Early Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #3 Ties Into X-Treme X-Men

We had an early Marvel preview for Immortal X-Men #2. So now we have one for Immortal X-Men #3 as well, out in a couple of weeks. It's starting to be a bit of a habit. And it begins, narrated by the young Destiny who, at the age of thirteen saw the future, laid out before her – even the Chris Claremont and John Byrne issues of X-Men.

And, knowing that she was losing her sight, began to write like Alexander Hamilton, The woman is non-stop.

Now returned to life courtesy of Krakoa and the Five – has it been established if she has still lost her physical sight? But it seems she has a sequel in mind.

With Emma and Mystique talking about Charles Xavier, before moving on to make sure the Bechdel Test gets properly passed.

And giving us the first meeting between Destiny and Mystique, in a Western saloon, a century and a half ago…

With the comic book doing its very best to reflect the past continuity established by Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca in X-Treme X-Men all those years ago.

Looks like someone had been using Marvel Unlimited a fair bit when putting this all together… Kieron.

