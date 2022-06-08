Spider-Gwen Hits The $5000 Club At ComicConnect

Spider-Gwen is one of the most popular creations of the last ten years in comics, and her debut in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 is one of the most sought-after books on the aftermarket right now. And I mean any printing or variant. That includes this rare bad boy, a variant by Greg Land that has quietly become one of the most expensive books published since the year 2000. Routinely selling for thousands of dollars, this copy, a CGC 9.8 taking bids at ComicConnect today, has hit the $5000 mark as of this writing. You can see the variant of Spider-Gwen's debut below.

Spider-Gwen Hits Rare Air

"Robbi Rodriguez cvr/art; 1st app. of the new Spider-Woman (Gwen Stacy). The Edge of Spider-Verse was a collection of one-shot reimaginings of everyone's favorite Wall-Crawler; the series ran only five issues, each exploring an alternate universe where the powers of Spider-Man ended up in very disparate scenarios. Issue #2 stumbled upon possibly the most resonant concept by granting Gwen Stacy the radioactive spider bite and anointing a new Spider-Woman to the ranks of Marvel's lore, giving rise to the popular Spider-Gwen character. Undoubtedly this concept will be explored in future iterations of Marvel's Multiverse, making this first appearance a Modern Age key. Don't sleep on this issue; you'll be sorry you did; also, you might crinkle the pages. The Variant Edition of Edge of Spider-Verse #2 has been selling for record amounts that continue to impress and leave their mark on the constantly expanding Modern Age comic market, whose love for variant covers can be a hit-or-miss gamble. There is only one higher grade copy on the CGC census, making this one of the best condition examples around. The book is pristine, with no visible faults and plenty of upside potential. With a Spider-Gwen animated feature already released in 2019, and many more projects rumored to be in production, this is a smart investment in the modern comic marketplace."

I cannot believe how high this Spider-Gwen book is getting. Wild stuff, but with how popular the character has been and the fact that she will keep appearing in Spider-Verse films, will keep this one climbing.