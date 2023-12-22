Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: march 2024, patton oswalt, Solicits, usagi yojimbo

Dudley Datson And Minor Threats In Dark Horse March 2024 Full Solicits

Dark Horse Comics' March 2024 solicits and solicitations are mostly for April and beyond. That's just the way things work these days.

Dark Horse Comics' March 2024 solicits and solicitations are mostly for April and beyond. That's just the way things work these days. And include a new Star Wars: The High Republic series from Scott Cavan and Rachael Stott. A new Usagi Yojimbo, Crow, from Stan Sakai. The return of Minor Threats from Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum and Scott Hepburn. Monsters Are My Business And Business Is Bloody from Cullen Bunn and Patrick Piazzalunga. Operation Sunshine from Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks and David Rubin. And Dudley Datson from Jamal Igle. Take a look…

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES SABER FOR HIRE #1

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241189

(W) Scott Cavan (A / CA) Rachael Stott

Fan-favorite saber-for-hire Ty Yorrick returns in her most dangerous-and personal-mission yet. The former Jedi turned monster hunter is having the time of her life behind the Nihil Stormwall. She's never been busier, battling dangers that the Jedi would've usually handled and earning credits galore. If only she hadn't agreed to take an apprentice. A storm is brewing on the horizon that will see Ty crossing sabers with old enemies… and friends. New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott joins forces once again with sensational artist Rachael Stott for an emotional and action-packed adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #5 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241187

JAN241188 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #5 CVR B BAMPOH

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

On the edge of Republic space, Zeen, Lula, and a small Republic fleet launched a surprise attack on a Nihil prison ship. It's a daring rescue attempt, but their hope is to find and free missing allies. Now that they've fought their way in, will they be able to fight their way out?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #1 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241191

JAN241192 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #1 CVR B MITSUHIRO

JAN241193 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #1 CVR C 10 COPY

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Finally making it out of the frozen mountains, Usagi and Yukichi come across a merchant being attacked by four brigands. They rescue the supposed merchant only to discover much later that he is really a criminal with a huge bounty on his head! Of course, wherever there is a huge reward you will find bounty hunters Gen and Stray Dog… and other unscrupulous trackers!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241173

JAN241174 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR B ALLRED

JAN241175 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR C JONES

JAN241176 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR D FOIL HEPBURN

JAN241177 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR E 10 COPY MACK

JAN241178 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR F 25 COPY SIMMONDS

JAN241179 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR G FOC QUINONES

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

The hit superhero saga that's Watchmen meets The Wire returns from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and superstar artist Scott Hepburn. Frankie Follis AKA the costumed criminal Playtime has won. Twilight City's greatest hero The Insomniac and its greatest villain The Stickman are dead, allowing Frankie to unify the super crook underworld and assert herself as the Queenpin of Redport. But Frankie is feeling the pressure from every side. Rival gangs are challenging her authority, Scalpel her consigliere is pushing her to legitimize her empire, and the act of murdering The Insomniac has broken something deep inside her. Frankie is about to learn the hard way… heavy is the head that wears the supervillain crown. In the vein of Sin City, Black Hammer, and The Boys, this noir-ish superhero caper, focuses on a lower-class kind of criminal, similar to the Coen Bros most pulpy films, but set in a high concept world of heroes and villains.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

MONSTERS ARE MY BUSINESS & BUSINESS IS BLOODY #1

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241180

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Patrick Piazzalunga

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and Harrow County comes a new action horror comedy! Meet Tanner "Griz" Grisholm. Along with a shrewd necromancer who wants him dead and a chainsaw-wielding koala bear named Cuddles, as he wages a bloody war against nightmares from beyond time and space. It's thankless work, but someone has to do it. And when a group of government contractors go missing in the nightmare landscape of the Flooded Zone, Griz stumbles into a mystery he may not be able to carve his way out of. His old biker pals, the Howling Gargoyles, are up to no good, and the memories might be too much for Griz to handle.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #1 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241181

JAN241182 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #1 CVR B SIMMONDS

JAN241183 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #1 CVR C JENKINS

JAN241184 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #1 CVR D FOC FLEECS

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

From the New York Times-bestselling hosts of the hit The Last Podcast on the Left and Black Hammer's David Rubin comes the second installment of the humorous, horror, and action-packed comic book series that's Near Dark meets Ocean's Eleven. Our ragtag group of young, alienated vampires head down to the swamps of Florida to disrupt a nasty ancient vampire party and to put into motion "Operation Sunshine"-their plot to steal a magical object that can turn themselves back to human and put an end to the elder vampires once and for all.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR A IGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241151

JAN241152 – DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR B IGLE

JAN241153 – DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR C IGLE

JAN241154 – DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR D JONES

JAN241155 – DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR E FOIL IGLE

JAN241156 – DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR F RANDOLPH

JAN241157 – DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR G RODRIGUEZ

JAN241158 – DUDLEY DATSON #1 CVR H FOC VIRGIN CHIANG

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Juan Castro (A / CA) Jamal Igle

From New York Times-bestselling creators Scott Snyder and Jamal Igle comes this rollicking sci-fi adventure story about a boy, his dog, and a machine that controls time and space! What could go wrong? Have you ever wondered why all the great figures in history had a pet companion, and if they were all running from the same mysterious threat? Such questions have never crossed the mind of Dudley Datson, a fifteen year-old with a penchant for invention. But when dastardly foes turn his world upside down, Dudley is going to have to start facing things beyond his wildest imagination in this modern day fable.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE II #5

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241141

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Fitz discovers that his classes under the tyrannical Galen are even more taxing than anticipated. With Galen pushing the students to the limit, who will hold strong and who will break hangs over the group. When the class is thrust further into learning The Skill, a showdown between Fitz and Galen seems imminent.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

AVATAR FRONTIERS OF PANDORA #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241142

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Gabriel Guzman (CA) Aniekan Udofia

As So'lek tracks and trails the forest-dwelling cuirass crab, the Tipani clan-one of the most silent, stealthy, and fierce of the Na'vi-track his every move. Appearing only when they choose, So'lek will receive far more than a lesson in hunting prowess, but a choice between two futures.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

BLUE BOOK 1947 #3 CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241143

JAN241144 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #3 CVR B ROMERO

JAN241145 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #3 CVR C 10 COPY MOORE

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Now a changed man after his bizarre aerial encounter with the mysterious fleet of light in the sky, Kenneth Arnold hunts for evidence of his confrontation to show the world, while at the same time federal agencies begin to get in the way of his quest for truth. Also including a True Weird backup story by Chris Condon, Jacob Philips, and Aditya Bidikar!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA II ARTAGAN #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241146

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or (CA) Toby Sharp

Artagan seeks counsel from an old friend. When Jester suggests it might be time to face the truth, Artagan resists. Is he truly at fault for the chaos left in his wake? Will a change of heart convince the court, or is Artagan doomed to face an eternity in prison?

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

DAWNRUNNER #2 CVR A CAGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241147

JAN241148 – DAWNRUNNER #2 CVR B KERSCHL

JAN241149 – DAWNRUNNER #2 CVR C QUINTANA

JAN241150 – DAWNRUNNER #2 CVR D 10 COPY CAGLE FOIL

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Evan Cagle

An all-new epic from rising stars Ram V and Evan Cagle! Still recovering from the aftermath of piloting an experimental Iron King in combat for the first time, all-star pilot Anita Marr digs to uncover what happened when the massive mech malfunctioned mid-fight against a ferocious Tetza.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #2 CVR A WIJNGAARD

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241159

JAN241160 – GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #2 CVR B DEWEY

(W) David M. Booher (A) Blue Delliquanti (CA) Caspar Wijngaard

Big city life proves a challenging adjustment for the Spengler family! Something sinister swoops around Central Park, but the family's focus is split between the personal and the professional. New clues point toward the true cause of the city's recent ghost epidemic, and one family member is following the trail with a dedication that may end in trouble! The Ghostbusters continue their official return to New York City with the second installment of this all-new series!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #2 CVR A POWELL (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241161

JAN241162 – GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #2 CVR B MAHFOOD (MR)

(W) Eric Powell (A / CA) Eric Powell

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Goon, Eric Powell returns with an all-new miniseries, Them That Don't Stay Dead! When one of the Goon's most hated enemies delves into black magic to settle their grudge, there are unsuspected consequences. for them, the Goon and all of Nameless Town. An old evil returns in a new way to reclaim Lonely Street. With an alternate special edition cover by renowned artist Jim Mahfood.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

HELEN OF WYNDHORN #2 CVR A EVELY

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241163

JAN241164 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #2 CVR B FOIL EVELY

JAN241165 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #2 CVR C 10 COPY SMALLWOOD

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Bilquis Evely

From the Eisner Award-winning and bestselling creative team of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comes this Gothic sword and sorcery epic that's Conan the Barbarian meets The Wizard of Oz. As the secret history of her family begins the unravel, Helen explores the grounds of Wyndhorn House and its many inhabitants both real and fantastical, on a quest to understand her true family heritage and what role she plays.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

IF YOU FIND THIS I'M ALREADY DEAD #3 CVR A MCDAID

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241166

JAN241167 – IF YOU FIND THIS IM ALREADY DEAD #3 CVR B DARROW

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Dan McDaid

From the New York Times-bestselling creator of Mind MGMT and cowriter of BRZRKR with Keanu Reeves comes a multi-dimensional cosmic odyssey presented in a pulp magazine-sized format! After being stranded for years, Robin finds another human being on the alien world called Terminus and discovers the secrets the planet and its creatures hold. Series finale!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

JOHN CARPENTERS TOXIC COMMANDO RISE OF SLUDGE GOD #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241168

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Sami Kivela

As his vision of a clean energy future crumbles at the hands of the malevolent Sludge God, CEO Leon Dorsey loses control over the company he built. A group of private military contractors are left to wade through the muck and clean up his mess… but is it too late?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #3 CVR A BARRETT

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241169

JAN241170 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #3 CVR B MANHANINI

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

A Viking indulges in life's feast like a king, but hardens their heart to those mortals beneath them. As Frey travels to the mystic artic to unlock the family's supernatural origins, she realizes there is more at stake than her romance and freedom, but how far will she go to overthrow her family's reign?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

MASTERPIECE #5 CVR A MALEEV

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241171

JAN241172 – MASTERPIECE #5 CVR B LEE

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Alex Maleev

The stage is set. The players met. And now it has gotten very personal. Emma the brilliant young woman whose life was just turned upside down by a billionaire who revealed to her that her long lost parents were, in fact, very famous thieves is ready to take the mantle left to her. She has gotten over the fact that she no idea how to do any of the things her parents did and is creating her own crew to pull her own plans against all the scumbugs who have torn her reality apart.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SAINT JOHN #5 CVR A SCHKADE

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241185

JAN241186 – SAINT JOHN #5 CVR B YARSKY

(W) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner, Portland Gear (A / CA) Dan Schkade

Tori and Saint John are pushed to an emotional fission point as flash floods tear through an eastside neighborhood. While John races against time to pull vulnerable citizens from the deadly rising water, Tori discovers Felix Hodge's true vision for the future of Portland.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

TIME TRAVELER TALES #5

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241190

(W) Dave Scheidt (A) Kicking Shoes (CA) Toby Sharp

The Clockmaster has captured Oliver, and victory is within his grasp. Soon he'll have the power to rewrite the past, the present, and the future! To save Oliver, his friends must band together and storm the castle… but will they be in time? Content creator and internet superstar Karl Jacobs presents the finale to his all-ages comics series, created in collaboration with writer Dave Scheidt, artists Kelly and Nichole Matthews of Kicking Shoes, and letterer Joamette Gil.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

AS SPARROW FLIES SOJOURNERS SAGA SC NOVEL VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241194

(W) Chad Corrie

From Chad Corrie comes a new YA dystopian fantasy. Annulis is a dying world. Nothing can stop the doom all say is coming. Some simply accept it, embracing the end. Others hold to a better future-a way of escape from the dark days ahead. Sarah and her people sojourn the land, searching for a city none have seen but believe exists as an escape from these troubling times. Elliott follows an army with a mandate calling for the purging of all that would hinder a glorious global rebirth. Both are nearing an ancient city set on its own destruction. Both will be tried behind its walls in ways unimaginable. And both will have to live with the consequences… Sword and flame. Hope and faith. All must follow their own path to the end… as the sparrow flies.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

ATLA BOUNTY HUNTER & TEA BREWER TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241195

(W) Michael Moreci, Bryan Konietzko, Faith Erin Hicks (A) Ricardo Faccini, French Carlomagno

The Jasmine Dragon has become a fixture of social life in Ba Sing Se. When his tea supply suddenly and mysteriously dries up, Iroh goes in search of answers and finds himself captured by a familiar face-bounty hunter June! Iroh must confront a part of his past while June considers her future, but however things go…someone's got to free the tea! Faith Erin Hicks, Peter Wartman and Adele Matera are back with another new adventure in the word of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

BUCKAROO BANZAI AGAINT WORLD CRIM LEAGUE SC NOVEL

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241196

(W) Earl Mac Rauch

Available for the first time in paperback! A world-class hero confronts ancient "supernatural" evils in an adventure that spans entire planets and defies everyday notions of reality! Still mourning the losses of his beloved Penny Priddy and his surrogate father Professor Hikita, Buckaroo Banzai must also contend with the constant threat of attack from his immortal nemesis Hanoi Xan, ruthless leader of the World Crime League. To make matters worse, Planet 10 warrior queen John Emdall has sent her Lectroid legions against Earth with a brutal ultimatum. Or is her true target Buckaroo Banzai? As the apocalyptic threats continue to mount, only Buckaroo and his Hong Kong Cavaliers stand in the way of global destruction!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

CAPTAIN MOMOS SECRET BASE GN VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241197

(W) Kenji Tsuruta (A) Kenji Tsuruta

New manga from the creator of Emanon. Moshi-Moshi Momo works from home like many people-in a den crowded with books and papers, shared with a cat that's got its own agenda. Except Momo truly does possess office space-because she lives inside a starship, and relativity means Zoom meetings need half an hour just to ask a question! In the year 3019, humanity has gotten even more work casual: most of the time, Momo doesn't bother to wear her captain's uniform-or anything at all-onboard the cargo vessel Blue Chateau, as she struggles against interstellar tedium, company directives, low battery strength, and her ever-underfoot cat John. But fear not, for equipped with plenty of reading material and a crate of peach liqueur, in the long haul past Proxima Centauri space slacker Captain Momo will at last prove Newton correct-a body at rest will remain at rest! Presented shrink-wrapped with Mature Audiences advisory notice.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

EMPOWERED TP VOL 12 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241198

(W) Adam Warren (A / CA) Adam Warren

From comics kingpin Adam Warren comes Empowered, the sexy superhero comedy-except when it isn't-that pushes envelopes, crosses boundaries, and breaks a few buildings for good measure! Costumed crimefighter Empowered is trapped in a surreal nightmare scenario as her universe begins spontaneously rebooting again and again, with each variation more twisted and bizarre than the last! Can our befuddled superheroine somehow undo this inexplicable Neverending Reboot-while simultaneously steering her love life in a boldly polyamorous new direction with Thugboy and Ninjette!-or is this The End for Emp and her chaotically convulsing cosmos?

In Shops: May 29, 2024

GRENDEL OMNIBUS TP (2ND ED) VOL 05 GRENDEL TALES

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241199

(W) Matt Wagner, Darko Makan, James Robinson (A) Edvin Biukovic, Paul Grist

From the visionary mind of Matt Wagner, this anthology sees industry giants stepping into the world of Grendel to tell their own tales of anger and vengeance in a strange, dystopian future-where the force of Grendel looms as a part of everyone's lives! Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers to the Grendel saga, these dark tales from multiple creative teams explore the violent, alarming future of the post-Orion Assante era. With over 400 pages of gripping narratives and stunning art, this omnibus volume features new cover art by Matt and Brennan Wagner and is reprinted for the first time in the standard comics size. Collects "Devil Worship" the first Grendel Tales short story from Grendel #40, Four Devils, One Hell #1-6, Devil's Hammer #1-3, The Devil in Our Midst #1-5, and Devils and Deaths #1-2.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HELLBOY ARTISTS COLL RICHARD CORBEN HC (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241200

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Richard Corben, Dave Stewart, Clem Robins

Own the complete collection of horror master Richard Corben's Hellboy comics in this deluxe edition. Revisit some classic Hellboy stories including The Crooked Man, Makoma, House of the Living Dead, and more! The oversize 8" x 12" format includes a cloth spine and foil cover treatment. Collects Hellboy: Being Human one-shot, Hellboy in Mexico one-shot, Hellboy: House of the Living Dead OGN, Hellboy: The Bride of Hell one-shot, Hellboy: Makoma #1-2, Hellboy: Double Feature of Evil one-shot, Hellboy: The Mirror short story, and Hellboy: The Crooked Man #1-3.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 07 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241201

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

The manga that spawned the worldwide hit anime, Kohta Hirano's Hellsing returns in new editions with revised translations and new graphic design. London is battered by a hurricane of death and destruction as vampire Nazis, Protestant knights, and Vatican warriors battle in what may result in worldwide apocalypse. The Hellsing Organization's Wild Geese mercenaries are literally being eaten alive, and it might just take half-vampire Seras Victoria to embrace her unholy destiny to provide humanity as shred of hope. But with the Catholic Iscariot Army on the march and Alucard, the vampire lord, sure to enter the fray, this cauldron is about to boil over!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

JOYAMA TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241202

(W) Daniel Isles (A / CA) Daniel Isles

After the death of Silas, Arwen met with Outrider leaders and requested to go undercover. To her, this was the best way to keep her loved ones safe. In her time off the grid, Arwen uncovered the truth, leading her to track and confront Black Cotton-not only to bring a sense of peace to Joyama, but to serve up a dish of cold, hard vengeance. With Ringo and the results of his intense training at her side, the epic final showdown begins! Against this backdrop of violence, life for the common working-class residents continues to pass by. Within these moments we connect with people from all walks of life, seeing an intimate side of Joyama through their eyes.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MEDEA GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241203

(W) Blandine Le Callet (A) Nancy Pena

Who was Medea, really? Beyond the hearsay, exaggerations, and distortions inflicted by time, this is Medea's story in her own voice, from the luxuriant gardens of her childhood in Colchis to the mysterious island from which she gives her final confession. The legendary sorceress from Greek myth has been cast as many things-a caring mother and a passionate lover who was thwarted by her desires; an independent woman vilified for refusing the tyranny of men; a barbarian who sowed confusion in the regimented world of the Greeks; a formidable witch, mistress of occult forces. Simply put, she was precisely what some would call a monster. And yet, there is so much more to Medea… This provocative tale is created by writer Blandine Le Callet and artist Nancy Peña, with an English translation by Montana Kane.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MIDNITE SHOW TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241204

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Brian Hurtt

Basil Saxon is a legend among horror fans. Over fifty years ago, he vanished during a freak accident on the set of the film that would have been his masterpiece. The cursed film-God of Monsters-was never completed and has never been seen. But when a film festival shows footage from the long-lost movie, classic horror monsters manifest to wreak havoc and terror on the unsuspecting populace. A ragtag group of misfits must band together to stop the most famous creatures of all time and send them back to the realm of celluloid nightmares. Collects issues #1-4 along with a sketchbook section, and pinup artwork by Dan Brereton, Francesco Francavilla, Kelley Jones, and more!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

MINECRAFT OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 WITHER WITHOUT YOU

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241205

(W) Sfe R. Monster (A / CA) Sarah Graley

A Minecraft adventure following two brave monster hunters and their cursed friend as they battle dangerous withers and other creatures across the wilds of the Overworld! The lives of Cahira and Orion, twin monster hunters under the tutelage of Senan the Thorough, are changed forever when, after an intense battle with an enchanted wither, the two meet an unexpected, and highly unusual ally; Atria, a girl cursed as a monster lure. To break her curse, the friends will traverse the length of the Overworld, facing dungeons, sorcerers, and even a zombie apocalypse! But what connection does Atria have to the mysterious wither? And are the heroes a match for the powerful monster? Collects Minecraft: Wither Without You Volumes 1-3 into one beautiful omnibus!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 14 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241206

(W) One (A / CA) One

Teru journeys deep into the branches of the Divine Tree in search of the force attempting to control Seasoning City, only to be overcome by a strange mannequin of Mob. Meanwhile back in town, the real Mob gradually realizes that no one, not even his master Reigen, may prove immune to the brainwashing of Psychohelmetism-so it's up to Mob personally to confront the dummy of himself inside the Divine Tree… and the all-too-familiar spirit pulling its strings!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

NIGHT AT THE BELFRY GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241207

(W) Xavier Saxon (A) Xavier Saxon

James Ransom is seventy-four, and a far cry from the tough young boxer he remembers from the eighties. Sick of growing increasingly powerless and reliant on others in his old age, James reconnects with a former trainer and hatches a possibly-fatal plan to regain the control he believes he's lost. But is he in over his head? James will quickly learn whether or not he lives up to the towering identity he's spent four decades constructing for himself.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241208

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart

From the New York Times-bestselling writers James Tynion IV and Tate Brombal and artist Isaac Goodhart comes this LGBTQ+ horror-hero coming-of-age story that's Invincible meets Doom Patrol. Meet teenage mad scientist Christopher Chaos. For all his life he knew he was different. His brilliant mind works in ways that defy logic and enable him to do things that push him beyond his peers. Unfortunately, these abilities have also caused great pain in his personal life-leading others to fear him and leaving Christopher with profound loneliness and guilt. Then one day something cracked. When the cute boy at high school turns out to be a deadly creature, Christopher finds himself in a world of monsters, heroes, and a cult of hunters out to kill them all. Collects issues #1-6, plus bonus process material and a ten-page prologue story never before seen in print.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TP VOL 03 LIGHT & SHADOWS

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241210

(W) Michael Moreci, Amanda Diebert, Various (A) Ricardo Faccini, French Carlomagno

The Galaxy is a wild and dangerous place! Dark Horse's inaugural anthology series concludes in this third thrilling volume, with four more action filled tales of galactic adventure for All Ages! On the Outer Rim, Jedi like Quinlan Vos, Yoda, and Mace Windu struggle to contain the spreading fires of the Clone Wars, while the clones of the Bad Batch just struggle to make it through the day! And on the forest moon of Endor, the heroes of the Rebellion look back at their greatest triumph. Collects issues #9-12 of Dark Horse's flagship All Ages Anthology series!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

YOUTH TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241211

(W) Curt Pires (A) Dee Cunniffe (A / CA) Alex Diotto

Following the events of series two, the kids have moved into the superstructure on Mars. New tribulations and challenges await them as they uncover the history behind their powers, and new threats to their existence. Collects Youth series III, originally published by Comixology Originals.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

VAMPIRE HUNTER D TP VOL 30 GOLD FIEND PT 1&2 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241212

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

Marquis Verenis's a powerful Noble. He's in possession of antimatter technology… and he's three hundred million dalas in debt to Old El, the lender of last resort out on the Frontier! The vampire lord even put up his castle as collateral-and not a single collection agent dispatched by El has returned, so it's time to call in an outside consultant, named D! But the mooching Marquis isn't the only one who owes the financier big time and would rather kill Old El than pay up-and those debtors too mean deadly trouble ahead for D… even if they are only human!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

POWERS GN VOL 06

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN241209

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

In a world where superheroes soar through the sky, homicide detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim travel the dirty city streets below doing their grueling work. Assigned to the special "powers" cases, they face the worst their city has to offer. When the power who murdered Hitler is found dead, it is up to detectives Walker and Sunrise to dig into the secret history of powers' past to find the killer. A past that includes the untold tale of Walker's life before he became one of the world's greatest superheroes. Then, Walker and Sunrise must investigate the murder of a group of powers that claim to be gods-and the result is disastrous. Plus, the return of Deena Pilgrim! Find out what's going on in this cops-and-capes drama that has no rules. Collects Powers series III issues #1-11 and behind-the-scenes content from the making of this superhero noir classic.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT ROCK TROLL PVC FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN241213

Man must riddly talk. But no tricksy! Or troll boom man head." If while hiking high in the mountains you come across a walking stone, do not think your eyes deceive you. Instead, draw your sword-for before you stands a rock troll. True, not every encounter with these creatures ends in a fight. While some of these rocky behemoths are outright hostile, others can be reasoned with and want nothing more than to trade riddles, sing, or talk about their stews. Let's hope that this one is of the latter variety! This figure stands 10" tall.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT WEREWOLF PVC FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN241214

This werewolf is poised and ready for the slaughter! The curse of lycanthropy comes to life in this highly detailed, 12" werewolf figure, capturing the frightening beauty of these fearsome beasts straight from the world of The Witcher! Don't put him in the full moon; who knows what will happen!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

