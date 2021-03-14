Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Solicits For June 2021

Eaglemoss/Hero Collector have an abundance of DC and Star Trek graphic novels, and Doctor Who, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, Doctor Who and Star Trek collectables as part of their partworks line, a traditional British publishing format, originally used for serialising books as magazines, but now used for all manner of products and activities. Here are their solicitations for June 2021, appearing in the next Diamond Previews catalogue.

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA: THE OFFICIAL COLLECTION

Hero Collector: Official die-cast models of the starships of Battlestar Galactica – both classic (1978) and modern (2004). Designed with the help of the Galactica VFX team, these models come with a magazine featuring interviews with creators, including Ronald D. Moore!

#21 – Loki Heavy Cruiser

RRP: $69.95/€59.99/£49.99

SKU: BGSUK021, Barcode: 5059072042628

Model Length: ~270mm

Model Weight: ~330g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: A heavy cruiser deployed by the Colonial Fleet, the Loki was a lightly-armed support vessel, and was reported lost in the First Cylon War. This proved to be a deception, however – the Loki formed part of a 'ghost fleet' hidden secretly in deep space. The fleet emerged long after its supposed destruction, ambushing Cylon bases along the border in a massive ambush.

Special #3 – Cylon Centurion (Classic Gold)

RRP: $59.95/€49.99/£44.99

SKU: BGSUK803, Barcode: 5059072042673

Model Height: ~200mm

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: The classic Cylon Centurions were the cycloptic footsoldiers of a robot army, created long ago by the original, reptilian Cylons. Led by their gold-plated Command Centurions and portrayed by human actors in robotic costumes with a distinctive head-fin, the Cylons were a looming threat to humanity's surviving colonies. Standing almost 8" tall, this gold-colored Centurion figurine captures the iconic design of these killer machines.

DOCTOR WHO: THE OFFICIAL FIGURINE COLLECTION

Hero Collector: The definitive collection of over 50 years of Doctor Who characters, faithfully rendered as hand-painted models and accompanied by a profile magazine.

#196 – Mestor

RRP: $17.95/€13.99/£10.99

SKU: WHOUK196, Barcode: 977205169082096

Model Height: ~95mm

Model Weight: ~106g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 276mm

Product Description: Mestor was the cruel, gluttonous leader of the Gastropods, a species of slug-like aliens. The Gastropod eggs lay dormant on the planet Jaconda for centuries, forming part of its mythology, before they somehow hatched and the Gastropods returned, using their telepathic abilities to dominate the native Jacondans.

#197 – Cloister Wraith

RRP: $17.95/€13.99/£10.99

SKU: WHOUK197, Barcode: 977205169082097

Model Height: ~93mm

Model Weight: ~83g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 276mm

Product Description: In the Cloister, a vast crypt below the capital city of Gallifrey, the Cloister Wraiths lurked. Apparitions of dead Time Lords whose minds had been digitally uploaded, the Cloister Wraiths guarded the Matrix of Gallifrey – a repository of all Time Lord knowledge and science.

#198 – Dalek (Parting of Ways)

RRP: $17.95/€13.99/£10.99

SKU: WHOUK198, Barcode: 977205169082098

Model Height: ~93mm

Model Weight: ~83g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 276mm

Product Description: 'The Parting of the Ways' was the last appearance of Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, as the Daleks returned to menace the galaxy! In the distant future, Dalek survivors of the Time War invaded the station Satellite Five to replenish their numbers with the biological material of dead humans. The only thing that could stop these new Daleks was the mysterious 'Bad Wolf'…

DOCTOR WHO: TARDIS POLICE BOX COLLECTION

Hero Collector: Time And Relative Dimension In Space! The Doctor's TARDIS has changed its design many times over 50 years of adventures – all in the iconic shape of a blue British police box. Now in retail-and-collector-friendly packaging, this series depicts the iconic time machine in highly detailed 1:21 scale.

#1 – The Eleventh Doctor's TARDIS

RRP: $39.95/€34.99/£24.99

SKU: TAREN001, Barcode: 5059072061292

Model Height: ~115mm

Model Weight: ~220g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 20pp, 152 x 230mm

Product Description: Instantly recognizable and beautifully blue, the TARDIS is the iconic time machine from Doctor Who. This model features the design used by the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith), as it appeared in his debut 2010 episode, The Eleventh Hour, and was created with the schematics used to build the actual TARDIS prop in the BBC TV series.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

#149 – Cosmic Odyssey

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK149; Barcode: 977205437358449

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 232pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Jim Starlin

Artist(s): Mike Mignola

Product Description: From industry legends Jim Starlin and Mike Mignola comes a tale spanning the DC cosmos! Darkseid is Lord of Apokolips, one of the most powerful and feared beings in the universe… but when he faces a threat beyond his mighty abilities, even Darkseid must seek the help of heroes! Can the Justice League and New Gods join forces with the God of Evil, to save all their worlds?

#150 – Green Arrow: The Archer's Quest

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK150, Barcode: 97720543735850

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 176pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Brad Meltzer

Artist(s): Phil Hester, Ande Parks

Product Description: After his return from death, Green Arrow has some loose ends to clear up, and old friends and foes alike that need a visit. This modern classic shone on a spotlight on the Emerald Archer's most human aspects, reuniting him with his old sidekick Roy Harper, aka Arsenal, as the two set out to answer a peculiar question: what was Catman doing at Green Arrow's funeral?

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

#86 – Batman: Knightsend (Part 2)

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK086, Barcode: 977251498221986

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 200pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Doug Moench, Alan Grant, Chuck Dixon

Artist(s): Mike Manley, Bret Blevins, Graham Nolan, Ron Wagner, Tom Grummett, Jim Balent

Product Description: The grand finale of the Knightfall saga pits Bruce Wayne, retrained and revitalized after his crippling at the hands of Bane, against his rogue replacement Jean-Paul Valley, aka Azrael. Who will prove themselves the true Batman, and claim the mantle of Gotham's Dark Knight?

#87 – Batman: Prodigal (Part 1)

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK087, Barcode: 977251498221987

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 152pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Alan Grant

Artist(s): Graham Nolan, Mike Gustovitch, Bret Blevins, Phil Jimenez, Ron Wagner

Product Description: After the game-changing events of Knightfall, Bruce Wayne asks Dick Grayson, now the hero known as Nightwing, to take his place while he recovers and re-examines his quest for justice. As Batman, Dick must learn the responsibility and pressure that his former mentor Bruce Wayne bore as the Dark Knight… and face one of his most dangerous adversaries.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – STAR TREK

Celebrate over 50 years of Star Trek comics with Hero Collector, in a series of hardback collections of the best Starfleet comic and manga stories from publishers such as DC, Marvel, IDW, Malibu, Wildstorm, and TokyoPop!

#138 – Star Trek TOS: So Near The Touch

RRP: $19.95/€16.99/£12.99

SKU: SGNUK138, Barcode: 977239745401838

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 240pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): George Takei, Peter David, Howard Weinstein, Andy Mangels, Michael A. Martin

Artist(s): Gray Morrow, Arne Starr, Ken Hooper, Bob Dvorak, Tom McCraw, Jerome Moore

Product Description: From Star Trek actor George Takei comes a powerful Sulu-centric story of love, loss, isolation, and sacrifice. This volume collects #17-21 of DC Comics' Star Trek, plus the annual #1, co-written by George Takei and the renowned Peter David. Also included are Andy Mangels' never-published Redjac tale for DC, Return of the Wolf, as well as Mangels' and Michael A Martin's aborted Marvel project, Star Trek: Phase 3.

#139 – Star Trek TOS: Mission Muddled

RRP: $19.95/€16.99/£12.99

SKU: SGNUK139, Barcode: 977239745401839

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 240pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Mike W. Barr, Howard Weinstein, Michael Jan Friedman

Artist(s): Ken Save, Sam de la Rosa

Product Description: Old age affects everyone, even starship captains like James T. Kirk—and even conmen like Harry Mudd. Howard Weinstein's DC Star Trek tales continue with issues #22–26, in which Mudd pulls one last scam before retiring. This volume also collects Peter David's Star Trek Annual #2, which revisits James Kirk's Academy days, plus two "lost" tales from writer Steven H. Wilson: Captain Sulu Adventures and Star Trek: Resolution. These two stories, originally slated for publication by DC, never saw print—until now.

#140 – Star Trek TNG: All Good Things…

RRP: $19.95/€16.99/£12.99

SKU: SGNUK140, Barcode: 977239745401840

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 176pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Michael Jan Friedman, Andy Mangels, Michael A. Martin

Artist(s): Jay Scott Pike, Jose Marzan, Jr., Gordon Purcell, Jerome Moore

Product Description: The grand finale of Hero Collector's Star Trek Graphic Novel Collection features DC's adaptations of The Next Generation's series finale, and its crew's theatrical debut in Star Trek: Generations, both penned by Michael Jan Friedman. Also included are unpublished comics from Andy Mangels and Michael A. Martin—and an exhaustive index to the complete Graphic Novel Collection.

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

Hero Collector: The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#131 – Ghost (Clear Polyresin)

RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK131, Barcode: 977205951587331

Model Height: ~125mm, Model Weight: ~96g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Cold-blooded killer, or tragic victim? As a child, Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) was exposed to intense quantum energies in the same scientific accident that killed her parents. She gained the ability to become intangible, passing through solid objects… and was seized as a weapon for SHIELD. This model uses clear polyresin to represent Ghost's phasing abilities.

#132 – Att-Lass

RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK132, Barcode: 977205951587332

Model Height: ~130mm, Model Weight: ~112g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: A member of the elite Kree special ops unit Starforce, Att-Lass (Algenis Perez Soto) served his people under Commander Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and alongside Vers – the amnesiac Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). A loyal soldier and skilled pistolier, Att-Lass sympathized with Carol even after her defection, viewing her as a friend.

SPACE 1999: THE OFFICIAL COLLECTION

Hero Collector: A cult classic of 70s sci-fi, the TV series Space: 1999 followed the spacefaring adventures of Moonbase Alpha, whose 311 personnel were left stranded when a massive nuclear explosion sent the Moon itself hurtling into deep space. This official die-cast collection presents highly-detailed scale models of the ships and vehicles seen on the show.

#1 – Eagle One Transporter

RRP: $79.95/€69.99/£59.99

SKU: SPAUK001, Barcode: 5059072007306

Material: Die-Cast & ABS Plastic

Model Length: ~250mm, Model Weight: ~276g

Print Spec: 16pp, 219 x 284mm

Product Description: Designed by Academy Award-winning SFX director Brian Johnson (Alien, Star Wars, 2001: A Space Odyssey), the Eagle One is the iconic hero ship of Space 1999, and the primary transport for the crew of Moonbase Alpha. This modular vessel had many alternative configurations: it's presented here with its transport module.

STAR TREK ONLINE: THE OFFICIAL STARSHIPS COLLECTION

Hero Collector: Collect the original ships created for Star Trek Online, the massively multiplayer video game based on Star Trek! Each ship is reproduced with incredible detail and accompanied by an in-depth profile magazine.

#15 – Shran-Class Federation Light Pilot Escort

RRP: $29.95/€24.99/£19.99

SKU: STOUK015, Barcode: 5059072014342

Material: Die-Cast & ABS Plastic

Model Length: ~135mm, Model Weight: ~31g

Print Spec: 20pp, 219 x 284mm

Product Description: A scientific vessel available to Starfleet players in Star Trek Online, the Yorktown-class Starcruiser was a new refit for the Odyssey-class chassis, the most advanced vessel of its kind – and a fitting configuration for the USS Enterprise-F, the latest ship to bear the name Enterprise.

STAR TREK: THE OFFICIAL STARSHIPS COLLECTION

Hero Collector: This figurine collection includes ships from every Star Trek TV series and movie, recreated with incredible detail and accompanied by a profile magazine.

Special #26 – Relay Station 46

RRP: $49.95/€44.99/£34.99

SKU: SSSUK826, Barcode: 5059072060288

Material: Die-Cast & ABS Plastic

Model Length: ~180mm, Model Width: ~162mm, Model Weight: ~104g

Print Spec: 20pp, 219 x 284mm

Product Description: A Starfleet communication relay station located along the Federation-Klingon border, the crew of Relay Station 47 faced pressure from aggressive Klingons, long isolation, and internal strife. When the U.S.S. Enterprise-D arrived to deliver supplies in The Next Generation episode 'Aquiel', they found themselves facing a murder mystery… and only one survivor.

STAR TREK UNIVERSE: THE OFFICIAL STARSHIPS COLLECTION

Hero Collector: Highly detailed die-cast model starships from the modern Star Trek TV series: Star Trek: Picard, Discovery, and Strange New Worlds! These replicas are based directly on the original VFX models for total accuracy, and each is accompanied by a spotlight magazine.

#4 – Seven of Nine's Fenris Ranger Ship

RRP: $54.95/€49.99/£39.99

SKU: STPEN004, Barcode: 5059072018289

Material: Die-Cast & ABS Plastic

Model Length: ~220mm, Model Width: ~85mm, Model Weight: ~107g

Print Spec: 20pp, 219x284mm

Product Description: A small, aggressively-armed one-person starship, this vessel was piloted by Seven of Nine in her work among the vigilante Fenris Rangers. Vigilantes who patrolled the Qiris sector, the Fenris Rangers were forced to withdraw when the sector fell into anarchy – though thankfully, Seven of Nine stayed behind long enough to rescue Picard from a pirate attack…

STAR TREK: THE XL STARSHIPS COLLECTION

Hero Collector: This figurine collection includes the most iconic ships from every Star Trek TV series and movie, recreated with incredible detail as XL models accompanied by a profile magazine.

#26 – Federation Nebula-Class (USS Bonchune)

RRP: $75.00/€64.99/£49.99

SKU: SSSUK626, Barcode: 5059072045551

Material: Die-Cast & ABS Plastic

Model Length: ~160mm, Model Width: ~160mm, Model Weight: ~395g

Print Spec: 20pp, 219x284mm

Product Description: This XL model precisely replicates Starfleet's Nebula-class vessel, developed for military use in the 24th century. The Nebula-class employed many of the same components as the Galaxy-class – but configured differently, they formed a completely different design. This model shows the U.S.S. Bonchune as it appeared in the Voyager episodes 'Message In A Bottle' and 'Endgame'.