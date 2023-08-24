Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Rik Hoskin, Wheel Of Time

Dynamite To Publish Robert Jordan's The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt

With a second Amazon Prime TV series for Wheel Of Time dropping next week, Dynamite is launching a new comic book series to continue the saga

Dynamite Entertainment publishes the Wheel of Time comic book license, based on Robert Jordan's Wheel Of Time fantasy novel series. And with a second Amazon Prime TV series dropping next week, Dynamite is launching a new comic book series to continue the saga as well.

Writer Rik Hoskin and artist Marcio Abreu lead an adaptation of the second novel, The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt, which stars series protagonist Rand al'Thor, as he and his companions Mat Cauthon and Perrin Aybara set out to retrieve the legendary Horn of Valere. Revealed as the Dragon Reborn, Rand finds himself transported to an alternate world. Meanwhile, his initial love interest Egwene al'Vere is on her own journey to the White Tower to learn the ways of the Aes Sedai. with the Dark One hot on the heels of the new Dragon. The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt #1 will be published in November 2023.

"With a project like this, I always try to be as faithful as I can to the source material," said Hoskin. "That means familiarizing myself with the world, and trying to get it all into chunks I can refer to quickly — a bit like making revision notes when you're at school!"

This new series follows prior adaptations through Dynamite Entertainment, and others, of the prequel novel New Spring and debut The Eye of the World, with those comics now collected as graphic novels published by Tor Books.

The first issue of The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt from Dynamite includes variant covers, including those by Mel Rubi and Jordan Gunderson, and photo covers from the Amazon TV show. Here's a first glimpse inside the pages of The Wheel Of Time: The Great Hunt #1.

