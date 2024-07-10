Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, DSTLRY

Dstlry Quits Lunar Distribution to Go Exclusive With Diamond

Comics publisher Dstlry has pulled distribution from Lunar Distribution in favour of going exclusive with Diamond Comic Distributors.

I don't know what it is about the two weeks before San Diego Comic-Con but everyone suddenly goes mad. Across two posts today, I reported the word that Penguin Random House was buying Boom Studios, pulling Boom from Diamond to distribute them themselves alongside Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW and TokyoPOP, and making redundancies. ComicBook.com has now partially backed up my report. And now I get the word that the smaller boutique comics publisher Dstlry has pulled distribution from Lunar Distribution in favour of going exclusive with Diamond Comic Distributors. This is the first time that any publisher in the direct market, that was being distributed by another distributor as well, or instead of, Diamond, has decided to go exclusive with Diamond instead.

So, as Boom Studios leaves Diamond for PRH, Dstlry leaves Lunar for Diamond. That Dtsrly is co-founded by Chip Mosher, formerly of Boom Studios, did not escape my notice.

Dstlryhas signed a multi-year worldwide distribution agreement with Diamond Comic Distributors to exclusively distribute its products to the North American and international comic book speciality market. Co-founders Chip Mosher and David Steinberger state, "Diamond has more than 40 years of expertise in ensuring comics and graphic novels are available every Wednesday when comic book stores open. They're continually evolving to meet the demands of the retailer, remaining an integral foundation to the comic ecosystem. DSTLRY could have never enjoyed the stability and success of its debut year without Diamond. Solidifying that partnership with an exclusive deal was an easy decision."

Beginning on the FOC for July 15th, Life #1 (JUN241584) by Brian Azzarello, Stephanie Phillips, and Danijel Žeželj will be exclusive through Diamond.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with DSTLRY following a truly amazing first year," said Tim Lenaghan, Chief Purchasing Officer for Geppi Family Enterprises. "They're innovating the comic book medium in both editorial and production, and we can't wait for retailers and fans see what they have prepared for the rest of the year and beyond."

The deal also sees Dstlry move into Diamond's Deluxe Tier of publishers. Any Dstlry product that was solicited via Lunar Distribution but has not yet reached the FOC will no longer be available through Lunar Distribution. Any initial orders placed for these products through Lunar will be cancelled.

