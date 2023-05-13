Elizabeth Agyemang Sells How to Be a Heroine Graphic Novel to Penguin Elizabeth Agyemang's How to Be a Heroine is a middle-grade graphic novel has been pitched as Jumanji with a Dungeons and Dragons twist.

And that seems to have been enough for Ruta Rimas at Razorbill to buy the world English rights. How to Be a Heroine tells the story of how twelve-year-old Galexie "Lexie" and her friends have to try to survive the worst of middle school using a guide from their favourite role-playing game—only for the game to come alive and wreak havoc on them and their school.

How to Be a Heroine will be published in the spring of 2025. Elizabeth Agymang's agent Suzie Townsend at New Leaf Literary & Media handled the deal for world English rights.

Elizabeth Agyemang graduated from Carnegie Mellon University where she studied Fine Arts and Professional Writing, and she now works in publishing. She is an illustrator, printmaker, and storyteller who writes about magic, history, folklore, love, and fairy tales, and draws from elements of her Ghanaian heritage and faith. Along those lines, she wrote and drew the graphic novel Fibbed, which was also published last year by Razorbill and Bleeding Cool reported on back in 2020.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Rūta Rimas joined Razorbill as an executive editor in April 2019, acquiring and editing middle grade and young adult, fiction and non, and graphic novels. Prior to her time at Penguin Random House, she was a senior editor for the Margaret K. McElderry imprint at Simon & Schuster. New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm.