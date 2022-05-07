The Deviants Are The Important Ones- Immortal X-Men #2 & Eternals #12

Kieron Gillen is not immortal. He was going to be signing at Gosh Comics in London today, but sadly is still isolating after having caught COVID-19. Very bad luck, I think he has been outside his house four times in the last year. But for those of you missing him, and courtesy of the ComiXology App that seems to have gone preview crazy, here's a look ahead at previews of Immortal X-Men #2 drawn by Lucas Werneck and Eternals #12 drawn by Esad Ribic, ahead of the Judgment Day crossover that he is showrunning. And if Kieron can't make it into Central London, maybe it's for the best as Selene appears to be taking up residence there. Hope Summers comes down on one side of the gun debate. And the Eternals, while having a chat with the Avengers' own headquarters come to the big conclusion. That deviants are the important ones…

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220938
(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks
EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING!
Magneto leaving the council means big shoes need to be filled. Selene demonstrating her foot size by crushing the whole island beneath it is unorthodox, yet compelling. Can the Quiet Council resist?
RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022
SRP: $3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck 
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck 
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck 
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck 
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck 
IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck

ETERNALS #12
MARVEL COMICS
MAR221038
(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic
• Thanos makes his final moves to destroy our world.
•  Can the Eternals settle their differences with the Avengers in time to do anything about it?
RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022
SRP: $3.99

ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic

 

