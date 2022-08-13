Edge of the Spider-Verse #2 Preview: New Spider-UK Who Dis?

The new Spider-UK is called into action to stop a 150-foot dragon from attacking London in this preview of Edge of the Spider-Verse #2… but she's gotta do it on empty stomach. Check out the preview below.

Edge of the Spider-Verse #2

by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Ig Guara, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY! And get to know your antagonist for this huge story! Featuring art from Ig Guara, Paco Medina, Ruairi Coleman, and more!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620399400211

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620399400221 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 2 THOROGOOD DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620399400231 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 2 SOUZA VARIANT – $4.99 US

