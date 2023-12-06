Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: comixology, DSTLRY

Founder Of Comixology Launches Dstlry Digital Comic Reader, White Dog

Dstlry launches their Comixology Killer, a beta v0.1 digital comics reader, named White Dog, for The Devil's Cut for $1/£1 today only

When I first reported the news that former Comixology founder David Steinberger and former Head of Content of Comixology Originals, Chip Mosher were up to something at Thought Bubble, I ran the rumour they were starting up a Comixology Killer. Well, a) it turned out to be the print comics publisher Dstlry, and b) Amazon then went and killed the Comixology App off themselves this week.

But also this week, Dstlry launched their Comixology Killer, a beta v0.1 digital comics reader at dstlry.co, with the digital debut of The Devil's Cut, the company's premier release. So I was right after all. I love it when that happens. "The Dstlry Digital Reader beta v0.1—which we affectionately named White Dog—embodies the raw potential of whiskey's initial un-aged distillate, a.k.a. White Dog—pure and powerful, hinting at a journey that will lead to a unique experience marked by new notes, delicious innovation, and path-finding mistakes," said Steinberger and Mosher in a joint statement. "We hope customers enjoy the beta, and we look forward to improving it and adding a robust mobile and marketplace experience in 2024."

Available today for $1 or £1 (a very annoying exchange rate), The Devil's Cut is an 88-page mature-readers anthology featuring 11 short stories from Dstlry's founding creators and friends. And if you are going to buy it, you should buy it today because, as of tomorrow, The Devil's Cut will be priced at $6.66, where it will remain until digital sales of the book close on Tuesday, the 12th of December. That's right, it's a digital reader that will only allow you to buy the digital version of the comic for a week. Are you sure this isn't Bad Idea Comics? It's the kind of thing they would do. "While we're still crafting the perfect mix of features and innovation, our Founding Creators and friends are already brewing exceptional top-shelf stories that we can't deny digital readers any longer," Steinberger and Mosher continued. "We look forward to refining the experience and gathering feedback from digital comic fans in the run-up to the launch of a robust mobile and digital marketplace experience in early 2024. Oh, and of course, there are surprise benefits to ownership."

They also recommend for now that readers use the desktop version as the mobile version is not fully stable in this beta v0.1 release. Dstlry says, "The v0.1 beta of DSTLRY's digital reader will allow fans to enjoy their comics library in full page view, fit to width, with basic +/- zooming controls on their desktops. While also available via mobile web browsers, the best experience for v0.1 is on desktop."

The Devil's Cut will be followed in its digital release by the digital launch of Jock's Gone #1 on Wednesday, the 13th of December, and by Tula Lotay & Becky Cloonan's Somna #1 on Wednesday, the 20th of December, each of which will also only be available for digital purchase for one week. However, they promise that owners of these digital issues will gain access to various physical and digital benefits throughout the month of December. All sounds rather NFT, does it not? But it's not.

Oh, and you can also choose a cover for your digital comic. I went with the Jamie McKelvie version. David Steinberger goes into more depth on the beta launch and current & upcoming features in the intro video.

The Devil's Cut features new stories by Mirka Andolfo, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Lee Garbett, Jock, Joëlle Jones, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno, Stephanie Phillips, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Ram V, as well as friends Francesco Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina, Eduardo Risso, and Christian Ward.

