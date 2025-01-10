Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Champions, Kid Juggernaut

Emily Kim, Minkyu Jung & Peter Nguyen's Kid Juggernaut Goes To Print

Emily Kim, Minkyu Jung and Peter Nguyen’s Kid Juggernaut smashes his way into print, in April, from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Kid Juggernaut #1 collects Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic series in print for the first time this April.

Justin Jin, the grandson of Juggernaut, inherits Cyttorak’s gem to become a champion for others.

Explore Justin's origin and role in Avengers Academy and New Champions with writer Emily Kim.

Can Doctor Strange aid Justin before Cyttorak’s power turns him against his own family?

Last year, the Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic ran the Kid Juggernaut series, introducing Justin Jin. Now in April, an extra-sized one-shot collecting Kid Juggernaut: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #1-6 by writer Emily Kim and artists Minkyu Jung and Peter Nguyen will be in print for the first time, as Kid Juggernaut #1.

"The grandson of the original Juggernaut, Justin Jin recently inherited a shard of the infamous gem of Cyttorak and plans to use its legendary strength to be a champion for others! In addition to his explosive origin story detailing how the Juggernaut's power impacted his family line, Justin can be found alongside fellow heroes-in-training in the hit Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited, written by his co-creator Anthony Oliveira, and will be featured in the current run of New Champions—a promising start for one of Marvel's brightest new stars! Just before his mysterious death, Justin's father sent a package to his estranged son containing a fragment of a crimson gem…the gem of Cyttorak! How did it end up in this family's hands? What does Cyttorak want with a sweet baker's boy from Vancouver? And can Doctor Strange help Justin sort out these magical shenanigans before he turns into the instrument of Cyttorak's rage?! "It's been such a joy to put a twist on a classic Marvel character and instead see a young Asian Canadian kid thrown into the role," Kim told Marvel.com. "Unlike the Juggernauts who came before him, Justin is someone who sees the best in others and will do anything to keep his loved ones safe."

Kid Juggernaut made his first appearance in print last week in the New Champions series. Will he get a full solo series to come?

KID JUGGERNAUT #1

Written by EMILY KIM

Art by MINKYU JUNG & PETER NGUYEN

Cover by WOO-CHUL LEE

On Sale 4/30

