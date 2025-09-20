Dynamite's December 2025 Solicits: ThunderCats, Terminator & Red Sonja

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Gargoyles, red sonja, terminator, thundercats, vampirella

THE TERMINATOR: SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN #1

PAULINA GANUCHEAU (W) • KENDALL GOODE (A) • WILL ROBSON (CA)

On sale Dec 3

FC • 40 pages • $5.99 • Teen+

HUMANITY IS ON THE NAUGHTY LIST!

COAL IN THE STOCKING IS A BEST-CASE SCENARIO!

28 STORY PAGES! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

It's Christmas Eve in Skynet's apocalyptic future, and the atmosphere is pretty far from festive. But even in the blasted rubble of civilization, the surviving elders of the Resistance have fond memories of the holiday — and in between drone attacks, the younger members are eager to hear about them. The story of the jolly old man in a red suit who infiltrated people's perimeters is especially intriguing. How did he avoid the sentries and guard dogs? What kind of exfiltration technique was he using? And most important, did he have glowing red eyes that matched his fur-trimmed hat — like the hulking figure that's now advancing on their position? Get ready to deck the halls with phased plasma rifles as relentless comics machines PAULINA GANUCHEAU and KENDALL GOODE celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in The Terminator: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town — featuring seasonal cover wrappings from GOODE, WILL ROBSON, FRANCESCO BIAGINI, and REESE HANNIGAN!

Cover A by WILL ROBSON • Cover B by FRANCESCO BIAGINI • Cover C by REESE HANNIGAN • Cover D by KENDALL GOODE • Metal Premium Cover E by WILL ROBSON ($100.00, on sale Dec 17)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by KENDALL GOODE (Virgin) • G (1:15) by REESE HANNIGAN (Virgin) • H (1:20) by FRANCESCO BIAGINI (Virgin) • I (1:15) by WILL ROBSON (Virgin)

RED SONJA NEW YEAR'S SPECIAL 2025 #1

DAN PANOSIAN (W) • VALERIA BURZO (A) • JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (CA)

On sale Dec 31

FC • 40 pages • $5.99 • Teen+

GET READY TO RING OUT THE OLD WITH AN ALL-NEW TALE OF BETRAYAL, SACRIFICE, AND CLASHING BLADES— IN THE GRAND HYRKANIAN TRADITION! THE SHE-DEVIL WITH A SWORD ENDS THE YEAR WITH A BANG! ACCLAIMED CREATORS DAN PANOSIAN AND VALERIA BURZO RAISE A TOAST TO THE HYBORIAN AGE IN THIS SPECIAL 40-PAGE ONE-SHOT!

THERE'S A BAD MOON RISING… …LOOKS LIKE THERE'S TROUBLE ON THE WAY!

28 STORY PAGES! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

It's time to ring out the old with an all-new seasonal story starring the She-Devil With a Sword! When Sonja is summoned to a mountain village under the ominous glow of the Red Moon, she finds herself caught in a web of deception, sacrifice, and monstrous foes. Facing betrayal together with impossible odds, the She-Devil must rely on her cunning and ferocity to turn predator against predator in a brutal fight for survival. Auld acquaintances DAN PANOSIAN and VALERIA BURZO raise a toast to the Hyborian Age that will never be forgot in this 40-page one-shot special — featuring celebratory covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, SHANNON MAER, and cosplay by ANI-MIA, as well as an exclusive MYSTERY BLIND BAG! EACH MYSTERY BLIND BAG INCLUDES TWO SEPARATE COPIES OF THE ISSUE, BOTH OF WHICH ARE EXCLUSIVE TO THE BLIND BAG — ONE BLANK AUTHENTIX EDITION, AND ONE OF FIVE UNIQUE VARIANT COVER ART EDITIONS.

DECEMBER 31st EXCLUSIVE TWO-COPY MYSTERY BLIND BAG AVAILABLE! EXCLUSIVE TWO-BLIND AVAILABLE!

Cover A by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER • Cover B by SHANNON MAER • Cover C by Cosplay / ANI-MIA • Blind Bag Cover D (Mystery Variant and Blank Authentix, $15.00) • Metal Premium Cover E by SHANNON MAER ($100.00, on sale Jan 14)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (Virgin) • G (1:15) by SHANNON MAER (Virgin)

FIRE AND ICE: NEKRON #1

SARA FRAZETTA (W) • GEOFF ISHERWOOD (A) • DAN PANOSIAN (CA)

On sale Dec 24

FC • 40 pages • $5.99 • Teen+

OUT OF THE SHADOWS! POWER ALWAYS HAS A PRICE!

28 STORY PAGES! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

All she wanted was to bring back the husband she has lost. Instead, she will unleash a new kind of evil into the world. After her royal spouse was burned alive before her eyes, Queen Juliana turned her back on the gods of balance and pledged her life to the Wolf-God, Ulghir. In secret, she bled for him. In silence, she absorbed his teachings. And then, in darkness, she gave birth to two sons — one conceived in love, the other from black magic — thus setting in motion the tragic events that spell doom for the Realms of Ice and Fire! Written by SARA FRAZETTA and illustrated by GEOFF ISHERWOOD — with hauntingly handsome covers by DAN PANOSIAN, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and STEVE E. GORDON, as well as an exclusive BLIND BAG VARIANT — Fire and Ice: Nekron unearths the twisted origin of one of fantasy's most terrifying villains, weaving a cautionary tale of grief, rage, and the ultimate corruption of ambition. EACH MYSTERY BLIND BAG INCLUDES TWO SEPARATE COPIES OF THE ISSUE, BOTH OF WHICH ARE EXCLUSIVE TO THE BLIND BAG — ONE BLANK AUTHENTIX EDITION, AND ONE OF FIVE UNIQUE VARIANT COVER ART EDITIONS.

Cover A by DAN PANOSIAN • Cover B by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG • Cover C by STEVE E. GORDON • Blind Bag Cover D (Mystery Variant and Blank Authentix, $15.00) • Metal Premium Cover E by DAN PANOSIAN ($100.00, on sale Jan 7) Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by DAN PANOSIAN (Line Art) • G (1:15) by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (Virgin)

THUNDERCATS HO!(LIDAY) SPECIAL 2025 #1

ED BRISSON (W) • FABIO GALLO (A) • SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (CA)

On sale Dec 17

FC • 40 pages • $5.99 • Teen

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!

28 STORY PAGES! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

While on a mission in the snowy mountains of Third Earth, the ThunderCats stumble across Snowman, the last of his people, on the eve of the Festival of the Claw — a day of celebration, food, and gifts, and a time for Snowman to pay tribute to those he's lost. With no others of his kind remaining to pass his traditions on to, Snowman shares them with the 'Cats, who understand all too well the need to persevere in the face of overwhelming loss. Meanwhile, just outside of Snowman's mountaintop village, Queen Tartara's royal guard are preparing to use the holiday as a perfect opportunity for a surprise attack. But even on this hallowed occasion, not every Thunderan has let down their guard! Acclaimed ThunderCats: Lost author ED BRISSON and renowned artist FABIO GALLO get the party started in this special 40-page one-shot — with seasonal covers catered by GALLO, SEBASTIAN PIRIZ, and ROBERT QUINN, as well as an exclusive BLIND BAG VARIANT! EACH MYSTERY BLIND BAG INCLUDES TWO SEPARATE COPIES OF THE ISSUE, BOTH OF WHICH ARE EXCLUSIVE TO THE BLIND BAG — ONE BLANK AUTHENTIX EDITION, AND ONE OF FIVE UNIQUE VARIANT COVER ART EDITIONS.

Cover A by SEBASTIAN PIRIZ • Cover B by FABIO GALLO • Cover C by ROBERT QUINN • Blind Bag Cover D (Mystery Variant and Blank Authentix, $15.00) • Metal Premium Cover E by SHANNON MAER ($100.00, on sale Dec 31)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by FABIO GALLO (Virgin) • G (1:15) by ROBERT QUINN (Virgin) • H (1:20) by SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (Line Art Virgin)

GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL 2025 #1

GREG WEISMAN & NATE COSBY (W) • GEORGE KAMBADAIS (A) • JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (CA)

On sale Dec 24

FC • 40 pages • $5.99 • Teen

GHOSTS OF WINTERS PAST! 'TIS THE SEASON — FOR SLEUTHING!

28 STORY PAGES! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

For Elisa Maza, December is bittersweet. She loves the snowy streets of New York City and the bustle of the holiday season — and having a Gargoyle boyfriend who carries her above the skyscrapers to see all of the festive lights is a pretty great perk. But the month also reminds her of an unsolved mystery from her first year as a detective — a baffling break-in that featured odd clues, a stolen family heirloom, and vague descriptions of a lumbering "thing" that was seen only in the shadows. As she tells Goliath one icy winter night, the fact that she was never able to crack the case still gnaws at her, even after all these years. And that's all that Broadway needs to overhear to convince him to don his private eye trench coat and reopen the investigation — accompanied, of course, by Bronx and his bull terrier pal, Lance! Co-written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and NATE COSBY, and illustrated by GEORGE KAMBADAIS, this 40-page one-shot uncovers a chilly new chapter in the saga of the Stone Guardians — frosted with crystalline covers from KAMBADAIS, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, ROGER LANGRIDGE, and ALESSANDRO RANALDI! BROADWAY AND BRONX SET OUT TO SOLVE THE COLDEST OF COLD CASES IN THIS 40-PAGE SEASONAL ONE-SHOT! WRITTEN BY GARGOYLES CREATOR GREG WEISMAN AND NATE COSBY AND ILLUSTRATED BY GEORGE KAMBADAIS! FEATURING COVERS BY JAE LEE, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, ROGER LANGRIDGE, AND ALESSANDRO RANALDI

Cover A by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG • Cover B by GEORGE KAMBADAIS • Cover C by ROGER LANGRIDGE • Cover D by ALESSANDRO RANALDI

Incentive Covers: E (1:10) by ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Virgin) • F (1:15) by ROGER LANGRIDGE (Virgin) • G (1:20) by GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Virgin) • H (1:25) by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (Virgin)

THE LION KING #2

EDWIN GALMON (W/A) • EDWIN GALMON (CA)

On sale Dec 10

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen

SIMBA HAS BIG PAWS TO FILL! A MATTER OF PRIDE! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

When Mufasa learns of a dispute between the zebras and the leopards, his efforts at defusing the situation bring to light a hidden danger facing all the animals in his kingdom. Meanwhile, Simba's search for the elephants' missing matriarch is proving to be more difficult than the overconfident cub anticipated — and even Nala's help may not be enough to save the day! Writer and artist EDWIN GALMON continues the all-new adventures of father and son in this second spectacular issue of The Lion King — featuring epic covers by GALMON, DREW MOSS, JACOB EDGAR, and GIULIA LOMURNO!

Cover A by EDWIN GALMON • Cover B by DREW MOSS • Cover C by JACOB EDGAR • Cover D by GIULIA LOMURNO

Incentive Covers: E (1:10) by GIULIA LOMURNO (Virgin) • F (1:10) by JACOB EDGAR (Virgin) • G (1:15) by DREW MOSS (Virgin) • H (1:15) by EDWIN GALMON (Virgin)

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #2

FRED VAN LENTE (W) • JONATHAN LAU (A) • REESE HANNIGAN (CA)

On sale Dec 17

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen+

A TALE OF TWO CANNONS! FORGET THE HANDS — HIS WHOLE BODY IS A DEADLY WEAPON! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

As the last survivor of the cult of The Awakened, young Peter Cannon remained on the order's abandoned compound after the mass suicide of its members, where he continued to train his mind and body to surpass their earthly limits. Now, having mastered all of the Lightning Vessel techniques, he has returned to the world to confront the man who destroyed his life and built a worldwide empire on top of its wreckage — a man who, in a final insult, calls himself "Peter Cannon"! But when the battle is joined, it's the imposter with the army of supporters and the global network who has the upper hand — leaving the true Thunderbolt and his sole ally, Tabu, in a desperate race to survive the Destroyer of Death! Comic book black belts FRED VAN LENTE and JONATHAN LAU continue their high-kicking adventure in Peter Cannon Thunderbolt #2, featuring flawlessly executed cover art by REESE HANNIGAN, JONATHAN LAU, and DAVE ACOSTA, as well as a special Icon image from ALEX ROSS!

Cover A by REESE HANNIGAN • Cover B by JONATHAN LAU • Cover C by DAVE ACOSTA • Icon Cover D by ALEX ROSS

Incentive Covers: E (1:10) by DAVE ACOSTA (Virgin) • F (1:10) by JONATHAN LAU (Virgin) • G (1:15) by REESE HANNIGAN (Virgin) • H (1:15) by ALEX ROSS (Virgin)

DISNEY VILLAINS: MALEFICENT VOL. 2 #3

PAULINA GANUCHEAU (W) • THEO STULTZ (A) • PAULINA GANUCHEAU (CA)

On sale Dec 24

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen

HEAVY METAL THUNDER! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

Continuing her quest for the hidden relics that promise unlimited magical power, Maleficent and her enigmatic spirit guides venture deeper into the Fae Realm. As they cross the overgrown remains of an ancient battlefield, a skeletal armor-clad figure rises up from the ground, summoned by the dark Queen's magic to reveal the location of the first artifact: his iron sword. But the reanimated soldier is in no hurry to return to his endless slumber. If he can join Maleficent's company for one last adventure, he promises that he can secure for her not only his sword, but also the second object of her desire — and he might even be able to help with the dragon that's guarding it! Seasoned treasure hunters PAULINA GANUCHEAU and THEO STULTZ unearth a wealth of adventure in Disney Villains: Maleficent Vol. 2 #3 — featuring cleverly cached covers by GANUCHEAU, STULTZ, ELLERY, and ROBERT QUINN!

Cover A by PAULINA GANUCHEAU • Cover B by ELLERY • Cover C by ROBERT QUINN • Cover D by THEO STULTZ

Incentive Covers: E (1:10) by THEO STULTZ (Virgin) • F (1:10) by ROBERT QUINN (Virgin) • G (1:15) by ELLERY (Virgin) • H (1:15) by PAULINA GANUCHEAU (Virgin)

STITCH #5

CONNOR RATLIFF & JAMES III (W) • GRETA XELLA (A) • EDWIN GALMON (CA)

On sale Dec 24

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • All Ages

WELCOME TO SCRUMP WORLD! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

Lilo's beloved doll Scrump takes center stage when Dr. Jumba "borrows" her for a new experiment. As part of his research into novel avenues of scientific villainy (purely theoretical, of course!), Jumba wires Scrump up to a new device designed to turn his enemies into dolls. It's a simple proof-of-concept procedure with no real risks — but considering that Stitch is loose in the lab, maybe Jumba shouldn't have made the button that says "DO NOT PRESS!" quite so big, red, and shiny! In the aftermath, Jumba, Agent Pleakley, and Stitch find themselves pondering new lives as adorably undersized playthings while a newly mobile (and considerably enlarged) Scrump heads out to see the world. But how far-reaching are the effects of Jumba's latest technological breakthrough? And more important: are they reversible? Discover the surprising answers in Stitch #5, from creative action figures CONNOR RATLIFF, JAMES III, and GRETA XELLA — featuring backing card covers from EDWIN GALMON, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and GEORGE KAMBADAIS!

Cover A by EDWIN GALMON • Cover B by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG • Cover C by CIRO CANGIALOSI • Cover D by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

Incentive Covers: E (1:10) by JAE LEE (Line Art) • F (1:10) by GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Virgin) • G (1:10) by CIRO CANGIALOSI (Virgin) • H (1:15) by JAE LEE (Virgin) • I (1:15) by EDWIN GALMON (Virgin)

THE BLUE FALCON & DYNOMUTT #4

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • PASQUALE QUALANO (A) • LUCIO PARRILLO (CA)

On sale Dec 3

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen

THE SKY'S NOT THE LIMIT! IT'S TIME FOR CRIME TO ROLL OVER AND PLAY DEAD! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

In this issue: The bad guys have taken flight — literally! But while Blue Falcon and Dynomutt continue to battle their adversaries high above Big City, Beastwoman is poised to destroy everything that our heroes hold dear — using their own stolen tech against them! Air traffic controllers JIMMY PALMIOTTI and PASQUALE QUALANO clear the runways for the arrival of The Blue Falcon & Dynomutt #4 — featuring fully deployed covers by LUCIO PARRILLO, JOHN MCCREA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and FRANCESCO MATTINA!

Cover A by LUCIO PARRILLO • Cover B by JOHN MCCREA • Cover C by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER • Cover D by FRANCESCO MATTINA • Metal Premium Cover E by LUCIO PARRILLO ($100.00, on sale Dec 17)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by FRANCESCO MATTINA (Virgin) • G (1:10) by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (Virgin) • H (1:15) by JOHN MCCREA (Virgin) • I (1:15) by LUCIO PARRILLO (Virgin)

DIE!NAMITE: BLOOD RED #3

FRED VAN LENTE (W) • MARCO FINNEGAN (A) • EJ SU (CA)

On sale Dec 17

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen+

WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS DEFINITELY ISN'T STAYING IN VEGAS! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

With the arrival of Dejah Thoris and the revelation of her mission to track down a certain mad Martian scientist, things on post-apocalyptic Earth are looking up for the first time since the Deadmen Plague began. All that Purgatori has to do is capture Dejah's quarry — the renegade Kaldane science-criminal Taak — and she'll hold the keys to the humanity's future in her iron grip. But Taak's fortress deep inside Hoover Dam will be a tough nut to crack. Luckily for Purgatori's involuntary expeditionary force, fate is about to provide them with a genuine Sin City insider — and she's a real devil with a sword, too! High rollers FRED VAN LENTE and MARCO FINNEGAN put it all on red in Die!namite: Blood Red #3 — featuring scintillating side bets from EJ SU, ROBERTO MELI, EMILIO PILLIU, and WILL ROBSON! SCAN HERE TO READ AN INTERVIEW WITH FRED VAN LENTE ON DIE!NAMITE: BLOOD RED!

Cover A by EJ SU • Cover B by ROBERTO MELI • Cover C by EMILIO PILLIU • Cover D by WILL ROBSON

Incentive Covers: E (1:10) by WILL ROBSON (Virgin) • F (1:10) by EMILIO PILLIU (Virgin) • G (1:15) by ROBERTO MELI (Virgin) • H (1:15) by EJ SU (Virgin)

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #3

AMANDA CONNER & JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • JUAN SAMU & AMANDA CONNER (A) • AMANDA CONNER / RED (CA)

On sale Dec 17

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen+

NEXT STOP: PENNSYLVANIA TRANSYLVANIA! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

Harley Quinn's plan to throw a borough-wide Halloween party in Brooklyn to save Elvira's cancelled TV show is shaping up nicely — and by "nicely," of course we mean "total chaos!" Facing a distinct lack of legitimate investors on this side of the Atlantic, Harley and her reluctant partner in crime have to broaden their appeals. That means courting Old World money — and money doesn't get much older than the mouldering family fortunes found in certain European crypts! Shameless Harley Quinn enablers AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI raise the stakes in their third issue of Harley Quinn X Elvira, with Conner continuing to deliver double-barreled cover action — together with JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CHAD HARDIN, and BEN CALDWELL — as well as supplementing JUAN SAMU's inimitable interior art!

Cover A by AMANDA CONNER / RED • Cover B by CHAD HARDIN • Cover C by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER • Cover D by BEN CALDWELL • Limited Virgin Cover F by AMANDA CONNER / RED ($50.00, on sale Dec 24) • Metal Premium Cover E by AMANDA CONNER / RED ($100.00, on sale Dec 31)

Incentive Covers: G (1:10) by AMANDA CONNER / NIGHT (Original) • H (1:10) by BEN CALDWELL (Virgin) • I (1:15) by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (Virgin) • J (1:15) by CHAD HARDIN (Virgin) • K (1:20) by AMANDA CONNER / NIGHT (Virgin)

SONJA REBORN #5

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • STJEPAN SEJIC (CA)

On sale Dec 10

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen+

THE WARRIOR'S PATH! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK!

Denial, anger, bargaining, depression… Maggie Sutherland has worked her way through all the stages of grief and is finally ready to accept the harsh reality that she really is Red Sonja, and that if she is going to survive in the Hyborian Age she must rise to meet its challenges — and that means learning how to kill her enemies before they can kill her! Gruff mentors CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO dispense hard-won wisdom in Sonja Reborn #5 — complemented by instructional covers from STJEPAN SEJIC, STUART SAYGER, CHAD HARDIN, GREG LAND, and cosplay by ANI-MIA!

Cover A by STJEPAN SEJIC • Cover B by STUART SAYGER • Cover C by CHAD HARDIN • Cover D by GREG LAND • Cover E by Cosplay / ANI-MIA

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by Cosplay / ANI-MIA (Virgin) • G (1:10) by GREG LAND (Virgin) • H (1:10) by CHAD HARDIN (Virgin) • I (1:15) by STUART SAYGER (Virgin) • J (1:15) by STJEPAN SEJIC (Virgin)

SPACE GHOST #6

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • JONATHAN LAU (A) • FRANCESCO MATTINA (CA)

On sale Dec 17

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen

A STORY YOU CAN REALLY SINK YOUR TEETH INTO! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

When a remote outpost suddenly goes radio silent, Space Ghost and the twins decide to investigate — only to discover that the station's crew has been turned into bloodthirsty Space Vampires! And as if that wasn't bad enough, one of the creatures also manages to infect the Guardian of the Spaceways! Now Jan, Jace and Blip must find a way to not only survive the monsters but also contain the deadly contagion before it spreads across the galaxy! The suspiciously pale creative team of DAVID PEPOSE and JONATHAN LAU go for the jugular in Space Ghost #6 — featuring full-blooded covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, MICHAEL CHO, and BJORN BARENDS! PRAISE FOR DAVID PEPOSE AND JONATHAN LAU'S SPACE GHOST "A FANTASTIC EXAMPLE OF MODERN SUPERHERO COMICS DONE RIGHT." — COMICAL OPINIONS "SPACE GHOST IS TAKING HIS PLACE NEXT TO SPIDER-MAN AND BATMAN." — SCREEN RANT "A SUPERHERO COMIC THAT IS FULL OF HEART, HOPE, AND HONEST-TO-GOODNESS MONKEY SHINES." — COMICS BEAT

Cover A by FRANCESCO MATTINA • Cover B by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG • Cover C by MICHAEL CHO • Cover D by BJORN BARENDS • Metal Premium Cover E by FRANCESCO MATTINA ($100.00, on sale Dec 31)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by BJORN BARENDS (Virgin) • G (1:10) by MICHAEL CHO (Virgin) • H (1:15) by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG (Virgin) • I (1:15) by FRANCESCO MATTINA (Virgin)

SUPERNATURAL #3

GREG PAK (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A) • CLAYTON CRAIN (CA)

On sale Dec 10

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen

CRITICAL HIT! IT'S ALL FUN AND GAMES UNTIL SOMETHODY GETS TURNED INTO A ZOMBIE! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

Sam and Dean find themselves in a small town in Massachusetts, where a group of live-action role players have recently survived a mysterious attack in the woods that left one of their members missing. Determined to save their friend, the LARPers are heading back into the forest for a new adventure, but this time they'll be armed with real weapons — as well as the hard-won occult knowledge of the accompanying Winchester brothers! Dungeon masters GREG PAK and EDER MESSIAS roll for initiative with their third issue of Supernatural — featuring custom character designs by CLAYTON CRAIN, DREW MOSS, ANDREA BROCCARDO, and a special cast PHOTO cover adding +2 charisma! SCAN HERE TO READ AN INTERVIEW WITH GREG PAK ON SUPERNATURAL!

Cover A by CLAYTON CRAIN • Cover B by DREW MOSS • Cover C by ANDREA BROCCARDO • Cover D by PHOTO • Limited Virgin Cover E by PHOTO ($100.00, on sale Dec 31)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by ANDREA BROCCARDO (Line Art) • G (1:10) by DREW MOSS (Virgin) • H (1:15) by ANDREA BROCCARDO (Line Art Virgin) • I (1:15) by CLAYTON CRAIN (Virgin) • J (1:20) by ANDREA BROCCARDO (Virgin)

THE TERMINATOR: METAL #3

DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY MCCONVILLE (W) • COLIN CRAKER (A) • DECLAN SHALVEY (CA)

On sale Dec 17

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen+

THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UNSTOPPABLE! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

Skynet may be an all-powerful AI with nigh-unlimited computing power, but time travel is still an inexact science. And with so many mechanical assassins sent into the past, some are bound to miss their mark by a few days… or months… or decades. When that happens, there are contingency protocols that kick in. Units switch to secondary targets, or find a place of concealment, power down, and wait —for as long as their programming deems necessary. The group of prospectors who uncover one such dormant Terminator on the side of an Oregon mountain in 1889 are, of course, blissfully unaware of this chain of events. But unfortunately for them, the first electric power station in the area has just come online — and they're now standing between a T-800 and the energy it desperately needs to continue its mission! Local sheriff DECLAN SHALVEY and deputy RORY MCCONVILLE form a creative posse with quick-draw artist COLIN CRAKER for The Terminator: Metal #3 — featuring a fistful of covers from SHALVEY, BOB LAYTON, SEBASTIAN PIRIZ, and PAOLO ANTIGA! PRAISE FOR DECLAN SHALVEY'S THE TERMINATOR "DYNAMITE HAS DONE THE IMPOSSIBLE: IT'S MADE ME A TERMINATOR FAN AGAIN." — AIPT SCAN HERE TO READ AN INTERVIEW WITH DECLAN SHALVEY ON THE TERMINATOR: METAL!

Cover A by DECLAN SHALVEY • Cover B by BOB LAYTON • Cover C by SEBASTIAN PIRIZ • Cover D by PAOLO ANTIGA • Metal Premium Cover E by PAOLO ANTIGA ($100.00, on sale Dec 31)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by PAOLO ANTIGA (Virgin) • G (1:15) by SEBASTIAN PIRIZ (Virgin) • H (1:20) by BOB LAYTON (Virgin) • I (1:25) by DECLAN SHALVEY (Virgin)

THUNDERCATS: LOST #10

ED BRISSON (W) • RAPHA LOBOSCO (A) • DECLAN SHALVEY (CA)

On sale Dec 31

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen

MISSION'S END! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

This is it — the last stand of the Lost Team! Alone, starving, and without hope, the desperate Thunderans need a miracle. But when a shadowy figure suddenly appears in their midst, will the mysterious stranger prove to be their savior — or their nemesis? Worlds collide in the conclusive tenth issue of ThunderCats: Lost, setting the stage for one of the most important moments in ThunderCats history! Don't miss this epochal finale from author ED BRISSON and artist RAPHA LOBOSCO — featuring suitably stentorian covers from LOBOSCO, DECLAN SHALVEY, ALFREDO CARDONA, MEGHAN HETRICK, and MARCO FAILLA! PRAISE FOR THUNDERCATS: LOST "ED BRISSON HAS DONE A FANTASTIC JOB WITH BUILDING THESE CHARACTERS AND THE WORLD AROUND THEM. MAKING A WORLD ADJACENT TO A KNOWN AND BELOVED FRANCHISE CAN BE CHALLENGING, BUT BRISSON IS ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT." — NERD INITIATIVE

Cover A by DECLAN SHALVEY • Cover B by ALFREDO CARDONA • Cover C by MEGHAN HETRICK • Cover D by MARCO FAILLA • Cover E by RAPHA LOBOSCO

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by RAPHA LOBOSCO (Virgin) • G (1:10) by MARCO FAILLA (Virgin) • H (1:10) by MEGHAN HETRICK (Virgin) • I (1:15) by ALFREDO CARDONA (Virgin) • J (1:15) by DECLAN SHALVEY (Virgin)

VAMPIRELLA: ARMAGEDDON #6

TOM SNIEGOSKI (W) • EDU MENNA (A) • FRANCESCO MATTINA (CA)

On sale Dec 10

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen+

THE RETURN OF HEMORRHAGE! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

As Vampirella and Walker continue to make their way across the burning plains of Hell and fight through its hostile hordes, a vision of Vampirella's mother, Lilith, plagues the Daughter of Drakulon. Meanwhile, more heroes from Sepulcher City are heading down to the increasingly popular infernal realm — where people are literally dying to get in! Veteran Vampi chronicler TOM SNIEGOSKI is joined by returning all-star artist EDU MENNA for the sixth issue of Vampirella: Armageddon — all clad in coruscating covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and fiery cosplay from IRELAND REID!

Cover A by FRANCESCO MATTINA • Cover B by LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI • Cover C by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER • Cover D by Cosplay / IRELAND REID • Metal Premium Cover E by FRANCESCO MATTINA ($100.00, on sale Dec 24)

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by Cosplay / IRELAND REID (Virgin) • G (1:10) by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (Virgin) • H (1:15) by LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI (Virgin) • I (1:15) by FRANCESCO MATTINA (Virgin)

VAMPIRELLA #10

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • DAVIS GOETTEN (A) • LUCIO PARRILLO (CA)

On sale Dec 31

FC • 32 pages • $4.99 • Teen+

THUS SPAKE VAMPIRELLA! THE COUNTDOWN TO #700 CONTINUES HERE! ALL CARDSTOCK COVERS!

Ever since her long-lost friend returned from the grave in the form of an AI-created automaton, Vampirella has been plagued by fundamental questions of existence. Is the Daughter of Drakulon an actual person? Does she have a soul? Or is she just her mother's construct, like the simulacrum of her friend produced by the living algorithm ARIS? Vampi's powerful emotional connection to this echo of her lost loved one forces her to confront lingering questions about her own agency and right to exist — and there are no easy answers in sight. Weighty philosophers CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and DAVIS GOETTEN gaze into the abyss in Vampirella #10 — leavened by reassuringly refined covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, DERRICK CHEW, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

Cover A by LUCIO PARRILLO • Cover B by DERRICK CHEW • Cover C by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER • Cover D by ELIAS CHATZOUDIS • Cover E by Cosplay / RACHEL HOLLON

Incentive Covers: F (1:10) by CELINA (Original) • G (1:10) by Cosplay / RACHEL HOLLON (Virgin) • H (1:10) by ELIAS CHATZOUDIS (Virgin) • I (1:15) by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER (Virgin) • J (1:15) by CELINA (Virgin) • K (1:15) by DERRICK CHEW (Virgin) • L (1:20) by LUCIO PARRILLO (Virgin)

DARKWING DUCK OMNIBUS VOL. 1: DARKLY DAWNS THE DUCK HARDCOVER

VARIOUS (W/A) • JOHN BLAIR MOORE (CA)

On sale Dec 3

FC • 248 pages • $69.99 • All Ages

A TREASURY OF THE TERROR THAT FLAPS IN THE NIGHT! OVER 240 PAGES OF CLASSIC COMICS! CELEBRATING THREE DECADES OF GETTING DANGEROUS! RESOLICIT ALL PREVIOUS ORDERS ARE CANCELLED

In 1991, the original animated adventures of Darkwing Duck debuted on The Disney Afternoon and ABC. Over the next two years, 91 episodes were aired, and the critically acclaimed series won a legion of die-hard fans while becoming a cultural touchstone for a generation. This runaway success launched DW into the comics world as well, with a four-issue Darkwing Duck miniseries appearing in 1991, followed by a year-long run in the first 10 issues of The Disney Afternoon magazine in 1994. Now, over 30 years later, Dynamite is proud to add to the legacy of the Duck Knight by bringing these timeless tales back into print in an all-new omnibus edition! Reprinted here for the first time in a single volume are all of the Guardian of St. Canard's comic book adventures from the original Darkwing Duck miniseries and The Disney Afternoon #1-10. This comprehensive hardcover collection also features a complete cover gallery from the original publications!

THE BOYS OVERSIZED HC OMNIBUS VOL. 1

GARTH ENNIS (W) • DARICK ROBERTSON & VARIOUS (A)

On sale Nov 19

FC • 792 pages • $99.99 • Mature

Some superheroes have to be watched; some have to be controlled; and some have to be taken out of the picture — that's when you call in The Boys! Billy Butcher, Wee Hughie, Mother's Milk, The Frenchman, and The Female make up this team of highly capable people dedicated to the struggle against the most dangerous force on Earth — superpowers! Collecting The Boys #1-30, this first of three oversized hardcover volumes also includes a complete cover gallery as well as script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!

THE BOYS OVERSIZED HC OMNIBUS VOL. 2

GARTH ENNIS (W) • DARICK ROBERTSON & VARIOUS (A)

On sale Nov 19

FC • 792 pages • $99.99 • Mature

In this second of three oversized omnibus editions collecting the epic tale of The Boys, The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico, and every other superhero on Earth team up for an annual event like no other. Meanwhile, as dire schemes are set in motion, Hughie's relationship with Starlight reaches its terrible conclusion. Reprints The Boys #31-47, The Boys: Herogasm #1-6, and The Boys: Highland Laddie #1-6, along with a complete cover gallery, script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!

THE BOYS OVERSIZED HC OMNIBUS VOL. 3

GARTH ENNIS (W) • DARICK ROBERTSON & VARIOUS (A)

On sale Nov 19

FC • 880 pages • $99.99 • Mature

The long-dreaded superhuman showdown kicks off in this third of three oversized omnibus volumes reprinting the complete run of The Boys. The Homelander sets an army of superheroes against the forces of the United States military, and Billy Butcher and The Boys must finish the job they were recruited for by taking every superhero out of the picture. Collects issues #49-72 together with The Boys: Butcher, Baker, Candlestickmaker #1-6, and includes a full cover gallery as well as script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!

THE BOYS SCRIPTBOOK TPB

GARTH ENNIS (W) • DARICK ROBERTSON, JOHN MCCREA, RUSS BRAUN & KEITH BURNS (A)

On sale Nov 19

FC • 192 pages • $24.99 • Mature

Dynamite offers a rare look behind the scenes of the smash hit series with a selection of scripts by series creator Garth Ennis and accompanying art from co-creator Darick Robertson (as well as guest artists). Included are the scripts to The Boys #1, #21, #38, #47, #53, and # 65, along with these miniseries issues Butcher #5 and Dear Becky #1. Each script features its corresponding art for a one-of-a-kind look into the creative process of comics and graphic novel storytelling.

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF THE DARK: THE CLASSIC YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

VARIOUS (W/A)

On sale Nov 19

FC • 600 pages • $59.99 • Teen+

They say the best things in life come in pairs, and we know that you agree — that's why we've dug up more classic Elvira tales for a second capacious compendium of murder, mayhem, and monkey business! In these beloved adventures originally published by Claypool Comics, Elvira must contend with vampires, werewolves, mummies, gorillas, politicians, and, worst of all… telemarketers! These wonderfully ginchy stories date as far back as the 1990s, when Michael Jordan un-retired, grunge was on every radio station, and a gallon of gas cost $1.15. Since you can't jump in a time machine or butterfly effect yourself back to those halcyon days, the next best thing is to travel there in your mind's eye through the pages of this prodigious package. Creepy creators showcased in this collection include Dave Cockrum, Jim Mooney, Neil Vokes, Tom Simonton, Louis LaChance, Frank Strom, Richard Howell, Lou Mougin, David Day, Dan Day, Bruce Patterson, James Fry, Anna-Maria Cool, John Heebink, Peter Sanderson, Yvonne Mojica, Tom Smith, Al Vey, and many more. This titanic tome also features color covers from over 25 terrifying issues!

