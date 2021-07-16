Dynamite Creates Curiosity Books Kids Line For Paw Patrol

Dynamite Entertainment is partnering with Curiosity Ink Media to develop their children's books as picture books, chapter books, comics, and graphic novels under the imprint name Curiosity Books. They also plan to produce books with other brands under the line. The first books will be released in spring 2022, but no sign of My L'il Vampirella yet.

The first two properties to be released by Curiosity Books will be Baldwin's Big Adventure and a series of novelty format books for preschoolers based on PAW Patrol, the popular Nick Jr. series. Following the release of the first two properties, the Dynamite/Curiosity partnership will publish additional children's titles, including picture books, early reader chapter books, and graphic novels. Dynamite will serve as the publishing distributor for Curiosity's catalog of licensed and original properties.

Jon I. Rosenberg, executive VP and publisher of Curiosity Books, will oversee the development of the books and consumer products based on them. Rosenberg said the partnership "underscores Curiosity's commitment to premium publishing and our mission to entertain kids through unique immersive storytelling content. Dynamite shares our vision of promoting reading as one of the joys in life we hope to instill in kids at a young age and embrace as a lifelong habit." Dynamite is a longtime publisher of adult comic books and graphic novels as well as a number of properties for children, who last year made headlines for very different reasons. Dynamite CEO and publisher Nick Barrucci said the agreement will allow Dynamite to add more works aimed at younger readers to its list. "The best way to grow the industry is to have diverse offerings for younger readers, and then encouraging them to continue to read both our children's books, and then our comics," Barrucci added. "By offering Curiosity's immersive content alongside our proven portfolio of bestselling properties, Dynamite can embrace a wider fan base with new, premium titles."