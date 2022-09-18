Duo #5 Preview: To Change the World

Kelly is going to use David's body to change the wold in this preview of Duo #5 whether David likes it or not. And he doesn't like it. Check out the preview below.

DUO #5

DC Comics

0722DC161

0722DC162 – Duo #5 Cathy Kwan Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Khoi Pham, Scott Hanna (CA) Dike Ruan

When bestowed with the enormous powers of a god…do as gods do! David and Kelly flout enemies and allies alike to reveal themselves to the public and heal the sick and suffering with their nanobot technology. But inside their shared body, David and Kelly are at war for control. With a new threat on the horizon so great that even the Immortals fear it, will the bickering lovers get it together in time to save the world?

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

