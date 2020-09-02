Penguin Publishes Elizabeth Agyemang's First Graphic Novel, Fibbed

Fibbed is a new graphic novel by Elizabeth Agyemang, her debut graphic novel.ASimed at a middle-grade audience, Fibbed tells the story of the twelve-year-old Nana who, after telling too many farfetched tales, is sent to stay with her family in Ghana where she discovers magic in the village forest and must join forces with the mythical Ananse to thwart an evil corporation from stealing the magic for profit.

Agyemang is an illustrator, printmaker, and storyteller. She writes about magic, history, folklore, love, and fairy tales, and draws from elements of her Ghanaian heritage and faith. She studied at Carnegie Mellon University where she received a BFA in Fine Arts and Professional Writing. She was born in Kumasi and lives in New Jersey.

Fibbed will be published as a graphic novel by Razorbill in the spring of 2022. Executive Editor Ruta Rimas bought world English rights for Razorbill and Elizabeth Agyemang's agent Suzie Townsend at New Leaf Literary & Media negotiated the deal. Agyemang reported the news in a video on her Instagram feed.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Rūta Rimas joined Razorbill as an executive editor in April 2019, acquiring and editing middle grade and young adult, fiction and non, and graphic novels. Prior to her time at Penguin Random House, she was a senior editor for the Margaret K. McElderry imprint at Simon & Schuster. New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm.