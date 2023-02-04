Dungeon Crawlers Academy in Seven Seas April 2023 Solicits Seven Seas Entertainment brings out more Dungeon Crawlers Academy in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as many manga and light novels.

DUNGEON CRAWLERS ACADEMY GN VOL 02 INTO THE PORTAL (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232113

(W) J.P. Sullivan (A) Elmer Damaso

With one very dangerous dungeon dive under his belt, Nathan finally feels like a full-fledged mage. He's even got his own crew: treasure-hungry thief Mandy and stubborn warrior Zach. But their team is in last place at the academy, and the only way to improve their ranking is by bringing back a big haul from the dungeon. Enter P'tui, a small dragon with a huge problem. He makes the team an offer: he'll reveal the location of his massive, treasure-filled hoard if Nathan brings him back one specific item. The loot could catapult Nathan and his teammates to first place…but can a dragon-even a tiny, cute one-be trusted?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CORRESPONDENCE FROM END OF UNIVERSE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232112

A romantic sci-fi workplace drama about a spaceman pining for Earth and the partner he left behind. Russian recent college graduate Marko is looking forward to traveling the world with his lover. However, he is abducted by a mysterious being to the end of the universe, ruining his plans. That mysterious being assigns Marko a ten-year mission. All Marko can do is give his all to the mission and befriend his alien coworkers. This is the peculiar story depicting life in a place far removed from Earth. In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: 12.99

GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION GN VOL 03 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232114

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (A) Luo Di Cheng Qiu

Experience this historical fantasy tale of two powerful men who find each other through life and death in this English version of the beautiful, full-color comic! Feared and hated for his sinister abilities, Wei Wuxian-the grandmaster of demonic cultivation-was driven to his death when the most powerful clans united to destroy him. Thirteen years later, Wei Wuxian is reborn. Summoned by a young man who sacrificed his soul in a forbidden ritual, Wei Wuxian is now bound to seek vengeance on the stranger's behalf or risk the destruction of his own soul. But when an evil entity emerges, a familiar face from Wei Wuxian's past suddenly appears amidst the chaos-a powerful cultivator who will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them. In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: 19.99

HAPPY KANAKOS KILLER LIFE GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232115

(W) Toshiya Wakabayashi (A) Toshiya Wakabayashi

Nishino Kanako sure hates her job, and is only too happy to snag the first new gig that comes her way. She never expected that her interview would be at an agency for contract killers… or that she'd be really, really good at bumping people off! Kanako doesn't have a ton of self-confidence, and adjusting to her new life as an assassin isn't the easiest. Will she ever earn the respect of Sakurai, her prickly but kinda hot new coworker? Find out in this dangerously funny, full-color manga!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 14.99

I SWEAR I WON'T BOTHER YOU AGAIN GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232116

(W) Reina Soratani (A) Haru Harukawa

Succumbing to long-simmering jealousy over her younger sister, noblewoman Violette snaps and does something terrible. As she languishes in prison, something unexpected happens: time is rewound, sending her back to the day she first met her sister! Armed with the memories of her disastrous first go-round, Violette is determined to take the script in a different direction this time.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID KANNA DAILY LIFE GN VOL 11 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232117

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A) Mitsuhiro Kimura

After leaving her otherworldly home to find her fellow dragon, Tohru, young Kanna found herself unofficially adopted by Tohru and her human companion, Miss Kobayashi. From attending elementary school to making new friends, Kanna learns to adjust to the human world with the curiosity and cuteness that only a young dragon could have!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SAINTS MAGIC IS OMNIPOTENT GN VOL 08 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232118

(W) Yuka Tachibana (A / CA) Fujiazuki

Living the workaholic life in her mid-20s, Sei never expected she'd be summoned to another world, let alone obtain the power of a living Saint. And she especially didn't expect to be totally ignored by the locals! While the kingdom desperately needs a hero, it turns out Sei was just the backup option. Left alone, she explores her newfound powers at the royal Research Institute, unraveling the mysteries of magic potions. As she helps the sick and the dying, her talents reveal themselves. Might Sei be the Saint this world needs after all?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 12.99

CASE FILES COMPENDIUM BING AN BEN L NOVEL VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

FEB232119

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (A) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou

Also known as BAB, the newest Chinese danmei/Boys' Love novel series from the blockbuster author of The Husky and His White Cat Shizun! From the outside, He Yu seems to have everything going for him: he's handsome, rich, and smart. But beneath his perfect facade, he harbors a dark secret, one that makes him a slumbering threat to the people around him. After spending years abroad, he enrolls in film school to pursue the girl of his dreams, Xie Xue, but that forces him to deal with her overprotective older brother, the man He Yu hoped he'd never see again. Xie Qingcheng, an icy man of subdued emotion, was once He Yu's doctor, and is the only person who knows He Yu's terrible secret. He Yu swears not to let his past with this man get in the way of his feelings for Xie Xue, but he soon finds himself drawn into a tangled web of intrigue and violence that involves both of the Xie siblings. As a sprawling conspiracy sucks in He Yu, he must confront his own grudges and face new truths-including his own feelings for Xie Qingcheng, which warp into a fixation much darker than what he feels for the man's sister.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 19.99

INVINCIBLE SHOVEL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

FEB232120

(W) Tsuchise Yasohachi (A) Yuuki Hagure

Alan is the strongest miner in the world, able to reduce mountains to rubble with simply a swing of his trusty shovel. But when Princess Letitia begs him to escort her on a quest to save her kingdom from an invading demon force, he agrees to leave his solitary mountain abode and venture forth, on one condition: she must help him find a successor to train. In this hilarious fantasy tale for fans of RPGs, evil doesn't stand a chance against the mighty power of the shovel!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI REINCARNATION NOVEL VOL 23 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

FEB232121

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 13.99