Elektra Attacks President Joe Biden in Today's Daredevil (Spoilers)

Superhero comic books aren't always great about showing the President of the United States. They have, over time, realised it ages a character to be tied to a certain time and a certain President. Sometimes that works, such as in The Dark Knight Returns, sometimes it is cringeworthy as in Spider-Man Meets Obama. One common workaround is to portray the President, unnamed, in silhouette or off-panel. We saw that with Nixon in the original Secret Empire storyline in Captain America, we saw it with Obama at Marvel frequently, while Trump has been pushed off-panel in DC's Doomsday Clock, or seen from behind in Suicide Squad. Joe Biden, however, hasn't had a lot of play at Marvel or DC Comics.

Today's Daredevil #6 from Marvel sees The Hand reach out across the world, taking control of many of the world's leaders after having killed them and replaced them with puppets.

While today's Punisher #8 gives the Hand other, more pressing needs… more on that later… Elektra is in France, tracking down one of the world leaders at this world summit.

Back in silhouette, even without his mirrored sunglasses, there's only one person this can be. Hey, jack…

It's President Joe Biden, defenestrating himself, once challenged. Clearly, this is all because of Hunter Biden's laptop.

But it's traditional for world figures to die in a smashed-up car in Paris, right? Yusuhara, original Japanese home of the Yamauchi clan, inspiration for Marvel's The Hand. And a prophecy that one of the Daredevils, Elektra or Matt Murdock, will not make it. Still, I suppose that all depends on whether or not you believe Joe Biden. And whether this was the actual puppeted Joe Biden who dies or a Hand simulacrum?

DAREDEVIL #6

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220958

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Marco Checchetto

In the most shocking issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's landmark DAREDEVIL epic yet, Elektra finds herself at the center of an international incident that threatens to put her, Matt Murdock and everything they hold dear on a collision course with the Avengers – after which, things may never be the same!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PUNISHER #8

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220950

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But the God of War has other ideas. And now Ares is coming for the Punisher, with an army of heavily armed Apostles at his back, looking to turn Frank back into his old self by murdering his family all over again.

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $4.99