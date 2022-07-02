Embrace Your Size: My Own Body Positivity- Yen September 2022 Solicits

Yen Press, is a manga publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group, alongside the Yen On light novel imprint.

EMBRACE YOUR SIZE MY OWN BODY POSITIVITY GN

YEN PRESS

(W) Hara (A) Hara

A love letter to those who dream of being fashionable but consider their weight as an obstacle, this uplifting comic essay by a plus-sized author chronicles her own journey with body positivity and learning to love herself as she is.

SHE LOVES TO COOK & SHE LOVES TO EAT GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Sakaomi Yuzaki (A) Sakaomi Yuzaki

Cooking is how Nomoto de-stresses, but one day, she finds herself making way more than she can eat by herself. And so, she invites her neighbor Kasuga, who also lives alone. What will come out of this impromptu dinner invitation…?

COFFEE MOON GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Mochito Bota (A) Mochito Bota

Pieta, a normal girl, leads a normal, uneventful life in a world of constant black rain. As the rain pours down, like it always does, she takes her usual route to school and has a pleasant conversation with her friend Danae. This is what every day is like for Pieta, and she takes a sort of everyday satisfaction from her totally normal life. But then her typical, pleasant conversation with Danae…doesn't happen. "Why…?! Why can I remember…yesterday's today?!!"

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Mato Sato (A) Ryo Mitsuya

The Lost Ones are strangers from another world, hailing from a place no one has ever heard of called "Japan." These wanderers have been associated with catastrophes since many years ago and the solemn duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. But when her mission is complicated by a Japanese girl named Akari who refuses to die, Menou embarks on a peculiar journey to find something that can slay even an immortal who insists on traveling with her would-be-killer!

SO WHAT'S WRONG GETTING REBORN AS A GOBLIN? GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Nazuna Miki (A) Tsukasa Araki

Office worker Akira Yagami's altruistic nature usually gets him the short end of the stick. When he dies after saving a kid from oncoming traffic…he reincarnates in another world as a goblin?! Normally, goblins only live for seven days, but Akira's newfound powers let him defy the species' normal life span…and are the key to his path to becoming the strongest goblin ever!

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 16

YEN PRESS

(W) Aidalro (A) Aidalro

In exchange for a life, the link between this world and the next has been severed. Even so, Nene and Kou continue looking for a way to reach the boundaries, a search that leads them to the cursed "Red House." Inside, they find a boy who looks just like Hanako-kun and may have the answers they've been looking for-but they soon find the Red House is much easier to enter than to leave…

GEEK EX-HITMAN GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Ko-dai (A) Ko-dai

Marco, a former hitman turned anime aficionado, is going to Comisa, Japan's largest fan fiction convention, and intelligence officer Viviana and her colleague Andre are tagging along too! However, Marco may not get to enjoy the festivities for long, as an uninvited guest emerges from the shadows…

SASAKI & PEEPS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

(W) Buncololi (A) Pureji Osho, Kantoku

When Sasaki brightens up his tired corporate life by buying a pet sparrow, he never imagined the bird would actually be a reincarnated sage from another world! With his new avian roommate teaching him all sorts of magic tricks, could this be Sasaki's chance to escape his droll office job?

KEPT PRESSING 100 MILLION YEAR BUTTON ON TOP GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A) Mokyu

Allen gets such poor grades at Grand Swordcraft Academy that his fellow students have dubbed him the "Reject Swordsman." But one day, he is granted a mysterious button that, when pressed, will give him one hundred million years to train in an alternate reality. With an ungodly amount of practice under his belt, the world is about to see what this underachiever can really do!

MONSTABOO GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Yuuya Takahashi (A) Tali

Maruka has fallen in love at first sight with Mochizuki, a rabbit-shaped monster known as a Groan-Up. The two are recruited into the Academy Game, an app where players compete by hunting Groan-Ups, by the mysterious university student Gaku Saitou. While Mochizuki is concerned about their safety, Maruka gets hooked on the dangerous game, diving head-first into battle…

CHAINED SOLDIER GN VOL 02 (A)

YEN PRESS

(W) Takahiro (A) Yohei Takemura

Yuuki's barely had time to get used to his new role as slave-cum-caretaker when the 7th squad sorties to eliminate a nest of contemptibles. Awaiting them there is Unihorn, the monster responsible for destroying Kyouka's hometown, as well as a girl with a familiar face…!

REZERO FROZEN BOND GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Minori Tsukahara

A demon beast brought to the forest by the gang of thieves is targeting Emilia. But while she's facing down their leader, a different and more powerful demon beast-the Snow Ravager-appears to defend its territory. Cornered by these threats, Emilia is overcome by distress. Will tragedy begin anew…?

CHITOSE IS IN RAMUNE BOTTLE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

(W) Hiromu (A) Bobcat (CA) Raemz

Saku Chitose is one of the popular kids at Fuji High, and now he's been asked by his homeroom teacher to help rehabilitate the loser shut-in Kenta Yamasaki. Bringing along his beautiful friend Yuuko Hiiragi, Saku convinces Kenta to go back to school-but Kenta only agrees on the condition that Saku teaches him to be a normie!?

86 EIGHTY SIX GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Asato Asato (A) Motoki Yoshihara

Following Kaie's death, Lena becomes distinctly aware of both her own ignorance and the fierce emotions the Eighty-Six hold toward Albans like her. As Spearhead squadron sorties again, she hears it-the voices of the dead, mixed in with the mechanical cries of the Legion, and Kaie's among them…!

LAID BACK CAMP GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

(W) Afro (A) Afro

Nadeshiko, Rin and Ayano's vacation trip to the Ooi River is too much for Chiaki, Aoi, and Ena. After a late-night conversation on social media, the three enthusiastically decide that they should do some camping too! Where will their ideas take them…?

NIGHTS WITH A CAT GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

(W) kyuryuZ (A) kyuryuZ

It's time for even more stories about Fuuta's life with his sister's cat Kyuruga! All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

IN THE LAND OF LEADALE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

(W) Ceez (A) Dashio Tsukimi

Cayna is more than a little overwhelmed by all the changes to the world of Leadale during the unexplained 200-year gap from when she last logged in, but she decides her best move is to leave the remote village where she started to go seek more information. Next stop-the royal capital of Felskeilo, where all her children happen to be employed in various positions of power!

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

(W) Zappon (A) Masahiro Ikeno (CA) Yasumo

An ominous shadow falls over Rit and Red as they try their best to enjoy their new lives-the unscrupulous Fire Mage Dir, who has long since been a thorn in their side, has made his way to Zoltan. Jealous of their happiness, he's sure to do all that he can to ruin their lives. But just what is he plotting…?!

IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 20

YEN PRESS

(W) Nico Tanigawa (A) Nico Tanigawa

The final cultural festival of Tomoko's high school career is on the horizon, and her big idea is…to make a movie with Nemo?! Meanwhile, there seems to be a bit of unrest in Kibako's group… As the girls' friendships are put to the test, it's a mad dash to finish their projects in time for the festival!

SOLO LEVELING GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Chugong (A) DUBU

Jinwoo knows it won't be long before his true power fully comes to light and the guilds and association of Korea descend upon him, seeking his allegiance. Since his training has thus far been a solo endeavor, Jinwoo decides he ought to at least see what an A-rank raid is really like. Joining the Hunters' excavation team is the perfect opportunity to assess a high-level guild in action, even if his role is limited to hauling and mining. That is, until a particularly nasty dungeon boss requires the luggage carrier to step up to carry the team as well!!

SO IM A SPIDER SO WHAT KUMOKO SISTERS GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

(W) Okina Baba (A) Gratinbird

Hey, y'all, lemme tell you 'bout all the fabulous happenings in the Great Elroe Labyrinth. If you're lookin' to pick up some mad skillz, we got plenty of options. Like dancing or fencing…or even working for the Great Elroe Labyrinth's animation studio! And if yer reeeal lucky, you might even spot a Shiny Araba in its natural habitat! So come one, come all! Spider Sisters over and out.

MAGIA RECORD PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Fujiino Fuji

Iroha's setting into her new life after moving to Mikazuki Manor. Some suspicious mail arrives for her, offering to save the girl captured by the "depths of loneliness"?!

ABANDONED EMPRESS GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Yuna (A) iNA

Thanks to the crass yet well-meaning Carsein and her new imperial bodyguards, Aristia's pleased to get her training back on track, though it's Allendis's return that truly excites her. Being apart seems to have only brough them closer-but are close enough that she can finally tell him the truth…?

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

(W) Kafka Asagiri, Sango Harukawa (A) Neco Kanai

Characters from the popular Bungo Stray Dogs go about their busy everyday lives! Chock-full of heartwarming (?) stories, as Atsushi and the others perform magic tricks and a joint sports festival is held between the Detective Agency and Port Mafia!

PLAY IT COOL GUYS GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

(W) Kokone Nata (A) Kokone Nata

Summer's here, so get ready to cheer on this gang of dorks! They've got the 4-1-1 on how to beat the heat as they turn up the cool-and the goof-for some fun in the sun! From sleepovers to movie dates, they're doing it all, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

KAKEGURUI COMPULSIVE GAMBLER GN VOL 15 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A) Toru Naomura

Kirari Momobami, Ririka Momobami, Mary Saotome, and…Yumeko Jabami. The end of the election campaign is down to these four and their wills. Yumeko wants to gamble with Kirari in a true test of skill and instinct-but it's Kirari's twin sister, Ririka, who appears before her….

EMINENCE IN SHADOW GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Anri Sakano

The door that appeared before Cid in Lindwurm leads to a prison for memories known as the Sanctuary. As hidden truths long buried in darkness are thrust into the light, the curtain rises on a battle for the ages!

COMBATANTS WILL BE DISPATCHED GN VOL 07 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Masaaki Kiasa

Problem after problem keep cropping up at the Undead Festival-Snow gets taken in by a scam, and Rose starts a new life as an old man's dog?! Oh, and one of the Demon Lord's Elite Four, Gadalkand of the Earth, gets resurrected as an undead, but enough about that-did Six and Grimm really just promise to get married…?

BEHEMOTH S RANKED MONSTER CAT ELF GIRL PET GN VOL 05 (MR) (C

YEN PRESS

(W) Nozomi Ginyoku, Taro Shinonome (A) Mitsuki Yano

Stella-the former dragon turned cute girl-has joined the party! Given that she charges full force at any enemy she sees, though, having this tomboy around might be more trouble than it's worth…especially after her totally one-sided love for Tama only grows stronger and more jealous once she sees Aria getting all lovey-dovey with him. Meanwhile, a tantalizing personal request for the party's services arrives in recognition of all their recent achievements. Stella gets hyped up for her first real adventure-but none of them know what truly lies in store on this quest…!

DEAD MOUNT DEATH PLAY GN VOL 08 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Shinta Fujimoto

Polka greets the enigmatic visitor, Civil, whose soul is unlike any he's ever seen. Faced with an overwhelming sense of death and madness, Polka is startled at the vestiges of the other world that he can sense. Meanwhile, Solitaire and the Bug team up to uncover the Bastard Children of Sabaramond, but the magician's strategy is rather unconventional…

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

(W) Spica Aoki (A) Spica Aoki

Is it really over? After Kuroe and Minami had a massive argument where she kinda-sorta broke up with him, she's been a total emotional wreck. However, when an Unidentified Flying Object, traveling at high speeds appears in front of Kuroe, it's up to her to save Tokyo! But distracted as she is, she soon finds herself at the mercy of the other kaiju. Will Minami step up to save the day-or turn his back on the girl he once loved…?

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

(W) Mato Sato (A) nilitsu

Menou sets out after Flare, determined to take back Akari. If Akari must die, Menou is determined to be the one that kills her, at the very least. To do so, Menou must seek the Sword of Salt-a difficult task even without a time limit. Still, the Executioner is determined to triumph and surpass her former teacher, no matter what taboos she must commit…

BOTTOM-TIER CHARACTER TOMOZAKI LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08.5 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Yuki Yaku (A) Fly

The day after the school festival ends, second-year Class Two holds a Christmas party to celebrate a job well done. While the festivities are in full swing, Tomozaki happens to notice Hinami and Kikuchi having a conversation. But when the two try to play it off as nothing, Tomozaki gets awfully curious… This short story collection provides a glimpse at the characters' lives and choices through the years: the birth of NONAME, Mimimi and Kikuchi's chat in a café, a karaoke party, Rena's life before she met Tomozaki…and much more!

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN PRESS

(W) Jougi Shiraishi (A) Azure

Elaina, now alongside her mentor, Stardust Witch Fran, continues her leisurely journey. On this leg of her travels, she encounters a commander and a record keeper living in a mysterious restaurant, two college girls searching for a historical scoop, a charcoal witch and her talented assistant, a girl who pines after a prince, plus her concerned family, and finally, the daughter of a distinguished mage clan and her orphaned friend. Can Elaina provide the help they need?

SISTERS ALL YOU NEED LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Yomi Hirasaka (A) Kantoku

Winter ends, spring arrives, and our protagonists take a new step forward. Haruto announces a new series. Miyako joins Branch Hill Publishing to finally become a professional editor. Chihiro becomes the life of her university's TRPG club. Finally, a 100,000-character love letter inspires Itsuki to pour more energy into his novel and become a genuine protagonist. A new everyday life dawns as the series enters the first half of its final chapter!

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

Things are looking grim. The entire city of Tengu City has been enthralled by a spirit. Worse, Tohka has fallen into the clutches of DEM. When Shido feels trapped by this seemingly hopeless dilemma, the sinister Kurumi Tokisaki appears before him with the worst possible timing…and offers to help rescue Tohka?!

TORTURE PRINCESS FREMD TORTURCHEN NOVEL SC VOL 09 (MR)

YEN PRESS

(W) Keishi Ayasato

After losing her beloved father-figure Lewis, Alice wishes to drag the whole world with her to the grave, while Elisabeth, now without Kaito, strives to protect it. Two irreconcilable paths, both shaped by the last wishes of those they love. Two possibilities for the future-and only one will prevail.

KID FROM DUNGEON BOONIES MOVED STARTER TOWN NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN PRESS

(W) Toshio Satou (A) Nao Watanuki

Thanks to his exploits at the Military Festival, word of Lloyd's strength has spread-and now elites from every institution in the kingdom want to recruit him! Meanwhile, a mysterious curse spreads through the land, bringing danger to Lloyd's doorstep and threatening his friends. When the mastermind's identity is revealed at last, Lloyd may face his most difficult battle yet…

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS NOVEL SC VOL 13

YEN PRESS

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Benio

I've been killing slimes for 300 years, and now I'm finally going to meet the Grim Reaper?! She seemed like totally bad news, so I wasn't too thrilled at the prospect…but it turns out that she's sort of like a goddess?! Besides that, I also went on a trip to the demon lands with Pecora (it was kinda Romantic?) and cleared a video game world created by the gods (games from another world, you say?). Plus, Halkara accepted challenge from a "phantom thief." Stick around till the end to find out more about Laika's wacky battles at the Red-Dragon Academy for Girls!

STUDIO CHIZUS BELLE HC

YEN ON

(W) Mamoru Hosoda, Studio Chizu (A) Mamoru Hosoda

Suzu is a 17-year-old high school student living in rural Kochi who has kept the world at arm's length ever since her mother's death many years ago. But at a friend's suggestion, she dips her toes into , a vast virtual world on the internet and starts going by Belle. As she explores this new world in her online avatar, Suzu reveals her hidden singing talent and becomes a sensation the world over, drawing the attention of a mysterious being called the Dragon. Who is this ferocious yet lonely stranger and what will come of their fateful meeting…?

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY GN VOL 01

YEN ON

(W) Miri Mikawa

Anne Halford is a candy crafter determined to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a Silver Sugar Master, a title bestowed only by royalty. In order to travel to the capital and realize her dream, she purchases Challe, a handsome but foul-mouthed fairy, as her bodyguard. Anne wishes to befriend her new companion, but in this kingdom where fairies are treated as property, Challe wants nothing to do with humans. Will this journey with Anne change his mind…?

SPY CLASSROOM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)

YEN ON

(W) Takemachi (A) Tomari

Klaus finally has a lead on the Empire's mysterious spy team Serpent. Determined to expose their identity, team Lamplight sets off in search of the serpent's nest. However, what awaits them at their destination is beyond anything they could have imagined…

MAGICAL GIRL RAISING PROJECT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 14 (MR)

YEN ON

(W) Asari Endou (A) Marui-no

An experiment gone wrong leads to the death of a famous mage, and the passing of this illustrious individual sends the Magical Kingdom into mourning. Then, a few months later, the deceased mage's relations receive letters from his proxy regarding the inheritance of his estate, inviting them to a tiny uninhabited island the mage had used as a getaway cottage/research lab. When Mana gets one of these letters, she's skeptical, but after careful consideration, she contacts two magical-girl friends to accompany her there…

YOUR FORMA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

(W) Mareho Kikuishi (A) Tsubata Nozaki

Back on the beat as an Electronic Investigator, Echika finds herself up against a challenging new case: a string of assaults committed against people related to the RF Model Amicus. To make matters worse, victim testimonials suggest that the perpetrator is none other than Echika's partner, Harold. As the pair continue their investigation in spite of the rift forming between them, shocking truths come to light, and Echika struggles to make an agonizing decision…

DRAGON & CEREMONY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

(W) Ichimei Tsukushi (A) Enji

Ix travels to a monastery located in the city of Estosha to deepen his understanding of wandmaking. However, his encounters with other wandmakers there lead him to reevaluate what it means to be a craftsman. Meanwhile, Yuui gets wrapped up in a Marayist power struggle and finds herself heading to Estosha with Nova to attend a theological conference. But what could the New Order sect want with an outsider like her?

ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04

YEN ON

(W) Saekisan (A) Hanekoto

As Mahiru's shocking declaration echoes through the classroom, Shuu is awestruck. Mahiru is beautiful and smart-he couldn't imagine a better girl. And Shuu will stop at nothing to whip his body and mind into something worthy of her company and her trust. Meanwhile, Mahiru is focused on finally moving their relationship to the next level. Will their efforts lead them to the same place…?

BACCANO LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 20

YEN ON

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Katsumi Enami

As the Flying Pussyfoot races toward New York City with a shocking incident on board, a brand-new ruckus plays out in the background. In a riverside forest at the break of dawn, a variety of individuals with vastly different agendas lie in wait for the train to cross a nearby bridge. The Lemures are on standby for a call from someone inside the Flying Pussyfoot; Jacuzzi's friends try to pick up the cargo; an all-girl gang of bandits scheme to rob another train; a boy resolves to run away from home… At first glance, these events seem unconnected. However, as though beckoned by the train and forest, they will come together in a riot for the ages.

SASAKI & PEEPS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

(W) Buncololi

Sasaki's pet bird (and otherworld sage) Peeps has bestowed him with powerful magic and the ability to cross between worlds, all in order to game the system and live the good life. But due to unforeseen circumstances on both sides, things are not going as planned. Sasaki's job as a government psychic is not all it's cracked up to be, and with a magical girl out for blood, a neighbor giving into dark temptations, and a former enemy changing sides, Sasaki and Peeps are looking at a big traffic jam on their road to success!

IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 20

YEN ON

(W) Tsutomu Sato (A) Kana Ishida

Spring is here and the graduating students are planning a trip to sunny Okinawa. Shizuku and Honoka have invited Miyuki and Tatsuya to a party that sounds like the perfect opportunity to relax for once. It sadly won't be all fun and games because the siblings have also been tasked with stopping a terrorist plot while they're in the south islands. What are the chances? Romance is in the air and danger is on the horizon-this is sure to be a vacation to remember!

OTHERWORLDER EXPLORING DUNGEON NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

(W) Asami Hinagi (A) Kureta

Though the loss of Arvin and Zenobia still weighs heavy on their hearts, Souya and his remaining party members steel themselves to take on the dungeon once again. This time, they're up against their greatest trial yet: The Deranged Stratum, a perilous section of the labyrinth where a malevolent being has been abducting countless victims. And it looks like Lana is its next target…

