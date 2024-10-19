Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: ec comics, rick and morty

EC Comics' Cruel Kingdom & Power Lords in Oni's January 2025 Solicits

Oni Press' January 2025 solicits launch the EC Comics Cruel Kingdom anthology series by Chris Condon, Al Ewing, Greg Pak, Kano & Leomacs

Article Summary Dive into the dark fantasy of EC Comics' Cruel Kingdom anthology from Oni Press, launching January 2025.

Power Lords kick off the year in the Nacelleverse with a new cosmic adventure by Dennis Culver and V Ken Marion.

Explore ongoing horror in Epitaphs From The Abyss with Chris Condon, Cullen Bunn, and Matthew Rosenberg.

Uncover mystical quests and dark destinies in Oni's January comic lineup, perfect for fantasy and sci-fi fans.

Oni Press' January 2025 solicits and solicitations launch the Cruel Kingdom anthology series by Chris Condon, Al Ewing, Greg Pak, Kano, Leomacs and more, from their EC Comics line, as well as Power Lords #1 as part of the Nacelleverse from Dennis Culver and the suddenly very busy V Ken Marion who is also drawing Green Lantern: Fractal Lamterns #1 out the same month from DC…

CRUEL KINGDOM #1 (OF 4)

ISSUE $4.99 (STANDARD) $7.99 (FOIL)

40 PAGES IN STORES JANUARY 8

WRITERS CHRIS CONDON, AL EWING & GREG PAK

ARTISTS KANO, LEOMACS & MORE

COVER A ADAM POLLINA

COVER B LIAM SHARP

COVER C (GOLD FOIL) ADAM POLLINA

COVER D (SILVER FOIL) LIAM SHARP

COVER E BLANK SKETCH

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) ADAM POLLINA

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) RIAN HUGHES

LIBRARY VARIANT (1:100) TOM FOWLER

WHERE ONCE A CRUEL UNIVERSE BECKONED . . . NOW A CRUEL KINGDOM SHALL REIGN! Oni Press is proud to unveil a spellbinding new chapter in the distinguished lineage of EC history! Enter: Cruel Kingdom—EC's first-ever dark-fantasy anthology conjuring tales of MAGIC, MYTH, and MURDER from forbidden realms long before our own! Behold the bloody and barbarous age of wizards, knights, and dragons as reimagined in the immutable EC manner as master scribes Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), and Greg Pak (Darth Vader) couple their forces with iron-wrought artists Kano (Cruel Universe), Leomacs (Epitaphs From The Abyss), and more to forge a terrifying new vision of death, life, and adventure "once upon a time." From the twisted minds that spawned Epitaphs from the Abyss and Cruel Universe, steel thyself for 40 pages of fatal fantasy and skullduggerous sorcery in one cursed tome of comic book enchantment!

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #7

WRITERS MATTHEW ROSENBERG, CULLEN BUNN & CHRIS CONDON

ARTISTS TYLER CROOK, DUSTIN WEAVER & MORE

COVER A LEE BERMEJO

COVER B JOËLLE JONES

HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) JOËLLE JONES

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) RIAN HUGHES

HOMAGE VARIANT: JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT: JOËLLE JONES

ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT: RIAN HUGHES

COVER A: LEE BERMEJO COVER B: JOËLLE JONES

ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.

HORROR IN STORES JANUARY 22

NOW A MONTHLY SERIES!

SOMETIMES . . . NIGHTMARES DO COME TRUE! IN THE NEW YEAR, EC COMICS DARES YOU LOOK EVEN DEEPER INTO THE UNEXPLORED RECESSES OF YOUR IMAGINATION AS THE TOPSELLING HORROR SERIES OF 2024 ENTERS ITS UNRELENTING SECOND ACT! This month: Our beloved hosts—the Grave-Digger, the Tormentor, and the Grim Inquisitor—usher you forth into three velvet-lined tales of darkness and deceit . . . and then seal you inside! Relax and embrace the decomposition yet to come as storytellers and fellow victims Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun), Chris Condon (Night People), and Matthew Rosenberg (DC vs. Vampires) gulp their last remaining breaths alongside grisly artists Tyler Crook (Harrow County), Dustin Weaver (Avengers), and more! STAY CALM, THAT RELENTLESS BANGING WILL ONLY WEAR YOU OUT MORE QUICKLY!

POWER LORDS #1 (OF 3)

ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.

LIMITED SERIES IN STORES JANUARY 29

WRITER DENNIS CULVER

ARTIST V KEN MARION

COVER A DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B SALVADOR LARROCA

COVER C WAYNE BARLOWE

BLANK SKETCH

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) GREY WILLIAMSON

FULL ART VARIANT (1:50) WAYNE BARLOWE

THE LEGEND OF THE POWER LORDS BEGINS ANEW! Enter an alien realm beyond imagination as the beloved toy icons return to fuel 2025's most epic, galaxy-spanning cosmic adventure from acclaimed writer Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol) and blockbuster artist V Ken Marion (Green Lantern)! When deep-space smuggler Adam Power comes into possession of the mysterious Power Jewel, he finds himself transformed into something far greater and more powerful than the sum of his parts—only to discover he's been drafted into an eons-old battle between good and evil that could rend entire galaxies asunder! The next chapter of the NACELLEVERSE starts here as the POWER LORDS are reborn for a new generation!

CALAVERA, P.I. #3 (OF 4)

WRITER MARCO FINNEGAN

ARTIST MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER A MARCO FINNEGAN

VARIANT COVER (1:20) ZEKE PEÑA

From the macabre mind of cartoonist Marco Finnegan (Morning Star, Night People), time is ticking for L.A.'s undead private investigator as Dia de los Muertos reaches its end . . . and his latest case gets deadlier by the minute! As Calavera continues his search for Maria's missing son, he begins to unravel the mystery of La Fantasma and her human trafficking ring. And as Calavera dives deeper into his investigation, he learns that La Fantasma may not be operating alone. Can Calavera crack the case and find Maria's missing son before he is thrust back into the underworld? ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD. LIMITED SERIES IN STORES JANUARY 22

SKIN POLICE #4 (OF 4)

WRITER JORDAN THOMAS

ARTIST DANIEL GETE

COVER A DANIEL GETE & JASON WORDIE

COVER B JOE PALMER

BRONZE AGE VARIANT (1:20) SHAKY KANE

ATTENTION! If you've made it this far. . . . If you think you know what's going to come next. . . . YOU WILL BE WRONG! Because rising star Jordan Thomas (Mugshots) and hyper-visceral artist Daniel Gete (Über) are about to break you with the most topsy-turvy, reality-shattering revelations yet as Skin Police reaches its boiling point! DIC Agent Brisson Eckis and his rookie partner Sheen Corfer have survived a gauntlet of assassins, intrigue, and four-way double-crosses. . . . But that's nothing compared to the conspiracy being carried out at the highest levels of government. WHO IS BEHIND IT ALL? WHO WILL SURVIVE? AND WHO IS NOT WHO THEY THINK ARE? Trust will be tested when Eckis comes face-to-face with the manipulators behind the year's most gonzo sci-fi action thrill ride! ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD. LIMITED SERIES IN STORES JANUARY 15

RICK AND MORTY: NEW YEAR, NEW RICK SPECIAL #1

WRITER CHRISTOF BOGACS ARTIST TONY GREGORI

COVER A TONY GREGORI COVER B BECK KUBRICK

VARIANT COVER (1:10) SARAH BURRINI

4-3-2-1! HAPPY NEW YEAR . . . WE THINK?!?! From writer Christof Bogacs (United Kingdom) and illustrator Tony Gregori (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) comes a New Year's special featuring a gargantuan 56 pages of not-so-SFW madness! Rick Sanchez, eternal a**hole and pompous egomaniac, has made a New Year's resolution to . . . be nice? But without Rick's jerkiness to keep it at bay, the Cosmic Code Authority—a godlike being determined to make the universe as family-friendly as possible—starts to censor all of reality! It's up to Rick to save the day (again), but it'll come at the cost of abandoning his New Year's resolution. ISSUE $7.99 56 PAGES FC STD. IN STORES JANUARY 1

RICK AND MORTY: FINALS WEEK SC

WRITERS DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, ALEX FIRER, JIM FESTANTE, JAMES

ASMUS, JAKE BLACK & CHRISTOF BOGACS

ARTISTS PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO, FRED C. STRESING, SUZI BLAKE,

MARC ELLERBY & BECK KUBRICK

COVER PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

The worst week of Morty's life starts right . . . now! It's finals week! And each day brings a new school final for which Morty is woefully unprepared: English lit, gender studies, world religion, government, and science. But instead of helping Morty hit the books, Rick drags him on unexpected and unenlightening adventures! Will these hands-on experiences aid in Morty's education, or is he DOOMED to fail his finals?! SOFTCOVER $24.99 176 PAGES FC STD. ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES MARCH 5

SOMA SC

WRITER FERNANDO LLOR

ARTIST/COVER CARLES DALMAU

From writer Fernando Llor (Ojos Grises, Subnormal: Una Historia de Acoso Escolar) and writer/illustrator Carles Dalmau (Lucid Lucy, Cult of the Lamb) comes Soma, a science-fiction adventure about creativity and companionship during times of peril. Maya is a comic book artist in the middle of a creative crisis. She's constantly stressed about deadlines and feels like she's not doing the type of work she loves. In between trying to fight her writer's block and doling out advice to her best friend on how to finally land a date, Maya receives an unexpected visitor: Soma, an extraterrestrial alien who crashlands in Maya's living room. Soma delivers a message to Maya, warning her that an alien invasion from his own kind is fast approaching—and he needs her help to stop it! SOFTCOVER $19.99 288 PAGES FC 6" × 8.5" ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES FEBRUARY 26

RICK AND MORTY: MAXIMUM TRIO SC

WRITER BROCKTON MCKINNEY

ARTIST JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER SUZI BLAKE

Rick and Morty fall into the clutches of the maniacal musical villain Concerto! His symphony of terror will finally make Rick pay for . . . wait, why is Concerto mad at Rick? In this triplet of stories from creators Brockton McKinney (Jenny Zero) and Jarrett Williams (Rick and Morty: World's Apart), the universe's least-dynamic duo must evade and outrun Concerto, the rabid pooch Chickenskin Dogskull, a horde of fast-food-franchise-mascot zombies, and more as they try to answer that age-old question: What is this guy's deal, anyway? Collects all three issues of the Rick and Morty event—Maximum Crescendo #1, Maximum Overture #1, and Maximum Coda #1! SOFTCOVER $19.99 112 PAGES FC STD. ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES FEBRUARY 5

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 2 SC

WRITER CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS

ARTISTS ZACHARY STERLING, PHIL MURPHY & IAN MCGINTY

COVER MISSY PENA

C'mon, grab your friends and head to distant lands in this new Adventure Time compendium collecting all of writer Christopher Hastings's mathematical run! Whether it's saving Ooo from an eldritch chef bent on making a delicious meal, engaging in spy shenanigans with Peppermint Butler, discovering the truth behind mysteriously reappearing sisters, or stopping BMO from tearing apart all of space-time, Finn and Jake are always ready for some good ol' fashioned adventuring—especially when they get to do it with their friends! See familiar faces, meet new characters, and discovers all these tales and more in this Adventure Time compendium, collecting issues #36–61 from author Christopher Hastings (The Twisted Ones: Five Nights at Freddy's), with contributions from artists Zachary Sterling (Punch Up!), Phil Murphy (Star Trek vs. Transformers), and Ian McGinty (Bee and PuppyCat). SOFTCOVER $49.99 576 PAGES FC STD. ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES MARCH 26

ADVENTURE TIME COMPENDIUM VOL. 2 DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE HC

COVER IAN MCGINTY

EXCLUSIVE TO COMIC SHOPS! This hardcover edition of the Adventure Time: Compendium Volume Two contains issues #36–61 of the original series, with cover art by Ian McGinty! HARDCOVER $75.00 576 PAGES FC STD. ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES MARCH 26

ARMY OF ONE VOL. 3 SC

SOFTCOVER $17.99 128 PAGES FC STD.

WRITER TONY LEE

ARTIST/COVER YISHAN LI

The shattered multiverse collides in the stunning conclusion to this sci-fi trilogy from New York Times bestselling writer Tony Lee (Superboy, Doctor Who) and acclaimed illustrator Yishan Li (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1956, Buffy: The High School Years)! The Great Beast has won, and his enemies are dead . . . or are they? In a world of limbo, Carrie learns the truth of the Great Beast's anger—and the origins and true nature of Brother Havoc and Sister Fortune—as she raises an army both living and dead to wage an epic final battle to save the multiverses! But who will live and who will die—for real this time? ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES MARCH 5

AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS SC

WRITER MUREWA AYODELE ARTIST/COVER DOTUN AKANDE

In an age thought forgotten . . . when man, monster, and the divine all strode

the earth . . . a lone warrior emerges to test the immortality of the cruel

gods who would deal destruction with impunity. He is a one-man reckoning

that stands in defiance of his divine masters with a sword in hand and a

thirst for godblood. His name: AKOGUN THE BRUTALIZER!

Rising stars Murewa Ayodele (Storm) and Dotun Akande (Moon Knight: Black,

White & Blood) usher in a new epoch of African dark fantasy on the ancient

continent of Alkebulan with a mythic cycle of cosmic destiny and unrelenting

warfare colliding man against god . . . and blade against blade!

Witness a rage-fueled tale of bloody vengeance as Akogun seeks to avenge

the tragic loss of everything he ever held dear. All that stands in his way is

the disgraced, fallen god Ogun, who seeks to be restored to his former glory!

SOFTCOVER $19.99 120 PAGES FC STD. ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES MARCH 19

NIGHT PEOPLE HC

WRITERS BARRY GIFFORD & CHRIS CONDON

ARTISTS BRIAN LEVEL, ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI, ARTYOM TOPILIN &

MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER J.H. WILLIAMS III

FOR SOME PEOPLE, IT'S ALWAYS MIDNIGHT. From the mind of literary icon Barry Gifford—internationally renowned author of Wild at Heart and co-writer of the neo-noir masterpiece Lost Highway—Night People is a pulsating roadmap of the American subconscious, where neon-lit Southern nights give to lipstick, sweat, and blood, and the odd, innocent, and evil are all fellow travelers down an intertstate of dark, elusive dreams. Adapted from Gifford's acclaimed novel by breakout writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and a rotating cast of artistic talents—including Brian Level (Poison Ivy), Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place), and Marco Finnegan (Calavera, P.I.)—follow an uneasy cast of wanted men, cartel killers, and lost souls through four interlocking tales as they travel a path of intoxication, lust, and spontaneous violence from New Orleans to Egypt City, Florida, and back again. HARDCOVER $29.99 144 PAGES FC STD. ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES FEBRUARY 12

BUZZ: COLOR EDITION HC

WRITER ANANTH HIRSH

ARTIST/COVER TESS STONE

Webster's first day of high school goes off the rails when he ends up at a back-alley rumble . . . FOR UNDERGROUND SPELLING! (What??) He's dubbed the Golden Kid, and from that moment on he's drawn into the world of underground spelling bees, where letters fly like shurikens and defeat is never an option. His talent is recognized by the mysterious and dashing Outlaw King, Khan, and the suave and plucky Black Queen, Bonnie, and they introduce to him the new challenge of no-holds-barred competitive spelling. First released in 2013 by writer Ananth Hirsh (Lucky Penny) and artist Tess Stone (Not Drunk Enough), this new color edition comes with new cover art, freshly colored interiors (new colors by Fen Garza), and bonus material from the creators. Read and reread the frenetic tale of spelling bee battles, friendship, and the discovery of self-worth! As the Outlaw King says, "Word is bond." HARDCOVER $24.99 176 PAGES FC 6" × 9" ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES FEBRUARY 19

THE SNOWCAT PRINCE HC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER DINA NORLUND

From Norwegian author Dina Norlund comes The Snowcat Prince, a beautifully illustrated tale of bravery and honor, now in hardcover. Syv is a snowcat and the youngest in a family of princes. When his father dies, Syv and his brothers are all in line for the throne. Eager to become kings themselves and wary of how well-liked Syv has become by the citizens, Syv's brothers send him on a dangerous quest to find the long-lost magical crown that once belonged to their royal ancestor, the Eldking. Legend says that the snowcat who finds the crown will break the curse on their land and bring great honor to the family. But failure could mark Syv with three black stripes, and he'd be banished forever. HARDCOVER $19.99 176 PAGES FC 6" × 8.5" ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES FEBRUARY 5

THE LITTLEST FIGHTER SC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER JOEY WEISER

Ready, set, RUMBLE! It's battle time in The Littlest Fighter, the newest graphic novel from Joey Weiser (Mermin, Ghost Hog, Dragon Racer) perfect for young fans of kaiju monsters and epic fight scenes! Ash, a novice fighter about the size of a human kid battling giant monsters across the land, has started to make a BIG name for himself as he defeats champion after champion, despite his small size. He'll fight anyone, even if it means destroying a few buildings or villages along the way. When he stumbles across Dot, a young villager who wants to put an end to the destructive fighting, she urges Ash to put his battling days behind him. But Ash has big battles on the brain! He has his sights set on finding and defeating the Legendary Champion, an old battler who mysteriously disappeared from the fight scene at the top of his game. Dot and Ash set out to find the Legendary Champion and learn about the surprising reason the epic giant doesn't fight anymore. Join Ash, Dot, and all the fighting champions in the fast-paced, actionpacked graphic novel The Littlest Fighter! SOFTCOVER $14.99 168 PAGES FC 6" × 9" ADVANCE SOLICIT IN STORES MARCH 19

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!