITEDOG"

Because it's not, The Devil's Cut is $1 for the first day from Dstlry, then $6.66 until the 12th of December, and then will no longer be made digital again. Chip Mosher, to spade Jock's embarrassment, took advantage of the mix-up to post "No problem, Jock. We'll just extend the 1 dollar offer one more day! :P" And they have. It is still $1 or £1 on the site, and will jump to $6.66 from tomorrow….

"While we're still crafting the perfect mix of features and innovation, our Founding Creators and friends are already brewing exceptional top-shelf stories that we can't deny digital readers any longer," Steinberger and Mosher previously stated about Dstlry. "We look forward to refining the experience and gathering feedback from digital comic fans in the run-up to the launch of a robust mobile and digital marketplace experience in early 2024. Oh, and of course, there are surprise benefits to ownership."

The Devil's Cut from Dstlry features new stories by Mirka Andolfo, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Lee Garbett, Jock, Joëlle Jones, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno, Stephanie Phillips, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Ram V, as well as friends Francesco Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina, Eduardo Risso, and Christian Ward.

The Devil's Cut will be followed in its digital release by the digital launch of Jock's Gone #1 on Wednesday, the 13th of December, and by Tula Lotay & Becky Cloonan's Somna #1 on Wednesday, the 20th of December, each of which will also only be available for digital purchase for one week. However, they promise that owners of these digital issues will gain access to various physical and digital benefits throughout the month of December

