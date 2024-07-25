Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Dynamite, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: ducktales, sdcc, thundarr

Dynamite To Publish DuckTales and Thundarr The Barbarian Comics

Dynamite Entertainment is to publish DuckTales comics courtesy of Disney and Thundarr The Barbarian comics courtesy of Warners

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Dynamite will continue to expand their licensing deals with both Disney and Warner Bros. with two new titles, though the details are under wraps. Even though Marvel Comics is currently publishing Uncle Scrooge comics books, Dynamite will be publishing DuckTales comics, featuring Huey, Dewie and Louie, Uncle Scrooge and the rest of the cartoon cast. The new series will launch this year, with an unnamed creative team, but promising this cover by Ivan Bigarella for the first issue. With Marvel's own high-profile Uncle Scrooge comic, will the feathers be flying soon?

Dynamite will also launch the first comic book based on eighties cartoon series Thundarr the Barbarian, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, principally developed by Steve Gerber and with production designs by Jack Kirby, and promising big name chart-topping talents for the new comic books.

DuckTales produced by Walt Disney Television Animation originally aired 1987, and ran for a total of 100 episodes over four seasons. Based upon Uncle Scrooge and other Duck universe comic books created by Carl Barks, the show follows Scrooge McDuck, his three grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and close friends of the group, on various adventures, most of which either involve seeking out treasure or thwarting the efforts of villains seeking to steal Scrooge's fortune or his Number One Dime. A rebooted series aired in 2017 until 2021.

Thundarr the Barbarian produced by Ruby-Spears Productions ran for two seasons on ABC from 1980 to October 31, 1981, and was rerun on NBC in 1983. Set in the future of 3994 in a post-apocalyptic wasteland of Earth divided into kingdoms and territories, the majority of which are ruled by wizards, and whose ruins typically feature recognizable geographical features from the United States, while the Moon has been broken in two pieces by the passage of a runaway planet in 1994, which caused radical changes in the Earth's climate and geography..

